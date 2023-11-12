Muslim Politics in India

by Hamid Dalwai. Edited & translated by Dilip Chitre.

Penguin Random House.

Pages 115. Rs 499

Hamid Dalwai’s interviews with Marathi poet Dilip Chitre were turned into essays and first published in 1968. Now translated into English, these discuss the historical background of the Hindu-Muslim issue. Dalwai emerges as a voice of reason in our times too.

Survival At Stake

by Poorva Joshipura.

HarperCollins.

Pages 318. Rs 499

Even as the effects of Covid-19 refuse to ebb, ‘Survival At Stake’ by Poorva Joshipura, Senior VP (International Affairs) at PETA, seeks to be the reminder we all need: animal well-being is intertwined with our lives. With health scares surfacing all the time, she hopes man will stop considering himself the centre of the universe.

Common Yet Uncommon

by Sudha Murthy.

Penguin Random House.

Pages 182. Rs 399

Sudha Murthy’s new book is a tribute to the people who were part of her growing-up years in Karnataka. These people were not famous, but were unique in their own ways. They were transparent and outspoken. These tales paint a heartwarming picture of everyday lives of ordinary people.