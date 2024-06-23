Love in the Time of Hate

by Rakhshanda Jalil.

Simon & Schuster. Pages 435. Rs 699

Poetry, it is said, flourishes when all else is uncertain. Literary historian and translator Rakhshanda Jalil uses Urdu poetry to look at how the social fabric of secular India is changing. ‘Love in the Time of Hate’ is about love for one’s country and for all that goes to make it one we can be proud to belong to.

How the World Ran out of everything

by Peter S Goodman.

Mariner Books. Pages 406. Rs 599

Recent years have exposed the precarity of global supply chains. In ‘How the World Ran Out of Everything’, award-winning journalist Peter S Goodman reveals the inner workings of supply chains and the factors that have led to its constant, dangerous vulnerability. He weaves a powerful argument for reforms.

Worlds Within Worlds

by Ajay Navaria. Translated by Nita Kumar.

Niyogi Books. Pages 318. Rs 495

Do we not always love our own imagined people, and not actual people? Translated from Ajay Navaria’s Hindi original ‘Udhar Ke Log’ by Nita Kumar, ‘Worlds Within Worlds’ is a novel true to life. At the heart of the story lies the clash between caste and class.