 Omair Ahmad’s ‘Tall Tales by a Small Dog’: Listen to the dog, there’s a lot to hear : The Tribune India

  • Book Reviews
  • Omair Ahmad’s ‘Tall Tales by a Small Dog’: Listen to the dog, there’s a lot to hear

Omair Ahmad’s ‘Tall Tales by a Small Dog’: Listen to the dog, there’s a lot to hear

Omair Ahmad’s ‘Tall Tales by a Small Dog’: Listen to the dog, there’s a lot to hear

Tall Tales by a Small Dog by Omair Ahmad. Speaking Tiger. Pages 160. Rs 499



GJV Prasad

This is an interesting book, one which would have alerted us that we are reading a good writer in the making, if it were not for the fact that Omair Ahmad has already written two well-received books, the first of which won him the Crossword Award for fiction in 2010. He has already carved his space in the canon of contemporary Indian English writers. This collection of six (connected) stories seems like a filler, something to send forth into the world to show that the writer is still there, that you may still expect another wonderful work from him in the future. In the meantime, listen to the dog!

The writer sets out to give us a sense of Gorakhpur from a different point of view — that of a street dog. This seems deliciously eccentric — while animals have always talked in our stories, we haven’t had a contemporary account of a place, of the gullies of a town seemingly from a dog that talks to the writer who pens it down — because dogs cannot write, ‘opposable thumbs and all’. Kallu the dog is the narrator of the stories and the first story, ‘The Dog Thrower of Chhote Qazipur’, is a wonderful read from the title onwards! Having lost a samosa from his very jaws, Kallu begins to follow a dada, Bilal, who had a samosa in his hand. The others in his gang make fun of Bilal, saying that the dog is in love with him. Bilal relents and feeds Kallu, who begins to follow him around loyally and becomes a part of his gang. Then all hell breaks loose in this idyllic haven of the gang when the Rath Yatra and all that followed had its impact on Gorakhpur. A minor defection from the gang by a Hindu is taken care of by Kallu being thrown on the gang that Amit had defected to. The story goes on through curfews and defiance and the partnership between the dog and the man and ends most unexpectedly and satisfactorily.

The next is a fantasy, ‘Dagger in the East’. Here the dog is only a narrator, not a character. You become aware that the writer has got tired of the dog! The next story, ‘The Buddha’s Smile’, is funny and interesting and well-written with twists throughout the tale. ‘Does it Catch Mice’ begins with an anecdote about a Chinese dog and an Indian one talking of democracy and freedom, but goes on to spin out a tale of impersonation that we may come up with on empty evenings. There’s no dog after the first page. ‘Haggu and the Magic Bullet’ is the kind of story that our states thrive on — gangs and police and doctors, about unlikely friendships and zealous police officers using one badmash against another. The dog is missing again, but it is the narrator, or is it? ‘The Golden Rendezvous’ that ends this collection begins with the observation that Tharki had a disease that afflicts ‘all of Akhand Bharat, that undivided India of the imagination, that flows all the way to Siberia…’ This is the way we ‘fawn over those firangis with pale skin…’ A funny tale about the protagonist discovering his libido then goes on to show how this lust for the pale skin can fire the ambitions of a small-town boy to the success that life in a white country means.

If short stories are your thing, this book is for you. Does it do justice to it the title, why should you care? The writer doesn’t.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

18 IAS, two PCS officers transferred in Punjab

2
Punjab

No military honours as soldier died by suicide: Army on Agniveer’s cremation in Punjab

3
Chandigarh

How Haryana man's chats in Punjabi nailed a 'life convict' escaping to Netherlands

4
World Cup 2023

India 8 Pakistan 0: Bowlers set it up, Rohit Sharma finishes off one-sided contest

5
Punjab

Special Assembly session legal; central team won't be allowed to survey SYL land: Punjab govt

6
World Cup 2023

Tendulkar, Sehwag lead charge as netizens 'roast' Pakistan after India's seven-wicket win

7
Punjab

160 patients daily at mohalla clinic raises eyebrows; Patiala DC marks inquiry

8
Punjab

Punjab Police bust LeT terror module with arrest of 2 J-K residents

9
India EXPLAINER

Israeli PM Netanyahu's popularity drops at home after Hamas attack

10
World Cup 2023

India bowl out Pakistan for 191 in marquee World Cup clash

Don't Miss

View All
Ban on 6 dog breeds, ~10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Ban on 6 dog breeds, Rs 10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh

Govt after govt, all have tried to tinker with Shimla’s green belts
Himachal

Govt after govt, all have tried to tinker with Shimla's green belts

Gatka has pan-India appeal now
Punjab

Sikh martial art Gatka has pan-India appeal now

Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police
Punjab

Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police

WhatsApp fraudsters calling up people to demand money
Amritsar

WhatsApp fraudsters posing as police officials call up people to demand money

Nehru Hospital blaze: Doctors risk their lives to save patients
Chandigarh

Nehru Hospital blaze: PGI doctors risk their lives to save patients

SGPC bans perfume spray on ‘holy book’ at Golden Temple
Punjab

SGPC bans perfume spray on Guru Granth Sahib at Golden Temple as it contains alcohol

Watch: Rahul Gandhi reveals why he hasn’t got married; “Completely entangled…”
India

Watch: Rahul Gandhi reveals why he hasn't got married, “Completely entangled…”

Top News

Israeli forces take position for ground assault; UN says 4L have fled north Gaza

Israeli forces take position for ground assault; UN says 4 lakh people have fled north Gaza

Iran, Egypt join Turkiye, China & Russia in calling on Tel A...

Bidens calls Israel’s Netanyahu, Palestine Prez Abbas amid escalating tension in Gaza

Bidens calls Israel’s Netanyahu, Palestine Prez Abbas amid escalating tension in Gaza

The US has intensified its global engagement amid an imminen...

Congress releases first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana Assembly polls

Congress releases first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana Assembly polls

Former MP CM Kamal Nath, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Chh...

160 patients daily at mohalla clinic raises eyebrows; Patiala DC marks inquiry

160 patients daily at mohalla clinic raises eyebrows; Patiala DC marks inquiry

5 Punjab facilities with 100-plus footfall under lens

Absolute dominance: India keep WC win record intact in meek Pak show

Absolute dominance: India keep WC win record intact in meek Pak show


Cities

View All

Tarn Taran MLA pays surprise visit to de-addiction centre

Tarn Taran MLA pays surprise visit to de-addiction centre

Government Medical College doctors in Amritsar threaten to strike work

Amritsar MC elections: Govt issues final notification of ward delimitation

Amritsar Ward Watch Ward No. 46: Poor infrastructure, no maintenance by MC irk residents of Ward No. 46

Two-day lit fest begins with dialogue on theatre development in Amritsar

‘0001’ of CH01-CS series fetches RLA ~14.65 lakh

‘0001’ of CH01-CS series fetches RLA Rs 14.65 lakh

One-time relief to clear stocks of non-electric 2-wheelers likely

Panchkula DCP issues ban order on serving hookah

MC to install triple-bin units in markets

Digging causes gas leak, fire wing seeks FIR against firm

Plea seeking law to ban screening for nursery admissions dismissed

Plea seeking law to ban screening for nursery admissions dismissed

Focus on learning needs of kids: Atishi to teachers

21 construction sites fined Rs 8.35 lakh: Rai

Delhi sets ball rolling for conjugal rights to prisoners

PMLA case: Delhi High Court upholds ED custody of Chinese national

Setback for Congress as 8 ex-councillors join AAP in Jalandhar

Setback for Congress as 8 ex-councillors join AAP in Jalandhar

Humble background no deterrent

Truckers burn Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker’s effigy

AAP leader held on charge of murder bid

Man, son among three held with heroin, arms

MC poll: Delimitation of wards notified, 56 of 95 reserved in city

MC poll: Delimitation of wards notified, 56 of 95 reserved in city

Man murdered over old enmity

Bank employee held with 1.72-kg heroin

Jail inmates scuffle over watching TV, four injured

AAI nod to pending tasks, int'l airport to get wings soon

Three arrested for robbing trader of ~24L at gunpoint

Three arrested for robbing trader of Rs 24L at gunpoint

Jouramajra leads rally against drug menace, pupils take pledge

SBI staff hold zonal conference

Post-matric scholarship scheme: CM urged to clear Rs 16-crore dues of SGPC-run institutes

Headmaster receives award