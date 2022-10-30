 Phyllida Jay’s ‘Inspired by India’ maps India’s imprint on design and fashion world : The Tribune India

Phyllida Jay’s ‘Inspired by India’ maps India’s imprint on design and fashion world

Phyllida Jay’s ‘Inspired by India’ maps India’s imprint on design and fashion world

Inspired by India — How India Transformed Global Design by Phyllida Jay. Roli Books. Pages 256. Rs 4,995



Jasvinder Kaur

INdia has been a land of mystique and exoticism, attracting many travellers and writers to its way of life, its religions, textiles, culture, history, arts and crafts. From the east to the west, it has been a major influence on the world of design, spanning many centuries. The new book by Phyllida Jay details this aspect.

In ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’ (1961), Audrey Hepburn wears a sari in the party scene. Hubert de Givenchy designed the costume for the film. Getty images

The ease with which she shifts from history to textiles to art to fashion to jewellery is indicative of her in-depth knowledge of the subject. Nothing escapes her eye as she covers different aspects of Indian influences across fields. Priya Kapoor’s contribution is no less as she has successfully developed the concept, bringing out all-round influences in this publication, with appropriate imagery complementing the text. Illustrations gathered from museum paintings, archival photographs, collections of fashion houses and jewellery houses add depth and meaning to the publication.

The first chapter illustrates the popularity of Indian textiles and their impact on European printing industry, especially England and France. Jay gives the example of the classic Toile de Jouy fabric in France that was inspired by Indian chintzes (called Indiennes in France in the 17th and 18th centuries). She shows how the impact of Indian goods on European society and culture was felt in the 18th and 19th centuries and how India became important to English Romanticism. She writes, “Romantics believed that humanity evolved from warm Indian shores and that the first human consciousness of the divine and spiritual realm occurred in India.”

Images of India produced by Romantic artists such as Tilly Kettle and William Hodges introduced Britain to a “fantastical and enchanted India”. Authors like Jane Austen (1775-1817) and Charles Dickens (1812-1870) made copious references to its exoticism and luxuries. Throughout the Victorian era, the idea of India continued to be mediated by its arts and crafts.

Talking about fashion, Jay recounts that three articles of Indian dress had a lasting influence on western fashion: the ‘banyan’, the Kashmir shawl and the sari. In the 18th and 19th centuries, the ‘banyan’ became a men’s dress that was neither bedclothes nor accepted street apparel.

The credit for establishing direct links between Kashmiri weavers and Parisian shawl manufacturers goes to French General Jean Francois Allard (1785-1839), who joined Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s army in 1822. Later, the Kashmir shawl became a Paisley in Britain, influencing various design forms. The sari, whose free flowing fabric has fascinated the west, inspired many to create designs that made it to the ramp.

The book is replete with innumerable examples of Indian elements used in western dresses — like peacock feathers embroidered on Lady Curzon’s dress; dresses with beetle wing decoration became a symbol of high status in Europe in the late 18th century.

Taking examples of designers both from the past and present, like Charles F Worth, Paul Poiret, Dior, Yves Saint Laurent, etc, she explains how they have all turned out collections inspired by Indian designs. The turban worn by Elizabeth Taylor remained an eveningwear style of high society throughout 20th century.

In the chapter on jewellery, she narrates many interesting stories. In her travelogue ‘Wanderings of a Pilgrim in Search of the Picturesque’, Fanny Parkes, who lived in India from 1822 to 1846, illustrated a gold-set ‘tiger’s claw’ worn by her servant. During the Victorian era, this design was copied into earrings. Indian design continued to dominate the world of jewellery from time to time.

During the inter-war years, it was in high fashion and appeared in many magazines.

Reading this marvellous publication will certainly be a valuable addition as it covers all areas of influence that India has had on global design. While larger print would have been better, nevertheless, this book, with a cheerful design, is a treasure trove of information. It’s a fascinating tale of how India impacted the world of design and fashion through many centuries and continents.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

Panjab University graduate makes it to top 5 of Miss Great Britain beauty pageant

2
Trending

Elon Musk did not fire Twitter data engineer Rahul Ligma; pranksters pose as fired workers to trick media

3
Trending

Jaya Bachchan on why she got married to Amitabh in a hurry and why she 'will not have a problem' if granddaughter has a child without marriage

4
Amritsar

Legal trouble continues for comedian Bharti Singh, husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa; NCB files 200-page chargesheet against them in 2020 drugs case

5
Punjab

Delhi's air 'unbreathable', AQI reaches 'severe' mark as stubble-burning increases in Punjab

6
Delhi

Both BJP, AAP responsible for sending Yamuna to ICU, says 'waterman' Rajendra Singh

7
Himachal

'Loot ki chhoot': Himachal Congress releases chargesheet against Jai Ram Thakur government

8
Trending

'Train isn't weak, cattle getting stronger': Twitterati initiates meme fest as Vande Bharat Express rams into cattle third time in a month

9
World

120 dead after Halloween crowd surge in South Korea's Seoul

10
Brand Connect

Yoga Burn Tea Ignite Reviews (New Report) Fat Burning Weight Loss Tea Supplement?

Don't Miss

View All
Panjab University graduate makes it to top 5 of Miss Great Britain beauty pageant
Diaspora

Panjab University graduate makes it to top 5 of Miss Great Britain beauty pageant

‘I have no problem if you have a child without marriage’: Jaya to granddaughter Navya, shares how she got married to Amitabh Bachchan
Trending

Jaya Bachchan on why she got married to Amitabh in a hurry and why she 'will not have a problem' if granddaughter has a child without marriage

Legal trouble continues for comedian Bharti Singh, husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa; NCB files 200-page chargesheet against them in 2020 drugs case
Amritsar

Legal trouble continues for comedian Bharti Singh, husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa; NCB files 200-page chargesheet against them in 2020 drugs case

Woman unconscious for 7 months gives birth to baby girl at AIIMS
Nation

Woman unconscious for 7 months gives birth to baby girl at Delhi's AIIMS

‘Vijay mama, hi it's Rishi’, watch UK Prime Minister’s viral video call inviting Kashmiri chef Sanjay Raina's uncle to 10 Downing Street
Diaspora

'Vijay mama, hi it's Rishi', watch UK Prime Minister's viral video call inviting Kashmiri chef Sanjay Raina's uncle to 10 Downing Street

Elon Musk closes USD 44 billion deal to acquire Twitter, fires CEO Parag Agrawal, top legal executive Vijaya Gadde
World

Elon Musk closes USD 44 billion deal to acquire Twitter; fires CEO Parag Agrawal, top legal executive Vijaya Gadde

‘Won’t return, what will we do without a degree?’
Punjab

Indian students in Ukraine: Won't return, what will we do without a degree?

‘Gaddi nu crane lai gayi’: Watch Chandigarh cop use Daler Mehndi’s ‘Bolo ta ra ra ra’ to spread ‘no parking’ message
Chandigarh

'Gaddi nu crane lai gayi': Watch Chandigarh cop use Daler Mehndi's 'Bolo ta ra ra ra' to spread 'no parking' message

Top News

At least 151 dead, 82 injured in stampede during Halloween festivities in Seoul

At least 151 dead, 82 injured in stampede during Halloween festivities in Seoul

Those killed or hurt were mostly teens and people in their 2...

Delhi Declaration calls for zero tolerance to terror

Delhi Declaration calls for zero tolerance to terror

Says increasing misuse of Internet a cause for concern

Haryana panchayat elections: Polling underway for zila parishad, panchayat samitis in nine districts in first phase

Haryana panchayat elections: Polling underway for zila parishad, panchayat samitis in nine districts in first phase

Polling being held to elect 1,278 panchayat samiti and 175 z...

J-K: 4 dead, six injured in landslide at Ratle Power Project in Kishtwar

J-K: 4 dead, six injured in landslide at Ratle Power Project in Kishtwar

A rescue team of about 6 persons, deputed to the site after ...

South Korean’s Yoon declares national mourning period over deadly Seoul stampede

South Korean’s Yoon declares national mourning period over deadly Seoul stampede

At least 151 people were killed and 82 others seriously inju...


Cities

View All

City tourism to get ~100-cr push from Centre

Amritsar tourism to get Rs 100-cr push from Centre

Drug sale posters found at Chowk Moni area

Road accident snuffs out lives of 2 youngsters in Tarn Taran

Jandiala Guru resident arrested by Delhi cops

Youth booked for rape

Govt committed to procuring every grain of paddy: Food Min

Punjab Govt committed to procuring every grain of paddy: Food Minister

Even Diwali night spent guarding produce in mandis, rue Bathinda farmers

Traditional diyas fighting for survival

People living outside ‘lal dora’ likely to get water connection

People living outside 'lal dora' likely to get water connection

'0001' of CH01CM fetches Rs 18.19 lakh

Companies remove overhead cables

3 mowed down at Jhanjheri village

Member of Bishnoi gang in police net

AIIMS 1st central institute to adopt 3rd-party audit

AIIMS 1st central institute to adopt 3rd-party audit

GRAP-3 kicks in, construction activities banned in Delhi-NCR as air quality nears 'severe' category

Now, know emergency bed status at AIIMS; real time dashboard launched

Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann greeted with black flags, chants of ‘Modi’ in Gujarat’s Navsari; Delhi CM calls protesters his ‘brothers’

Campaign to curb vehicular pollution: Will answer all queries, resubmit file to LG, says Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai

Jalandhar: Urban Estate residents to boycott MC poll

Jalandhar: Urban Estate residents to boycott MC poll

Phagwara MC to float tenders for waste management

3 of snatchers’ gang nabbed

Six-month-old was raped before being murdered: Autopsy

Awareness drive on free legal aid starts tomorrow

Heroin worth Rs 1 crore seized, 2 held in Ludhiana

Heroin worth Rs 1 crore seized, 2 held in Ludhiana

Punjabi language ‘ignored’ on murals, NGO files complaint

SBS Nagar market road, parking area lie in neglect; authorities in slumber

More farmers adopt in-situ, ex-situ stubble management

Servant flees with cash, jewellery from city bizman’s house

Labs ignore cap, overcharge patients for dengue test

Labs ignore cap, overcharge patients for dengue test

Stray menace on outskirts of city poses risk to road users

Amid dengue spread, 6 cases of chikungunya surface in dist

10-day national theatre festival from Nov 1

Heart surgeries on hold at Patiala's Govt Rajindra Hospital