 Painstaking chronicle of forgotten tales of kathaks : The Tribune India

Painstaking chronicle of forgotten tales of kathaks

Painstaking chronicle of forgotten tales of kathaks

Kathak Lok: Temple, Tradition and History by Shovana Narayan and Geetika Kalha. Vitasta. Pages 364. Rs 750

Shailaja Khanna

The title of the book itself reveals the scope of the subject. Changing the title from ‘kathak log’ or people to ‘kathak lok’ or world, the authors have indicated the expansive breadth and range of the subject; how the art form encompassed not only ‘kathak’, the dance form. Interestingly, the term is also not confined merely to its practitioners.

The authors in conversation with villagers of Paraspur, a kathak village in Uttar Pradesh.

A fascinating read, it reveals an unknown world, layer by layer. The book is written in the style of suspense fiction, each chapter opening up a new door, so to speak. ‘Kathak’ as a dance form has never been universally recognised for its antiquity. “In the field of dance, those dance styles that went first past the post, in imbuing themselves with roots in the haloed Natyashastra, were considered to be the oldest, most ancient…”

The original aim of writing the book, the authors say, “was not to refute or prove whether any state was the point of origin of Kathak dance… our mission was only to understand the existence of Kathak villages… why the existence of these villages was not common knowledge among dance historians and practitioners of Kathak dance”.

The book records the painstaking efforts of the authors to identify the UP and Bihar villages called ‘kathak’, checking whether the original inhabitants still lived there, why and when they left, where are they now... One discovers how patrons of the arts generously gave the artist community called ‘kathaks’ the wherewithal to withdraw into their art. However, unable to live without an audience, the community gradually abandoned their homes in search of new patrons. A close-knit community, they knew each other as family. If you asked any ‘kathak’ from east UP how many ‘kathaks’ there were, the answer was ‘nau sau nawasi’ (989). This is uncannily close to the official census of 1892: 988.

The book reflects the sad truth of the condition of our art forms today. “It was heart-breaking to see the end of a tradition. Here was a young man whose forefathers had prided themselves as practitioners of the Sama Veda, and whose father had performed in temples, but he now drove trucks in a bid to survive.”

The book traces the still extant tradition of ‘sewa’ in temples, where ‘kathaks’ originally performed before being diverted to courts and concert platforms. In Ayodhya, several temples still have a living tradition carried out daily; “actually seeing a ‘kathak’ doing ‘katha’ in a temple, explaining the message of the saints to the people is an experience like no other.”

Meticulously researched, the book quotes from Western sources as well as ancient Indian Puranas. It is sobering to note from all the research done that the aim behind this art form was ‘updesh’ — to instruct — not entertain. How distorted the view of the British was in decrying and denigrating this ancient art!

There are also fascinating anecdotes that reveal the prevalent, accepted hierarchy. How great thumri singers Gauhar Jaan and Zohrabai of Agra, and Sadabahar, the tawaif, also received training from doyens of ‘kathak’. Despite this, they were never considered equal to a ‘kathak’. At a private mehfil in 1967, the great queen of thumri, Sidheshwari Devi, performed excellent abhinaya to a thumri. When asked if she could be called a ‘kathak’, she said no, despite her training from a ‘kathak’, she could never be considered one herself.

The black and white plates and photographs are fascinating; only one wishes they were in colour and brought alive the visual experience. The book is a must-read for anyone interested in Indian art forms. Despite being an easy, almost compulsive read, it is relevant for the erudite, informed reader.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Chandigarh

Chandigarh University video leak case: Army man, alleged to be main suspect, arrested from Arunachal

2
Chandigarh

Public holiday declared in Chandigarh on Sept 26 on account of Agarsain Jayanti

3
Punjab

Amid war of words between Punjab governor and CM, govt says issues like GST, stubble burning to be taken up during Vidhan Sabha session

4
Diaspora

Sikh student detained for wearing Kirpan at US varsity; BJP leader Sirsa raises questions

5
Sports

Watch: Cricketer Arjun Tendulkar trains hard under Yograj Singh, duo grooves to bhangra beats in some light-hearted moments

6
Nation

CBI cracks down on child porn, raids 56 locations in 20 states

7
Entertainment

Hema Malini on Kangana Ranaut contesting from Mathura: "Tomorrow even Rakhi Sawant will become...", video inside

8
Himachal

Himachal voters have made up mind to repeat BJP government like in UP, Uttarakhand: PM Modi

9
Nation

Uttarakhand resort murder: Body of receptionist Ankita found; BJP leader, son expelled as outrage grows

10
Nation

BJP expels Ankita murder accused's father Vinod Arya and brother Ankit from party

Don't Miss

View All
MTech grad engineers car thefts, held
Chandigarh

MTech grad engineers car thefts, held

‘Eatery for vultures’ takes flight on back of ~7 lakh grant
Punjab

'Eatery for vultures' takes flight on back of Rs 7 lakh grant

Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes
Trending

Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes

Manali dhaba owner gets ~2.39 cr tax notice
Himachal

Manali dhaba owner gets Rs 2.39 cr tax notice

Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested
Trending

Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested

Elderly man counting his daily earnings in his shack breaks hearts online
Trending

Watch heartbreaking video of elderly man counting daily earnings in his shack

Inaugurated 10 months ago, Karnal-Indri road erodes
Haryana

Inaugurated 10 months ago, Karnal-Indri road erodes

‘Gajodhar bhaiya’ leaves behind legacy of laughter
Nation Obituary

'Gajodhar bhaiya' leaves behind legacy of laughter

Top News

Deadlock ends as Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit agrees to call Assembly session on Sept 27

Deadlock ends as Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit agrees to call Assembly session on Sept 27

The third session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha will be called ...

Congress Legislative Party meeting at Rajasthan CM Gehlot’s residence today amid leadership change buzz

Congress Legislative Party meeting at Rajasthan CM Gehlot’s residence today amid leadership change buzz

According to party sources, Sachin Pilot is the main contend...

‘Mann ki Baat’: Chandigarh airport will be named after Saheed Bhagat Singh, says PM Modi

'Mann ki Baat': Chandigarh airport to be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh, says PM Modi

Urges people to celebrate the birth anniversary of martyr wi...

Russia major partner of India in many domains, discussed range of issues with Lavrov: Jaishankar

Russia major partner of India in many domains, discussed range of issues with Lavrov: Jaishankar

Jaishankar held bilateral meeting with Lavrov on the sidelin...

North Korea fires ballistic missile ahead of US Vice-President Harris visit

North Korea fires ballistic missile ahead of US Vice-President Harris visit

South Korea's military said it was a single, short-range bal...


Cities

View All

Rain spells trouble for farmers in Amritsar

Rain spells trouble for farmers in Amritsar

Road caves in as heavy rain lashes Amritsar

‘Will dump stubble in front of minister’s office’

Illegal manufacturing of fireworks: One arrested with 5,600 crackers

Two booked for rape in Amritsar

Incessant rain pushes farmers to the brink

Incessant rain pushes farmers to the brink

3 trees uprooted in Mohali’s Phase-9, 10; traffic disrupted

3 trees uprooted in Mohali's Phase-9, 10; traffic disrupted

Highest Sept day rainfall in 4 yrs, spell to continue

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear

Clear dues by Sept 30, vendors told

Extension not applicable to GMSH chemist shop, says Finance Dept

MEA warns against fake job racket in Myanmar targeting IT graduates

MEA warns against fake job racket in Myanmar targeting IT graduates

Cops, kin to get services in pvt hospitals at CGHS rates

Cops, kin to get services in pvt hospitals at CGHS rates

Illegal betting trade behind DCP-MLA fight?

SHO shows up in beacon-fitted personal vehicle in Kapurthala, triggers row

Jalandhar: CCTV video grab of theft suspects out

Mother-daughter shuttlers put up smashing show in Punjab games

ACP thrashes shopkeeper in Ludhiana, video goes viral

ACP thrashes shopkeeper in Ludhiana, video goes viral

Man does ‘Sholay’ act to get back wife from in-laws

Rain leaves city waterlogged

Miscreants decamp with Rs 30K, valuables

Transport Nagar roads cry for attention

No check on psychotropic drug sale sans prescription in Rajpura

No check on psychotropic drug sale sans prescription in Rajpura

Navratri: Traffic diversions on Mall Road

Learn sign language: Minister