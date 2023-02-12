 ‘Dear Reader’ by Sankar is about making of a writer, and a Bengali icon : The Tribune India

‘Dear Reader’ by Sankar is about making of a writer, and a Bengali icon

‘Dear Reader’ by Sankar is about making of a writer, and a Bengali icon

Dear Reader: A Writer's Memoir by Sankar. Translated by Arunava Sinha. HarperCollins. Pages 306. Rs 499



Bindu Menon

Bengali writer Sankar’s heart-tugging memoir isn’t just a personal account, documenting his rather serendipitous journey. It is also a moving tribute to the people who encouraged him and shaped his life. Along the way, he offers witty, perceptive insights into typical Bengali traits, a searing look at social mores and inequities, a critical takedown of Calcutta, of which Sankar was once the sheriff, and a historical unravelling of Bengal, before and after Partition. It is a personal story told with much honesty, humour and humility. First published in Bengali in 2015 as ‘Eka Eka Ekashi’, the English translation, ‘Dear Reader: A Writer’s Memoir’, has been deftly executed by Arunava Sinha.

Sankar’s transition to writing happened quite inadvertently, when he decided to honour his deceased employer, Noel Barwell, the last English barrister of the Calcutta High Court. It was the genial man who introduced Sankar, then a “luckless, bewildered” young typist, to the world of books and also to the Spence’s Hotel in Kolkata, which became the inspiration for ‘Chowringhee’, his later bestseller. Since he couldn’t afford to build a statue or name a road after Barwell, a young Mani Sankar Mukherjee decided what he thought was doable: write a book about his beloved boss. That’s how ‘Kato Ajanare’ (The Great Unknown) was born, as was the writer, Sankar.

In his memoir, Sankar writes with an easy familiarity, as if taking the reader by hand to the school where he studied and later taught for a while, the lively addas, Calcutta icons like the Writer’s Building and Flury’s, the celebrated world of Bangla theatre, and the grand hotels, where cabaret dancers, who were “kindness incarnate”, often treated him to imported chocolate and an occasional haircut for the poor lad who couldn’t afford one. Sankar dedicates a chapter to formidable women like Binodini and Shefali, who strode the Bengali stage, and demonstrated the courage to write about their lives, no holds barred.

There is much affection when Sankar recalls the women in his life, especially his mother and grandmother. There’s an incident where a frail old man, far away from Calcutta, takes much pain to locate Sankar’s house. He demands to see Sankar’s mother but suddenly takes ill in their house. Sankar later learns that the man has heart-related and other ailments but had risked his life to meet not the writer, but his mother. “There’s no point meeting writers, you can get to know them through their writings. When I saw the leaf, I felt the urge to see the tree itself, that’s why I am here,” said the man, before prostrating before Sankar’s mother. Needless to say, the mother and the reader, Subodh Roy from Chinsurah, forged a lifelong bond.

As countless such characters — literary personalities, neighbours, relatives, colleagues, industrialists and so on — flit in and out, the narrative, which follows no particular chronology, often gets repetitive and rambling. Yet Sankar’s skills as a raconteur, nostalgic nuggets and colourful visual language make up for any shortcomings. It is not surprising, therefore, why many of his novels were turned into movies. ‘Chowringhee’, an Uttam Kumar-Supriya Devi blockbuster, is regarded as a cult movie. Sankar’s two other stories, ‘Seemabaddha’ (Limited Company) and ‘Jana Aranya’ (The Middleman), were part of Satyajit Ray’s Calcutta trilogy, the third one being Sunil Gangopadhyay’s ‘Pratidwandi’.

For a writer who was dismissed as a one-book author and who developed a five-year-long period of angst between his first and second novels, Sankar doesn’t miss the opportunity to take a swipe at Bengali arrogance or lack of moderation. He minces no words too when he tells why he prefers Howrah over Calcutta. “A city is the victory column of a society, which humans themselves create through discipline and combined initiative,” he writes, and asks, “Is Calcutta even a city?”

Sankar recalls asking his mother, “Who is greater, the writer or the reader?” Of course, the reader, she said: “It is the reader who becomes a writer one day. Someone who has never been a reader will never be a writer.” He couldn’t agree more.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Four BJP leaders, former SC judge among 6 new governors appointed by President Murmu

2
Features

Atul Kumar's 'Baaghi Albele': Playing, a dystopian comedy set in Ludhiana

3
World

Mob storms police station in Pakistan's Nankana Sahib, lynches man accused of blasphemy

4
Nation

Turkey earthquake: Missing Indian businessman found dead; tattoo on hand helps in identification

5
Nation

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

6
Punjab

Farm unions provide platform to radicals

7
Comment

Punjabi to Hindi films

8
Haryana

No diesel gensets in NCR from May 15

9
Nation

India belongs to me as much as it does to PM Modi, Mohan Bhagwat: Jamiat chief Madani

10
Diaspora

Indian Covid hero honoured by Queen Elizabeth faces deportation from UK

Don't Miss

View All
Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
Nation

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts
Trending

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?
Nation EXPLAINER

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s
Trending

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s

Has Bill Gates found love again? Find out who he’s dating?
World

Bill Gates has found love again; Find out who he’s dating?

Watch heart-wrenching video of 7-year-old Syrian girl who for 17 hours kept her hand over her little brother’s head while being stuck in earthquake; both rescued
Trending

Watch heart-wrenching video of 7-year-old Syrian girl who for 17 hours kept her hand over her little brother’s head while being stuck in earthquake; both rescued

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill
Chandigarh

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered ‘Bard’
Nation

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered 'Bard'

Top News

Senior BJP leader Gulab Chand Kataria appointed Assam governor; Shiv Pratap Shukla appointed Governor of Himachal

Four BJP leaders, former SC judge among 6 new governors appointed by President Murmu

Part of 2019 Ayodhya verdict, retired SC judge S Abdul Nazee...

US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days

US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days

Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand declined to speculate ...

Chief justices appointed to 4 high courts; Justice N Kotiswar Singh made chief justice of High Court of J-K and Ladakh

Chief justices appointed to 4 high courts; Justice N Kotiswar Singh made chief justice of High Court of J-K and Ladakh

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the fresh appointments o...

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

The man who fed millions for 35 years is now himself survivi...

PM Modi to inaugurate 246-km Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway today

PM inaugurates 246-km section of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan’s Dausa

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his Haryana counte...


Cities

View All

Unusual rise in temperature has wheat farmers worried

Unusual rise in temperature has wheat farmers worried

16 get stuck in lift at city rly station

Hit by Chinese string, 17-yr-old girl receives 44 stitches on face

MC donates seized building material to religious institution

Youth booked for abducting teen girl

Dummy admissions flourish as authorities fail to take action

Bathinda: Dummy admissions flourish as authorities fail to take action

Expelled farm leaders target BKU (Dakonda) chief Buta Singh Burjgill

Chandigarh: Water cannon used against AAP workers protesting over Adani issue

Chandigarh: Water cannon used against AAP workers protesting over Adani issue

Chandigarh police release pics of 10 suspects

14 Chandigarh heritage items to go under hammer

Fire at waterworks in Sec 32 hits supply

Two community centres await opening

MCD mayor election to held on February 16; Delhi L-G grant approval

MCD mayor election to be held on February 16; Delhi L-G grants approval

Stop anti-encroachment drive in Mehrauli: Delhi Govt to DDA

Delhi Police to partner with Truecaller to help protect people from impersonators, cyber frauds

Nod to laying of sewer lines in 3 Delhi villages

AAP nominees removed from discom boards on Delhi L-G’s orders

Day after, five nabbed for migrant’s murder

Day after, five nabbed for migrant’s murder

Latifpura oustees protest in front of MLA’s residence

Foetus found in Nakodar

Kahlwan's aide, 2 others planning crime held

Workshop on Coding at Dav college

Ludhiana man possesses rare artifacts including 80,000 coins, handwritten manuscripts, ancient weapons

Ludhiana man possesses rare artifacts including 80,000 coins, handwritten manuscripts, ancient weapons

NHAI: Sherpur Chowk ROB in Ludhiana to be thrown open by month-end

State info commission imposes penalty of Rs 25K on Ludhiana MC’s PIO

Jail warder booked for ‘supplying’ banned items to inmates in Ludhiana Central Jail

Four fall prey to snatchers in two cases in Ludhiana

4,547 cases settled at National Lok Adalat

4,547 cases settled at National Lok Adalat

People should be open to new methods: VC

Mehakpal declared best girl athlete