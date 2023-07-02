 Maya, Modi, Azad: Dalit Politics in the Time of Hindutva : The Tribune India

  • Book Reviews
  • Maya, Modi, Azad: Dalit Politics in the Time of Hindutva

Maya, Modi, Azad: Dalit Politics in the Time of Hindutva

Maya, Modi, Azad: Dalit Politics in the Time of Hindutva

Maya, Modi, Azad: Dalit Politics in the Time of Hindutva by Sudha Pai & Sajjan Kumar. HarperCollins. Pages 336. Rs 599



Ever since the BSP’s loss in the 2012 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Dalit landscape is a changed place. This period witnessed the decline of the party and identity politics, along with the shift of a section of Dalits towards the BJP and its redefined subaltern Hindutva, as well as protests by new Dalit organisations against atrocities and right-wing hegemony. Dalit politics today is thus marked by two contrasting trends: of political protest against the right wing but also electoral preference for it. ‘Maya, Modi, Azad’ provides a narrative of the decline of Dalit politics and the enormous challenges it faces, both from internal weaknesses and social hegemony of the BJP, and discusses which way is Dalit politics headed in UP.

Nayantara Sahgal: A Century of Political Insights

Nayantara Sahgal: A Century of Political Insights by Maninder Sidhu.Routledge. Pages 196. Rs 1,295

Drawing on novels, essays, speeches, journalism and interviews by Nayantara Sahgal, this book attempts a critical re-reading of her oeuvre. One of the most significant Indian English writers, her fictional and non-fictional engagement with historical events and political dilemmas inextricably links her to the colonial, anti-colonial and post-colonial discourse in India. Drawing transcontinental connections with the ideas of Fanon, Foucault, Said, Beauvoir, White, Beck and Habermas, the monograph juxtaposes recurring themes in her writing with the ideas of significant Indian post-colonial commentators. Author Maninder Sidhu heads the Department of English and Centre for Research at GCG-11 in Chandigarh.

Beautiful Hair, Beautiful You!

Beautiful Hair, Beautiful You! by Jawed Habib. Jaico Books. Pages 219. Rs 450

Starting with the right look to maintain and improve your hair to educating yourself about your hair, ‘Beautiful Hair, Beautiful You!’ by Jawed Habib is the haircare handbook you could keep on your dressing table. With more than three decades of grooming expertise behind him, in this book, Habib busts popular myths about haircare and shows you how to identify your hair type, style your hair for various occasions, choose suitable products and select nutritious foods for healthy hair. Hailing from a family of renowned hairstylists — his grandfather was the appointed barber for India’s last Viceroy, Lord Mountbatten — Habib is among the country’s best-known hairdressers today.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Amritsar

Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, actress Parineeti Chopra pay obeisance at Golden Temple in Amritsar

2
Punjab

Punjab Government to buy private thermal power plant: CM Bhagwant Mann

3
Nation

Lt Gen Manoj Katiyar assumes charge as Western Army Commander

4
Punjab

Two employees suspended, probe ordered after SGPC detects financial irregularities of Rs 1 crore

5
Punjab

IAS officer Anurag Verma assumes charge as Punjab chief secretary

6
Sports

'No Fire In Babylon': ODI World Cup to be held without West Indies for first time

7
Haryana

Four arrested from Ambala for firing at Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad

8
Nation

Supreme Court protects social activist Teesta Setalvad from arrest, stays Gujarat HC order for a week

9
Nation

Gujarat High Court rejects social activist Teesta Setalvad's bail plea, asks her to surrender immediately

10
World

France arrests more than 1,300 people after fourth night of rioting over teen's killing by police

Don't Miss

View All
Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab
Punjab

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City
Diaspora

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City

CM announces ~21K reward
Chandigarh

Haryana CM announces Rs 21K reward for 15 youngsters who rescued woman trapped in Ghaggar

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years
Features

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years

Careful, online shoppers
Comment Consumer Rights

Careful, online shoppers

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years
J & K

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years

Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

Top News

Profits tripled to Rs 1.04 lakh crore for PSU banks in 9 years, says FM

Profits tripled to Rs 1.04 lakh crore for PSU banks in 9 years, says Finance Minister

Wants momentum to continue to power economy

Merger: HDFC 4th most valuable bank of world

Merger: HDFC 4th most valuable bank of world

Will act as soon as we get UCC draft: Pushkar Singh Dhami

Will act as soon as we get Uniform Civil Code draft: Pushkar Singh Dhami

Amid Uniform Civil Code build-up, Parliament monsoon session from July 20 to August 11

Amid Uniform Civil Code build-up, Parliament monsoon session from July 20 to August 11

Delhi ordinance issue to rock session, some proceedings to b...

Supreme Court relief for Teesta Setalvad, stays Gujarat High Court’s surrender order over riots

Supreme Court relief for Teesta Setalvad, stays Gujarat High Court's surrender order over riots


Cities

View All

Food and Civil Supplies officials listen to grievances of residents

Food and Civil Supplies officials listen to grievances of residents

Dangling wires at Rani Ka Bagh an eyesore

Barsi of Baba Jawand Singh: Airport issues advisory for devotees

Protesting activists of Dal Khalsa detained by police

Railway vendors oppose pricing of Janta Khana

Licences of 20 IELTS centres, travel agencies in Bathinda cancelled

Licences of 20 IELTS centres, travel agencies in Bathinda cancelled

Mohali police arrest 7 in Jhampur firing case

Mohali police arrest 7 in Jhampur firing case

MC resolution on job quota for UT youth hits dead end

Chandigarh sees GST mop-up rise 34% in June

Illegal dumps come up along Sec 88 road

PGI performs rare heart valve procedure

L-G VK Saxena okays land allotment for Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor project

L-G VK Saxena okays land allotment for Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor project

NTA answer key errors likely due to typos, UGC head seeks feedback

Drowned auto driver’s kin for action against errants

Four arrested for operating illegal scrapyards

1 held for mortgage fraud

Grocer chased through streets in Kapurthala, robbed of Rs 1.7 lakh

Grocer chased through streets in Kapurthala, robbed of Rs 1.7 lakh

Two arrested in oil attack on minor boy in Jalandhar

After warning, contractor agrees to start sports hub project soon

Residents demand removal of illegal gates

No water supply for 3 days, Phagwara residents irked

War on drugs: 211 nabbed with 555-kg contraband in 4 months

War on drugs: 211 nabbed with 555-kg contraband in 4 months

Uncovered nullah in Shahi Mohalla poses risk to people in Ludhiana

Woman-daughter duo dupes Ludhiana resident of Rs 13 lakh

Five booked for attacking security staff at eatery

Guru Teg Bahadur Road cleared of encroachments

CCTV control centre to keep an eye on miscreants in city

CCTV control centre to keep an eye on miscreants in city

Administration sets up 7 flood control rooms

Rs 10L robbery solved, 2 held