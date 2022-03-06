MG Devasahayam’s ’Electoral Democracy’ is a critical assessment of electoral process

MG Devasahayam’s ’Electoral Democracy’ is a critical assessment of electoral process

Electoral Democracy: An Inquiry into the Fairness and Integrity of Elections in India Edited by MG Devasahayam. Paranjoy. Pages 322. Rs 699

Ashutosh Kumar

ACKNOWLEDGED as one of the ‘most vibrant’ democracies in the non-western world, India has also been considered ‘an ideal case for testing democratic theories’, given the formidable challenges it has faced since Independence. Its success, however, has primarily been recognised as an electoral democracy, having regular free and fair elections registering participation of one-sixth of the world’s electorate, and also peaceful transfer of power.

The weakening of other democratic forums and procedures has made elections crucial to the well-being of India’s democracy. This explains a heightened focus on the electoral system, party system and electoral politics. Sifting through literature reveals lack of focus on the institutional and legal aspects of elections. For instance, there have not been many studies of the Election Commission, electoral laws, reforms, legislations and judicial decisions pertaining to elections.

This volume merits attention precisely due to its focus on the institutional and procedural aspects of the electoral system and for the abiding concern as to how elections in India can be made much more transparent and cleaner. It consists of essays by former civil servants, activists, lawyers, journalists, academics and former judges who are part of the civil society groups like the Association for Democratic Reforms, the Constitutional Conduct Group and Forum for Electoral Integrity. These social action groups have played an important role in efforts to cleanse the electoral system by not only providing information about the background of the contestants, but also drawing attention to any lacuna in the way elections are conducted, be it the selection of candidates, campaign speeches, role of money and muscle, or use of sectarian politics to gain votes. They have often taken recourse to judicial remedies also.

The first part deals with the merits of the EVM-VVPAT system of voting as some Opposition parties have been accusing that the ‘process is tamperable’. The suggestions include providing guarantee against ‘hacking, tampering and spurious vote injections’, and that the ‘paper slip is counted and matched to verify/audit the votes polled and votes counted before making the results public’. Essays related to the integrity and inclusiveness of the electoral rolls underline the critical need of including all vulnerable and disadvantaged groups.

There are also essays which refer to criminalisation and role of money power, which ‘compromise the integrity of democracy in multiple ways’. Electoral bonds especially come up for critical scrutiny as these evidently create an uneven field favouring the parties in power. The way electoral bonds were introduced, presenting it as a Money Bill so as to overcome the Rajya Sabha resistance, comes up for criticism. Another area of concern is the excessive partisan role of the media in favour of the parties in power.

The reform measures suggested include making the appointment and removal process of ECI members more rigorous, and a bar on post-retirement assignments. The proposed Aadhaar-voter ID linkage also comes up for scrutiny on the ground that it leads to an invasion of privacy.

The volume is a valuable contribution by eminent citizens who have a proven record of integrity and professional competence. What adds to the value are the empirical studies of the 2019 Lok Sabha and 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections to highlight the challenges that have seeped into the system.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

3 youths from Punjab's Faridkot die in road accident in Canada

2
Trending

Sonakshi Sinha reacts to wedding rumours with Salman Khan, says 'are you so dumb...'

3
Nation

Ukraine: Indian students in Sumy suspend their march to Russian border after MEA's advisory

4
Nation

Heroin worth Rs 6 crore extracted from African woman's body in Rajasthan over 12 days

5
Trending

When Rishi Kapoor recalled Dawood Ibrahim's men catching him at Dubai airport, then getting an invite for a house visit

6
Schools The big bang

Rogue 3-tonne piece rocket debris collides with Moon, creates crater

7
Entertainment

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira makes it clear ‘I'm not getting into movies’ and explains why she is dating a fitness expert

8
Entertainment

Kareena Kapoor’s birthday wish for ‘Gorgeous Iggy’ has Saif holding this cute little boy who looks exactly like Taimur; picture inside

9
Punjab

BJP will retain four states; do better than expected in Punjab: Nadda

10
Nation russia-ukraine war

Medical student from Haryana moves to Poland along with Kyiv house-owner's family

Don't Miss

View All
Kareena Kapoor’s birthday wish for ‘Gorgeous Iggy’ has Saif holding this cute little boy who looks exactly like Taimur
Entertainment

Kareena Kapoor’s birthday wish for ‘Gorgeous Iggy’ has Saif holding this cute little boy who looks exactly like Taimur; picture inside

Heroin worth Rs 6 crore extracted from African woman's body over 12 days in Rajasthan
Nation

Heroin worth Rs 6 crore extracted from African woman's body in Rajasthan over 12 days

Sonakshi Sinha reacts to wedding rumours with Salman Khan, says 'are you so dumb...'
Trending

Sonakshi Sinha reacts to wedding rumours with Salman Khan, says 'are you so dumb...'

Amritsar: Rare frescoes at Ranjit Singh’s palace still await conservation
Punjab

Rare frescoes at Maharaja Ranjit Singh's palace still await conservation

Goodbye, Shane... gone too soon
Sports

Goodbye, Shane Warne... gone too soon

If Ukraine president wanted he could have fled: Here is why #Zelenskyy has world’s sympathy amid war with Russia?
Trending

If Ukraine president wanted he could have fled: Here is why #Zelenskyy has world's sympathy amid war with Russia

Poll factor: Pollution board ‘goes slow’ on raids
Punjab

Poll factor: Punjab Pollution Control Board 'goes slow' on raids

Doctor density in country 5 per 10,000
Nation

Doctor density in India 5 per 10,000

Top Stories

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Putin says Ukraine's future in doubt as cease-fires collapse

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Putin says Ukraine's future in doubt as cease-fires collapse

With the Kremlin's rhetoric growing fiercer and a reprieve f...

Evacuation from Sumy top priority: MEA

Russia-Ukraine War: Evacuation from Sumy top priority, says MEA

India pushes for local ceasefire to rescue nationals in conf...

Will retain 4 states, do well in Punjab: Nadda

Assembly elections 2022: Will retain 4 states, do well in Punjab, says BJP chief J P Nadda

Judge to juniors: Explain why gunmen misused

Judge to juniors: Explain why gunmen misused

Haryana judicial officer’s wife, son were shot 4 yrs ago

Gaggal airport to be expanded in 2 phases

Himachal's Gaggal airport to be expanded in 2 phases

Decision taken at meeting of Kangra dist officials with AAI

Cities

View All

Amritsar Deputy Commissioner reviews arrangements for counting of votes

Amritsar Deputy Commissioner reviews arrangements for counting of votes

Action against staff who skipped poll duty

Recarpeted in December, roads in New Amritsar area start giving way

Seized vehicles a headache for Amritsar police

Three cops held for taking bribe in Tarn Taran

Malwa Belt: 80% groundwater ‘unfit’ for drinking

Malwa Belt: 80% groundwater 'unfit' for drinking

Out of Kharkiv, but not danger, says Mansa girl

Risking lives sole option for those stuck: Ukraine returnee

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation to hold fresh stray dog census

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation to hold fresh stray dog census

Notices to 11,000 rent defaulters by Chandigarh Housing Board

UKRAINE CRISIS: 3 months before MBBS degree, war horror for Panchkula's Aanchal Sharma

Indian students on their own in Ukraine: Returnee

Now, physical OPDs to run full throttle at PGI, Chandigarh

Mother Dairy to hike milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in Delhi-NCR from Sunday

Mother Dairy to hike milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in Delhi-NCR from Sunday

Skywalk from New Delhi railway station to metro station thrown open for public

Delhi HC Chief Justice DN Patel next TDSAT Chairperson

Delhi High Court: Daughter-in-law has no indefeasible right in shared house

Decision on 1993 Delhi bomb blast convict Davinder Pal Bhullar's release deferred by sentence review board

Of 56 students, 28 return home safely

Of 56 students, 28 return home safely

'Had lost hope that we'd survive'

Revelling in nature's bounty

Raising voice against war, students march for peace

Five couples reunited at camp for marital disputes

18 dist students still stuck in Ukraine, 43 in other countries

18 dist students still stuck in Ukraine, 43 in other countries

Police, locals misbehaved, looted us in Ukraine, allege Indian students

2 fresh cases of Covid in Ludhiana district

Post Covid recovery, health issues irk patients: Expert

Villagers catch 3 drug smugglers

Patiala Central Jail authorities restrict meetings with Bikram Singh Majithia

Patiala Central Jail authorities restrict meetings with Bikram Singh Majithia

Engineering student held for stealing cars in Patiala