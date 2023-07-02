Maya, Modi, Azad: Dalit Politics in the Time of Hindutva

Ever since the BSP’s loss in the 2012 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Dalit landscape is a changed place. This period witnessed the decline of the party and identity politics, along with the shift of a section of Dalits towards the BJP and its redefined subaltern Hindutva, as well as protests by new Dalit organisations against atrocities and right-wing hegemony. Dalit politics today is thus marked by two contrasting trends: of political protest against the right wing but also electoral preference for it. ‘Maya, Modi, Azad’ provides a narrative of the decline of Dalit politics and the enormous challenges it faces, both from internal weaknesses and social hegemony of the BJP, and discusses which way is Dalit politics headed in UP.

Nayantara Sahgal: A Century of Political Insights

Nayantara Sahgal: A Century of Political Insights by Maninder Sidhu.Routledge. Pages 196. Rs 1,295

Drawing on novels, essays, speeches, journalism and interviews by Nayantara Sahgal, this book attempts a critical re-reading of her oeuvre. One of the most significant Indian English writers, her fictional and non-fictional engagement with historical events and political dilemmas inextricably links her to the colonial, anti-colonial and post-colonial discourse in India. Drawing transcontinental connections with the ideas of Fanon, Foucault, Said, Beauvoir, White, Beck and Habermas, the monograph juxtaposes recurring themes in her writing with the ideas of significant Indian post-colonial commentators. Author Maninder Sidhu heads the Department of English and Centre for Research at GCG-11 in Chandigarh.

Beautiful Hair, Beautiful You!

Beautiful Hair, Beautiful You! by Jawed Habib. Jaico Books. Pages 219. Rs 450

Starting with the right look to maintain and improve your hair to educating yourself about your hair, ‘Beautiful Hair, Beautiful You!’ by Jawed Habib is the haircare handbook you could keep on your dressing table. With more than three decades of grooming expertise behind him, in this book, Habib busts popular myths about haircare and shows you how to identify your hair type, style your hair for various occasions, choose suitable products and select nutritious foods for healthy hair. Hailing from a family of renowned hairstylists — his grandfather was the appointed barber for India’s last Viceroy, Lord Mountbatten — Habib is among the country’s best-known hairdressers today.