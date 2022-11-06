 My Life in Indian Politics : The Tribune India

Backflap

My Life in Indian Politics

My Life in Indian Politics

My Life in Indian Politics by Mohsina Kidwai. As told to Rasheed Kidwai. HarperCollins. Pages 300. Rs 699



HAVING spent six decades in public life as a member of the Indian National Congress, Mohsina Kidwai looks back at life and makes an attempt to present her understanding of the nation, its institutions and its people. A Cabinet Minister in several successive Central governments, she has had a ringside view of Indian politics for almost the entire span of Independent India’s existence. In this candid account of her life, Kidwai assesses not just her own contribution to public life, but also provides an honest appraisal of the turn in fortunes of the political party she has remained a loyal member of. The reader is treated to rare glimpses of the homes, lives and the hurly-burly of election campaigns over the decades. The book has been written with the honesty and simplicity that have been her trademark in public life.

Nehru’s India: Essays on the Maker of a Nation Edited by Nayantara Sahgal. Speaking Tiger. Pages 276 Rs 450

SINCE 2015, when ‘Nehru’s India: Essays on the Maker of a Nation’ was first published, Independent India’s first Prime Minister and his legacy have been under attack. This, insists author Nayantara Sahgal, makes it necessary to resurrect Jawaharlal Nehru’s role in building and safeguarding what we now know as ‘the Idea of India’. The collection of essays — assessments, criticisms, opinions, insights and emotions — tells us how his contribution is viewed over five decades after his death. The new edition, packed with four more essays, brings together an examination of the different aspects of Nehru’s personality and his legacy by some of our foremost thinkers, writers and activists.

War of Lanka by Amish. HarperCollins. Pages 475. Rs 499

AFTER exploring the tales of Ram, Sita and Raavan in the first three parts of his Ram Chandra series, Amish brings his readers the story of the slaughterous war — the war on Lanka. Sita has been kidnapped. She dares Raavan to kill her — she’d rather die than allow Ram to surrender. Will Ram defeat the ruthless and fiendish Raavan, constrained as he is by the laws of Dharma? Will Lanka burn to a cinder or fight back like a cornered tiger? Will the terrible costs of war be worth the victory? Most importantly, will the Vishnu rise? And will the real enemies of the land fear the Vishnu? For, fear is the mother of love.

Dare to Differ: A Quest for a Gentle Cure by Dr Kusum S Chand. Speaking Tiger. Pages 213. Rs 599

A product of modern medicine, somewhere along her journey Dr Kusum S Chand discerned a weakness in the therapeutic system and began studying homeopathy, a system much ridiculed yet surviving for more than two centuries. She dared to differ from conventional medicine in using drugs diluted to an inconceivable extent and from homeopathy in using multiple medicines at the same time. She says allopathy and homeopathy are like two colours of the spectrum, blue and yellow, which come together to form a new colour — green — which denotes good health and wellness. The book includes several case studies that support her theories. The account is as engrossing for the lay reader as it is informative for those in the medical profession. ‘Dare to Differ’ is for those looking for work on a gentler system of healing.

Epic Loves: Stories From the Adi Parva of the Mahabharata by Ashok K Banker. Speaking Tiger. Pages 340. Rs 499

FROM an epic celebrated as the greatest story about a war, Ashok K Banker, an author of fiction based on Indian myth and history, gleans stories of intense love. These timeless tales of desire from the Mahabharata have been retold for the 21st-century reader. The author begins with the classic tale of the star-crossed lovers Shakuntala and Dushyant. Among others is the story about King Shantanu’s consummate passion for Ganga, incarnated as a human, who will eventually abandon him; Satyavati’s healing love that pulls Shantanu out of grief, but for which a son must pay a terrible price; Bhishma and Amba’s brief, tragic meeting that will haunt them for life; and the little-known but perhaps the most poignant story of all — the story of two friends, Devayani and Sharmishtha, and the man they both loved, Yayati.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Delhi

'We have lost the will to live', say parents of Chhawla gangrape-murder victim after SC acquits all accused on death row

2
Trending

4 Indore girls surround woman and kick, punch, hit her with belt; booked after video goes viral

3
Haryana

Gurugram court issues arrest warrant against journalist Deepak Chaurasia for allegedly airing ‘morphed, edited and obscene’ videos of 10-year-old girl

4
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Mastermind behind gangster Deepak Tinu’s escape case arrested, say police

5
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala's new song 'Vaar' released on Gurpurb lauds Sikh valour; gets 1.5 million hits in 30 minutes

6
Sports

Virat Kohli’s ‘2-word’ comment on Suryakumar Yadav’s post is the best compliment for the No.1 batter

7
Delhi

Fresh trouble for Manish Sisodia as aide Dinesh Arora set to be approver in Delhi excise policy scam

8
Amritsar

Rs 100 crore to be spent for beautification of Amritsar for hosting G-20 summit

9
Chandigarh

Mohali court sentences 2 retired police officials to life imprisonment  in a 1993 fake encounter case

10
Haryana

Gurugram woman gets husband killed with lover’s help, arrested

Don't Miss

View All
Elon Musk 'tweets' lyrics of Bhojpuri song ‘Lollipop lagelu’ on Twitter but here’s a catch
Trending

Elon Musk 'tweets' lyrics of Bhojpuri song 'Lollipop lagelu' on Twitter but here's a catch

Pakistan police officer gets Rs 100 million in bank account, becomes overnight millionaire; bank freezes his ATM card
World

Pakistan police officer gets Rs 100 million in bank account, becomes overnight millionaire; bank freezes his ATM card

Dubai fire races up high-rise near world’s tallest building
World

Dubai fire races up high-rise near world's tallest building Burj Khalifa

I was kidnapped by begging mafia, they gave me injection that made me blind, my fingers were cut, says 24-year-old UP man
Nation

I was kidnapped by begging mafia, they gave me injection that made me blind, my fingers were cut, says 24-year-old UP man

Stubble a treasure for farmers: Experts
Punjab

Stubble a treasure for farmers: Experts

This 90-yr-old is managing stubble without burning
Punjab

This 90-yr-old Sangrur farmer is managing stubble without burning

Tirupati temple has Rs 2.5 lakh crore assets
Nation

Tirupati's Lord Venkateswara temple has Rs 2.5 lakh crore assets

25-year-old Indian man's smiling picture after getting fired from Twitter goes viral
Trending

25-year-old Indian man's smiling picture after getting fired from Twitter goes viral

Top News

Gyanvapi row: Fast-track court to pronounce verdict on plea seeking ‘shivling’ worship today

Varanasi court now to give verdict on plea seeking 'Shivling' worship on Gyanvapi premises on November 14

As the civil judge (senior division) of the court Mahendra P...

Supreme Court quashes court-martial proceedings against colonel accused of being involved with another officer’s wife

Supreme Court quashes court-martial proceedings against colonel accused of being involved with another officer's wife

Section 122 of the Army Act bars trial by court martial on e...

Man shot at over old enmity in Samrala village, critical

Man critical after being shot at in Punjab's Ludhiana

Suffers 6 bullet injuries: 4 on stomach, 1 each on foot and ...

Sidhu Moosewala's new song ‘Vaar’ released on Gurpurb, lauds Sikh valour

Sidhu Moosewala's new song 'Vaar' released on Gurpurb lauds Sikh valour; gets 1.5 million hits in 30 minutes

PM Modi greets people on Guru Nanak's birth anniversary

PM Narendra Modi greets people on Guru Nanak's birth anniversary

The prime minister had on Monday addressed a function to cel...


Cities

View All

Amritsar DC forms panel to prepare report on unsafe Rego bridge

Amritsar DC forms panel to prepare report on unsafe Rego bridge

Local industries mull shifting base to Jammu & Kashmir

Amritsar MC to procure anti-smog cannons to tackle problem of air pollution

Guru Nanak Dev freed humanity from caste discrimination, says SGPC chief

Nagar kirtans taken out in Amritsar on Gurpurb eve

Sudden spurt in dengue cases, 75 reported in 7 days in Bathinda district

Sudden spurt in dengue cases, 75 reported in 7 days in Bathinda district

Patwari, aide caught taking Rs 7,000 bribe in Mansa

Bathinda district emerges as medicare hub of south Malwa

Sirhind canal water supply suspended, to hit sowing

Projects Gathering Dust: Sector 41 meat market reeks of neglect

Projects Gathering Dust: Sector 41 meat market reeks of neglect

Chandigarh gets 40 e-buses, 20 for long route also flagged off

Sustainable Mobility: 130-km cycle tracks suggested for Mohali, Panchkula

PGI department heads told to stock up test kits

ASI dismissed for taking Rs 17K bribe

Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor'; light rain or drizzle likely today

Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor'; light rain or drizzle likely today

BJP steps up protests against Arvind Kejriwal, demands lie-detector test against Delhi CM, jailed minister Satyendra Jain

Filing of nominations for Dec 4 Delhi MC poll begins

Manish Sisodia's aide to turn approver, court told

37 dengue cases in Kapurthala village; health officials on toes

37 dengue cases in Kapurthala village; health officials on toes

Dengue: In Jalandhar, MC gets active

Development funds halted, Nakodar sarpanches, panches stage protest

Jalandhar: Old post office road cries for repair, but who cares!

Families away, thieves break into three houses in Hoshiarpur

Rural blocks sans child specialist for months

Rural blocks sans child specialist for months

Play depicting senior citizens’ plight staged at theatre festival

Amid increase in dengue cases in Patiala, chikungunya spreads tentacles

Patiala district administration launches adaptive learning software for govt school students

~4L cash, jewellery stolen from Tibba Road house

Rs 4L cash, jewellery stolen from Tibba Road house

Shimlapuri resident gets life term for killing woman over money dispute

Finish ongoing road projects on time: MP to NHAI officials

5 yrs on, sewage woes not resolved, vacant plots turn ponds in Ward 2

Man critical after being shot at in Punjab's Ludhiana