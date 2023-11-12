Muslim Politics in India
by Hamid Dalwai. Edited & translated by Dilip Chitre.
Penguin Random House.
Pages 115. Rs 499
Hamid Dalwai’s interviews with Marathi poet Dilip Chitre were turned into essays and first published in 1968. Now translated into English, these discuss the historical background of the Hindu-Muslim issue. Dalwai emerges as a voice of reason in our times too.
Survival At Stake
by Poorva Joshipura.
HarperCollins.
Pages 318. Rs 499
Even as the effects of Covid-19 refuse to ebb, ‘Survival At Stake’ by Poorva Joshipura, Senior VP (International Affairs) at PETA, seeks to be the reminder we all need: animal well-being is intertwined with our lives. With health scares surfacing all the time, she hopes man will stop considering himself the centre of the universe.
Common Yet Uncommon
by Sudha Murthy.
Penguin Random House.
Pages 182. Rs 399
Sudha Murthy’s new book is a tribute to the people who were part of her growing-up years in Karnataka. These people were not famous, but were unique in their own ways. They were transparent and outspoken. These tales paint a heartwarming picture of everyday lives of ordinary people.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel-Hamas conflict: Israel offers to evacuate babies from main Gaza hospital amid fierce fighting
Two babies died in intensive care, say Palestinian officials...
Delhi's air quality remains in 'poor' category despite rain
Stage-IV of the Graded Response Action Plan has been impleme...
NGT raps Haryana, Punjab over lack of 'immediate' steps to improve AQI
The tribunal has taken suo motu notice of air quality in dif...
Woman climbs light tower during PM Modi’s rally in Hyderabad
The PM repeatedly requested the young woman to come down, st...