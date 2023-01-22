 Mark Galeotti and Putin’s balancing act : The Tribune India

Mark Galeotti and Putin’s balancing act

Mark Galeotti and Putin’s balancing act

Putin’s Wars — From Chechnya to Ukraine by Mark Galeotti. Bloomsbury. Pages 384. Rs 999



Sandeep Dikshit

The slant between the covers is apparent when a book is dedicated to the Russians who “deriding Kremlin propaganda and defying Kremlin repression, protested against the invasion of Ukraine”. But since this is Mark Galeotti, who has flitted to Kyiv and Moscow for over three decades and has written over two dozen books on Russian security and criminal gangs, this is yet another intimately detailed wide-sweep of Russian politics and security during and after the fragmentation of the USSR.

For Russia, which has no natural defences but for snow, at times, the breakup was doubly traumatic. Not only did it lose the other Soviet states that were a buffer between NATO and Russia, its army went on a steady decline under an alcoholic and purely populistic President, Boris Yeltsin. Galeotti, however, doesn’t answer whether the love affair between Yeltsin and the West led to the deadly emasculation of the famed Red Army, so much so that it was routed in the First Chechen War.

Vladimir Putin as President stepped into this mess that extended from men to arms as kleptocrat oligarchs sucked away military assets and demolished the USSR’s sense of purpose. Chechen was an independent republic and so were some Muslim majority areas in the north Caucasus. Men from Al Qaeda with distinctly Arab nom de guerre were cutting a radical swathe from Afghanistan through Central Asia and deep into Russia.

Over the past two decades, Putin has restored the balance between the Kremlin’s military ambitions and the forces to achieve them. If Putin is the overseer and controller of purse strings, the task was accomplished by three defence ministers whose commonality was their strikingly different backgrounds. The first was the initiator, Sergei Ivanov from the KGB, followed by former furniture salesman and ruthless enforcer Anatoly Serdyukov. And now there is politician Sergei Shoigu, who gave the final shape to the “New Look Army”. Though two decades is too short to build a military with such broad-ranging commitments, it has been in the field for nearly a year and is still robust and sinewy.

What is a military book without illustrations, intricate detailing of military gizmos, anecdotes and, more importantly, portraits of leading military men such as the tough tank man Valery Gerasimov, Chief of General Staff since 2012; his grizzled predecessor Nikolai Marakov, who rang in the ruthless changes; ‘shooter’ Igor Girkin, a major player in the severely underplayed conflict in Donbas since 2014; and Viktor Zolotov, Putin’s former bodyguard, who heads the National Guard of Russia (a kind of unified NIA, CRPF, BSF, NCB) even at the age of 67 because he “puts loyalty to the boss over petty constraints of legality”. Add several more like them, and periodic reports in western media of an imminent coup in Kremlin appear fabricated.

Galeotti unloads part of his enviable trove of Russian military photographs — from the nostalgic (the Soviet Orlyonok sea skimmer) to the spectacular (Slava-class cruiser with its massive launch tubes for Bazalt anti-ship missiles) and the prosaic (Russian soldiers in rare desert uniforms). From his narrative about the Ukraine war, it is clear that Putin has run into a well-oiled military that is closely handheld by the West, chiefly the intelligence, diplomatic and military wings of the UK and the US. Putin’s military has been hampered by the absence of public scrutiny that could have corrected some of the deep flaws seen in military coordination, hardware maintenance and even overconfidence that led to the humiliating sinking of the Moskva or the U-turn by the ‘40-mile column to Kyiv’. Despite his obvious leanings, but due to his intimate knowledge of the famed Russian resilience that he details in each of ‘Putin’s Wars’, Galeotti, at the time of writing, keeps both options open — the rise of a Eurasian Spartacus or Putin’s Last War.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
J & K

Kashmir has almost totally mainstreamed: former RAW chief AS Dulat

2
Patiala

11-year-old girl allegedly raped inside a moving car in Patiala village; 2 youth arrested

3
Punjab

Married to men from Punjab, but denied job quota

4
Chandigarh

Rajya Sabha seat for Chandigarh: Congress MP Manish Tewari’s bill likely to be considered in Budget Session

5
World

10 killed, 10 injured in California shooting after Lunar New Year party, search launched for gunman

6
Nation

Married Hindu girl abducted, raped after she refused to convert to Islam in Pakistan's Sindh

7
Entertainment

Salman Khan may work with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in future

8
Haryana

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram

9
Nation

'Special Saturday interview days': US launches new initiatives to cut visa wait time for Indians

10
Nation

TMC MPs share link to controversial BBC documentary on PM Modi, say they won't accept 'censorship'

Don't Miss

View All
Tiger pug marks spotted in Paonta; welcome sign: DFO
Himachal

Tiger pug marks spotted in Paonta Sahib; welcome sign: DFO

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram
Haryana

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram

Daler Mehndi falls for a spoof post that claims Prince Harry listened to his music during his ‘lowest moments’
Trending

Daler Mehndi falls for a spoof post that claims Prince Harry listened to his music during his ‘lowest moments’

Widespread snowfall across Himachal, 380 roads shut
Himachal

Widespread snowfall across Himachal, 380 roads shut

DGPs of Punjab and Haryana chided for inaction on FIRs against netas
Haryana

DGPs of Punjab and Haryana chided for inaction on FIRs against netas

Roll of honour for 3 young bravehearts from Punjab
Punjab

Roll of honour for 3 young bravehearts from Punjab

British Sikh trekker Polar Preet sets new world record for longest solo, unsupported, unassisted polar expedition by a woman
World

British Sikh trekker Polar Preet sets new world record for longest solo, unsupported, unassisted polar expedition by a woman

Singapore flight leaves behind 30 at Amritsar airport
Punjab

Singapore flight leaves behind 30 at Amritsar airport

Top News

PM Modi names 21 Andaman & Nicobar Islands after Param Vir Chakra awardees

21 Andaman and Nicobar Islands named after Param Vir Chakra awardees

The PM also virtually inaugurates model of proposed National...

Submarine INS Vagir commissioned, set to give boost to Navy’s ISR capabilities, special operations

Submarine INS Vagir commissioned; Navy chief calls it lethal platform with formidable weapons, stealth tech

Has been built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited with tec...

Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Vijaypur, nears Jammu city

Thousands turn up to accord warm welcome to Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu

The yatra starts from Samba's Vijaypur along the Jammu-Patha...

Will get married when right girl comes along, bar set ‘very high’ because of my parents: Rahul Gandhi

Will get married when right girl comes along, my parents have set the bar very high: Rahul Gandhi

In a free-wheeling, light-hearted chat on a food and travel ...

Commuters face long jams as Delhi rehearses for Republic Day Parade

Commuters face long jams as Delhi rehearses for Republic Day Parade

Police say they received several calls from commuters report...


Cities

View All

3 months after youth’s mysterious death in Amritsar, cousin booked for murder

3 months after youth’s mysterious death in Amritsar, cousin booked for murder

Drone shot down in Amritsar, 5-kg heroin seized

Girl kidnapped in Amritsar village; video with hands tied sent to fiancé

Illegal colonies razed in Amritsar

After NIA court order, Harwinder Rinda declared PO

After Manpreet’s induction in BJP, all eyes on Bathinda Mayor’s post

After Manpreet Badal's induction in BJP, all eyes on Bathinda Mayor's post

Bathinda: Frost adversely affecting crops

After Manpreet Badal’s exit, tough task for Congress in Bathinda

Bathinda shivers at -1°C

7 more held for attack on doctor at Talwandi Sabo

MC caused ~29.56-lakh loss in stamp duty: CAG

MC caused Rs 29.56-lakh loss in stamp duty: CAG

First seizure of musk pod in Punjab, 6 held

Open House: what steps can be taken to improve public bike-sharing system?

Education Dept of UT to go paperless, plans 'e-dak' portal

'Youth Dialogue' held

Commuters face long jams as Delhi rehearses for Republic Day Parade

Commuters face long jams as Delhi rehearses for Republic Day Parade

Delhi Mayor and Deputy Mayor to be elected on Jan 24 after ruckus at first meet

After Delhi, education revolution has reached Punjab as well, says Arvind Kejriwal

Syndicate of financial impropriety was being run in Delhi MC under BJP: AAP

Man who duped Delhi hotel of Rs 23 lakh held

Road rage: Attacked 3 months ago, cop dies

Road rage: Attacked 3 months ago, cop dies

Hooliganism won't be tolerated: Chahal

Ahead of MC polls, BJP, Cong leaders join AAP

Garha residents protest against mohalla clinic

Open House: Was the recent decision of aggrieved PCS officers to proceed on mass leave justified?

7 of snatchers’ gang nabbed

7 of snatchers’ gang nabbed

Interest waiver for LIT land allottees on anvil: Chairman

Pollution in Buddha Dariya affecting subsoil water, public health: Activists

Eatery found serving hookah; owner, manager booked

Authorities yet to conduct survey to count trees in Ludhiana

Girl ‘raped’ inside moving car in Patiala, two arrested

Girl ‘raped’ inside moving car in Patiala, two arrested

Failure to implement vendors’ policy costs civic body crores

Villagers vow to shun drugs

Rs 5.44L stolen from shop