 ‘Nobody Lights a Candle’ by Anjali Deshpande is social autopsy of a farmhouse murder : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Book Reviews
  • ‘Nobody Lights a Candle’ by Anjali Deshpande is social autopsy of a farmhouse murder

‘Nobody Lights a Candle’ by Anjali Deshpande is social autopsy of a farmhouse murder

‘Nobody Lights a Candle’ by Anjali Deshpande is social autopsy of a farmhouse murder

Nobody Lights a Candle by Anjali Deshpande. Speaking Tiger. Pages 232. Rs 399



Maninder Sidhu

Anjali Deshpande’s translation of her Hindi novella, ‘Hatya’ (2019), evocatively titled ‘Nobody Lights a Candle’, is a pacy ‘touchable tale’ of deep-rooted structural prejudices in Indian society. It is a crime story that boldly delves into biases of caste, class and gender as they impinge upon the lives of the underprivileged. The linear, third-person, straight-forward narrative is, in particular, a “testimony to the loss of faith in life and people” amongst the thrice-‘othered’ poor Dalit women.

Adhirath, a suspended Station House Officer of a sleepy police station on the outskirts of Delhi, gets drawn in an unofficial capacity into the heart-wrenching murder of a young Dalit girl in a farmhouse. He laments the callous and sexist attitude of a deeply caste-ridden society: “The girl with the yellow dupatta? Pross? Randi? Beauty parlour girl? Amirpurwali? The dead body in the farmhouse? How many ways to describe her and not one clue to her personality.” He is disturbed that Suryabala’s mother, Ramvati, is the only moaner of the ‘murder most foul’, and proceeds to uncover the truth with an honesty and compassion habitually forsaken by his peers.

The stigma of caste is reinforced by Adhirath’s personal story as well, wherein patriarchy raises its loathsome head validating the formidability of the institutionalised malaise. His wife, Pushpa, a fellow cop from a ‘lower caste’, is spared no abuse by her foul-mouthed father-in-law, a firm believer of endogamic practices. Despite Adhirath’s best efforts, there are times when she is convinced that “home is designed as a highly sophisticated weapon to kill human beings”. The parallel stories of Suryabala and Pushpa unfold in contrasting labyrinths of alleged prostitution and domestication respectively; if physical violation is the fate of the girl who plays “parlour-parlour”, mental stress is the bane of the “havaldarni”.

Tactfully, the decibel of caste is lowered after the exposition, allowing the crime investigation to take over, and raised back towards the end to forcefully challenge crimes committed in the name of propriety and virtuosity. The language used is alive to the rhythms of local dialects and words like faram, toobwells, proparty, biskey, Kilopetra, cushtumbers, munnayger, and several others are used without explanation or apology; thus, firmly embedding the tale in local reality. Barring a few typos, the book reads well.

Since the novel realistically echoes the pain arising from upper-caste crime against women — as reported in the Hathras (2020), Lakhimpur Kheri (2022) and several other rape-murder cases — it leans towards the genre of ‘non-fiction’, better expressed through the portmanteau word ‘faction’: fact plus fiction. Also, like Nalini Jameela’s ‘The Autobiography of a Sex Worker’, and the award-winning film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, the novel draws attention to the dignity due to professional compulsions and choices of a woman.

The narrative is consistent in its bitter tone and the brevity with which grave complexities and inequalities are worded cuts deep; for instance, Adhirath’s fleeting thought as he rides to the crime scene: “There are farmhouses on both sides of the road. Wonder where the fields of the villagers are?” The rich have it easy as their “misconduct is concealed behind the curtain of wealth… behind the customs and traditions they have so carefully nurtured”.

The succinct story not only exposes the uncouth underbelly of law, but also debunks the selective outrage for justice of an internally sliced society.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

LS poll: SAD releases 1st list of candidates for Punjab; Daljit Cheema to contest from Gurdaspur, Chandumajra from Anandpur Sahib

2
Punjab

Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader shot dead at shop in Punjab’s Nangal

3
Punjab

LS poll: Congress CEC finalises some candidates for Punjab, Haryana, Himachal seats; Manish Tewari to contest from Chandigarh, Vikramaditya from Mandi

4
World

6 killed in Sydney shopping centre stabbing attack, suspect shot dead by police

5
Punjab

Punjab: Mohali’s Mataur SHO escapes unhurt after assailants open fire on him in Ropar

6
India

Remove Bournvita from category of ‘health drinks’: Government tells e-commerce firms

7
World

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard seizes ship with 17 Indians near Strait of Hormuz amid tensions with Israel

8
India

It’s Vikramaditya Singh vs Kangana Ranaut; Manish Tewari from Chandigarh

9
Entertainment

Firing outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s residence in Mumbai; security stepped up

10
Diaspora

FBI offers reward of up to USD 2,50,000 for information leading to arrest of Indian wanted for killing wife

Don't Miss

View All
Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Sikhs celebrate Baisakhi on NY Assembly premises
Diaspora

Sikhs celebrate 'Khalsa Sajna Divas' on New York Assembly premises

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations
Trending

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves food at Iftar langar in Lahore
Trending

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves Iftar langar in Lahore

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes
India

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes triggered by missed call on WhatsApp

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery
Sports

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery

Youth saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg
Himachal

Solan youth Ritik saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg

Top News

Iran launches retaliatory attack on Israel with hundreds of drones, missiles

Iran retaliation LIVE Updates: Iran launches retaliatory attack on Israel with hundreds of drones, missiles

Iran had vowed revenge since an April 1 airstrike in Syria k...

US President Biden condemns Iran’s attack on Israel; to convene G-7 leaders’ meeting on response

President Joe Biden pledges G7 response, US support for Israel after Iran attacks

Biden reiterates the ironclad US support for Israel's securi...

India calls for ‘immediate de-escalation’ between Israel and Iran

India calls for ‘immediate de-escalation’ between Israel and Iran

MEA says seriously concerned over escalating hostilities bet...

BJP releases manifesto for 2024 Lok Sabha election; focus on dignity, quality of life, jobs and investment

One nation, one poll, UCC, anti-graft, pro-poor pitch in BJP's 2024 Lok Sabha poll manifesto

The manifesto will strengthen four pillars of Viksit Bharat:...

Explained: How Israel's air-defence system successfully intercepted 99% of over 300 Iranian drones, missiles

Explained: How Israel's air-defence system successfully intercepted 99% of over 300 Iranian drones, missiles

Military spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari calls it ‘a very ...


Cities

View All

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Constable held with heroin on jail premises

325th ‘Khalsa Sajna Divas’ celebrated

Firm employees stage robbery drama for bungling cash, nabbed

Criminal wanted in 5 cases nabbed

Bansal dropped, Tewari is Congress pick for city

Pawan Kumar Bansal dropped, Manish Tewari is Congress pick for Chandigarh

Sans safety certificate, govt depts in Chandigarh play with fire

Unidentified assailants open fire on Mataur SHO in Ropar

High-pitched IPL tie at Mullanpur leaves PBKS fans disheartened

Chandigarh assures facilities for divyangs, 85+ voters at all polling stations

‘Harassment’: AAP says CM Arvind Kejriwal denied in-person meetings

‘Harassment’: AAP says CM Arvind Kejriwal denied in-person meetings

Sachdeva flays Kejriwal over jail meeting rules

Unite against BJP actions to save democracy: Gopal Rai to public

Subsidies on power, water to stay, don’t pay attention to rumours: L-G

Vote out forces that want to scrap Constitution: Congress

INDIA VOTES 2024: SAD undecided on Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur reserved LS seats

INDIA VOTES 2024: SAD undecided on Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur reserved LS seats

150 jhuggis gutted in Kapurthala, no casualty

8 land in police dragnet in snatching, theft cases; items seized

3 held with stolen mobiles, bike

Umang for special children kicks off

Southern Bypass Project: After decade-long wait, service lane construction nears completion

Southern Bypass Project: After decade-long wait, service lane construction nears completion

Work on major upgrade, revamp of ESIC hospital picks up pace

Three friends killed as car overturns after tyre burst

35K litres of lahan, 59 liquor bottles seized

Five booked in two fraud cases

Exercise caution against wheat fire mishaps: PSPCL to farmers

Exercise caution against wheat fire mishaps: PSPCL to farmers

Punjabi varsity to celebrate foundation day on April 30

Lok Sabha polls: BSP fields its Punjab general secretary Jagjit Chharbarh from Patiala, Balwinder Kumar from Jalandhar

Patiala: Ex-powerlifter held for stealing gadgets of college students

Dr Dharamvira Gandhi invited to Congress party meet in Patiala