 Neha J Hiranandani’s ‘iParent’ guides how to raise iGen : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Book Reviews
  • Neha J Hiranandani’s ‘iParent’ guides how to raise iGen

Neha J Hiranandani’s ‘iParent’ guides how to raise iGen

Neha J Hiranandani’s ‘iParent’ guides how to raise iGen

iParent: Embracing Parenting in the Digital Age by Neha J Hiranandani. Penguin Random House. Pages 272. Rs 299



Simmi Waraich

When Jean Twenge wrote her book ‘iGen’ on the current generation of kids who have grown up literally hooked to smartphones, she panned the ubiquitous technology for deleterious effects on the mental health of youth. Her book received criticism for painting a rather alarmist dystopian picture while overlooking other factors. Neha Hiranandani’s new book, ‘iParent’, is a lively, entertaining, balanced insight into the all-permeating digital world out there, while also guiding parents on how to navigate it.

Prior to the pandemic, 45 per cent of US teens were tethered to the online world, a statistic that only surged thereafter, with children from many developed countries joining their American counterparts online. Hiranandani terms the iGen as digital natives of Instagram, TikTok, and Snapchat, etc, and who conjure up iMovies and reels in a snap, while the hapless parents fumble with technology. The book is interspersed with wry anecdotes and interviews with teens, which make it personal and real. It describes how youth shift seamlessly to newer messaging platforms and create Finstas, i.e. Fake Instagram IDs so their intrusive parents cannot spy on their online activity, and little kids who are setting up virtual shops on the metaverse and trading in crypto in their online avatars!

The dopamine reward pathway, or the Pleasure Centre, is pivotal in converting adolescents into slaves of the Internet as it provides them with validation, likes and comments — a culture where self-worth is linked to the likes or comments you get. A research done by Instagram revealed how the platform fuelled body image issues in growing, impressionable teens. Are rates of depression soaring in tandem with the spread of social media, online gaming, cyberbullying? Yes, seems to be the answer. Research shows that Internet use, especially social media use, may be linked to depressive symptoms and Internet Gaming Disorder is now a psychiatric diagnosis in ICD 11 (International Classification of Diseases 11th Revision)! China and Korea have identified it as a public health problem. However, there are many confounding factors like premorbid personality, role of environmental stressors, etc.

The pervasive nature of social media also raises concerns about privacy and data security. People unwittingly surrender their personal information to tech giants. The concept of metaverse is at our doorstep, offering a tantalising glimpse into virtual reality, blurring the line between reality and fantasy and creating disconnect between online personas and real-life identities. There are people who have reported being molested and even raped on the metaverse, which can be as trauma-inducing as a real-life rape.

Hiranandani’s book offers valuable tips for parents and is a useful handbook for all to-be iParents. It talks about fostering open communication with their children. Supervision, not snooperisation, is key. Dos and don’ts for parents are outlined — educating adolescents about the dangers of cyberbullying, knowing the law, talking about how Google never forgets is imperative. Parents who are familiar with the platforms their children frequent can discuss the pros and cons and set healthy boundaries. Parents need to be role models and make time for phone-free outings and meals. Encouraging conversations with children on embracing imperfection and rejecting the pressure to conform to unrealistic beauty standards can build resilience and self-acceptance in the face of digital scrutiny.

The book illuminates on the dazzling array of social media, video games, access to porn and now the allure of virtual reality, and offers tips on how to deal with it. It asks parents to be aware and alert, yet let their children find their own paths once they are older. Having open communication can help empower children to handle technology responsibly. However, being alert to warning signs and taking help early is also imperative. To deal with iGen, it asks the parents to become iParents.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

7-phase Lok Sabha election from April 19; counting on June 4

2
Punjab

2 IAS, 13 PCS officers shifted in Punjab

3
Delhi

Relief for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for skipping ED summons in excise policy case

4
India

State Assembly elections 2024: Here is which state votes when

5
Trending

Pakistani student’s hilarious answer on Physics exam sparks wave of laughter across social media

6
Trending

Rakhi Sawant’s ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani claims she is ‘absconding’ in Dubai, to be arrested upon return: here is why

7
Himachal

Bypolls to 6 Assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh to be held along with Lok Sabha election on June 1

8
Haryana

40 workers injured in boiler blast at Dharuhera factory in Haryana’s Rewari; 3 critical

9
Trending

Chief Election Commissioner’s ‘long’ speech before announcing Lok Sabha Election dates becomes meme content

10
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Mayoral election: ‘I am under treatment for mental trauma and stress caused by incessant criticism’, Anil Masih tells Supreme Court

Don't Miss

View All
Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera
India

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals
Chandigarh

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals

Making political waves in Canada, US
Punjab

Malerkotla scions making political waves in Canada, America

Top News

Excise policy case: Day after relief from court, ED issues fresh summons to Arvind Kejriwal for questioning on March 21

Excise policy case: Day after relief from court, ED issues fresh summons to Arvind Kejriwal for questioning on March 21

The ninth summons have been issued so that Kejriwal's statem...

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s parents welcome baby boy

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s parents welcome baby boy

Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh shared the news on social m...

Ensure AI doesn’t play truant: Govt

Ensure AI doesn’t play truant: Govt

Rewari factory blast: Haryana CM Nayab Saini orders magisterial probe

Rewari factory blast: Haryana CM Nayab Saini orders magisterial probe

Around 40 workers were rushed to various hospitals with burn...

Disruptive forces at play in Punjab, says RSS report on farmers’ protest

Disruptive forces at play in Punjab, says RSS report on farmers’ protest

Flags Nuh violence, anti-Sanatan Dharma remarks in annual re...


Cities

View All

Amritsar MC proposes budget of ~456.61 cr for 2024-25

Amritsar MC proposes budget of Rs 456.61 cr for 2024-25

4 acquitted in 4-yr-old NDPS, Arms Act case

Finally, bridge comes up to mitigate sufferings of Gurdaspur villagers

Videoconferencing unit inaugurated at Central Jail

Huge quantity of lahan, illicit liquor recovered from Tarn Taran villages

Chandigarh goes to Lok Sabha polls on June 1

Chandigarh goes to Lok Sabha polls on June 1

Chandigarh Mayor, MP divide to fore at MC events

Healthcare workers at risk of Hepatitis B infection: PGI study

Panchkula MC may allow registration of only sterilised banned dogs

Mohali district’s total electorate 7,90,499

Excise policy case: Day after relief from court, ED issues fresh summons to Arvind Kejriwal for questioning on March 21

Excise policy case: Day after relief from court, ED issues fresh summons to Arvind Kejriwal for questioning on March 21

Lok Sabha poll: Delhi to vote in single phase on May 25

Vote against ‘dictatorship’: Kejri to public

CM announces plan to empower street vendors

1,396 slum-dwellers get modern flats

DC Sarangal asks officials to implement poll code strictly

DC Sarangal asks officials to implement poll code strictly

28 new vehicles added to cops’ fleet

Man held with foreign revolver

Ban on carrying weapons, firearms in Hoshiarpur district

2 of drug trafficking racket nabbed

Poll code enforced in district; LS elections on June 1 in state

Poll code enforced in district; LS elections on June 1 in state

Civic body starts removing illegal political ads from city

Forging passports for criminals: Staffer of Civil Surgeon’s office, cop among three detained from Patiala

A first: Admn to take care of leprosy patients, kin

14-year-old girl ends her life

Quantum physicists share ideas

Quantum physicists share ideas

Justice Gurbir Singh inspects courts at Fatehgarh Sahib

Fatehgarh MLA lays stones for Rs 6-crore works

PPS Nabha students visit NIPER

Workshop organised at college