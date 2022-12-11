Mapping the country’s cartographic history in ‘We the People of the States of Bharat’

Avay Shukla

The book is essentially a work of history, but from a different perspective. Historical accounts are either narrated from the victor’s angle or the loser’s, based on either events or individuals; seen through either spatial or temporal lenses. But this book approaches the history of post-Independence India from an entirely different and novel angle: the cartographic lines that shaped the units which comprise the states of modern India. It examines the cartographic footprints of political decisions, the linguistic, ethnic, religious and social aspirations that determined where the internal boundaries of states should be drawn. In the process, it ends up as a fascinating account of how the Indian republic evolved from 1947 to the latest carving up of Jammu and Kashmir in 2019.

The author traces the course of India’s internal geography from the first Hindi map of India in 1952. He explains the rationale behind the disappearance and reappearance of Tibet on our maps, the role of the States Reorganisation Commission, the integration of Portuguese and French territories into the republic, the dismemberment of Assam into seven states and the creation of Nagaland. There’s the merger of Sikkim, the formation of Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Uttarakhand, the inevitable birth of Telangana, the disputes over state capitals such as Madras, Chandigarh and Hyderabad, among many accounts. It is a fascinating narration of political movements, regional aspirations, linguistic demands, and an example of what can be achieved by dialogue, accommodation, wise counsel and statesmanship.

Of particular interest are the chapters relating to the merger of the 562 princely states (nine opted for Pakistan) and nine provinces, and the manner of drawing their boundaries. Chopra lays bare the moves and compulsions of the Congress, the Muslim League, Sheikh Abdullah and Maharaja Hari Singh in Kashmir. This finally led to the signing of the Instrument of Accession on October 26, 1947, that still left a legacy which bedevils us today: of Kashmir’s total area of 2,22,236 sq km, Pakistan and China continue to occupy 78,114 sq km and 42,735 sq km, respectively.

It’s not possible to recount the cartographic background of each state in a short review, but a flavour of the book can be gleaned from the chapter pertaining to the erstwhile princely state of Hyderabad. The then Nizam, Osman Ali Khan, tried to position himself as a rival of Jinnah for leadership of the Indian Muslims in and post 1947. In an ironic paradox, Kashmir and Hyderabad had reverse similarities — both were ruled by sovereigns belonging to a religion different from the majority of their subjects. Chopra explains how the activism of the Congress, Communist Party, Hindu Mahasabha and the Arya Samaj gradually made the Nizam’s position of sovereign independence untenable. He received no support from either Mountbatten or Jinnah. The matter was finally decided by Operation Polo when the Indian Army marched in on September 15, 1948, and Hyderabad was integrated into the dominion of India.

The merger of the fractious princely states was a monumental task without parallel in global history. The sheer magnitude of the achievement can perhaps be appreciated by just one example: the Kathiawar region of Gujarat alone had 222 separate princely states! This book’s primary feat is that it takes us back in time to reveal how the states of today took shape after balancing competing demands, as in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab, Himachal, Andhra Pradesh, Madras, Madhya Pradesh, to name just a few. New states were formed, old ones like Hyderabad and Baroda disappeared, and (an interesting but little known tidbit) the seeds of Telangana were sown in 1957 when a Gentleman’s Agreement was signed between the leaders of the two regions for sharing power.

We also learn of little-known nuggets of history: how the merger of Bengal and Bihar into a super-state was narrowly avoided because the proposal was never formally submitted to the States Reorganisation Commission even though both the Chief Ministers had agreed upon it. The reader is also told about the international ramifications of the merger of the French and Portuguese enclaves, the graphic history of the strategic Andaman, Nicobar and Lakshadweep islands, the convoluted passions and concerns of the people of the NE states, an issue not yet fully resolved. Read about the soft spot of the British for the Nagas; the difference between the Parts A, B and C states, the subtle distinctions between Instrument of Accession, Merger Agreement and a Standstill Agreement.

‘We The People’ is a treasure trove of little-known facts and a subtle blend of history and geography. Rome was not built in a day, nor was the Indian republic. In fact, it is still a work in progress 75 years later, which just shows how stupendous was the task which confronted the founders. This book should be a tribute to those statesmen, visionaries and administrators who navigated their way through those tempestuous seas to reach the safe harbour that is the thriving and united Republic of India today.