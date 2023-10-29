 Patrick Olivelle's 'Ashoka: Portrait of a Philosopher King' highlights the ruler's legacy of Dharma for our times : The Tribune India

  • Book Reviews
  • Patrick Olivelle's 'Ashoka: Portrait of a Philosopher King' highlights the ruler's legacy of Dharma for our times

Patrick Olivelle's 'Ashoka: Portrait of a Philosopher King' highlights the ruler's legacy of Dharma for our times

Ashoka was truly a historians’ emperor who left behind a large repository of records and documents for them

Patrick Olivelle's 'Ashoka: Portrait of a Philosopher King' highlights the ruler's legacy of Dharma for our times

Ashoka: Portrait of a Philosopher King by Patrick Olivelle. HarperCollins. Pages xxxix + 356. Rs 799



Salil Misra

Emperor Ashoka lived many lives. Most of them were constructed by different sources. In Buddhist records, he has been portrayed as a great follower of Buddhism who gave up violence after witnessing the bloodshed at the battle of Kalinga and adopted Buddhism as his faith. Not only was he converted to Buddhism and became an Upasaka, he also took up the endeavour to spread the faith within and outside Indian borders. Just as Buddhism transformed Ashoka from a conqueror into a Buddhist Upasaka, Ashoka also transformed Buddhism from a small sect in the Gangetic valley into a global religion. His deep involvement with Buddhism was the most important aspect of Ashoka’s life, according to Buddhist sources. The Brahmanical records, by contrast, constructed a different image and underplayed many of his achievements.

The book under review sets the record straight. It liberates Ashoka’s image from both the Buddhist and Brahmanical blinkers and constructs a new image — the ‘inscriptional’ Ashoka. Ashoka was unique among his contemporaries in that he consciously left behind his own words on his life and times in the form of a large number of rock edicts and inscriptions. These have unfolded a new world for us. These inscriptions and rock edicts, engraved in Pali language and in Brahmi script, were brought to public notice in 1837 by James Princep, a British officer. Once the language and the script were deciphered by Princep, they enabled us to understand Ashoka through his own words. The book by Patrick Olivelle, a prominent Sanskrit scholar and a historian of ancient India, does an admirable job of enabling us to see Ashoka as he would have liked to be seen by posterity.

There is no doubt that Ashoka created the rock edicts and inscriptions not just for his contemporaries, but also for subsequent generations and centuries. So, who was the real Ashoka and what did he look like? This is an important question and the book throws some light on it.

Ashoka was indeed a unique ruler not just of his times, but possibly for all times. He was a proto-nationalist who used state power to create a community of his subjects and constantly communicated with them through edicts and inscriptions. He created a new script — Brahmi — and popularised it throughout his empire. The Brahmi script survived his death and became a feeder to most Indian scripts. Ashoka can also be credited with creating a separate literary tradition in Prakrit language, as an alternative to Sanskrit. Ashoka was truly a historians’ emperor who left behind a large repository of records and documents for them.

But above all, Ashok needs to be recognised for creating a new philosophical imagination on religion. It all started when he made a great transition from a life of territorial conquests — characteristic of all emperors — to one of a spiritual conquest. This new spiritual quest took him to Buddhism and then to Dharma. His Dharma was not fully identical with religion, as the idea of religion was prevalent then. Ashoka’s Dharma was more than rituals and faith or a marker of one’s sacred identity. Ashoka’s Dharma was a blueprint of a moral order. It was larger than religion; it also transcended Buddhism. The new idea consisted of dedicating one’s life to a constant moral striving. Ashoka’s conception of Dharma also rested on an important distinction between community and faith. His Dharma was not to be confined to any single community. He made an appeal to all the ritualistic communities (Pasandas) in his empire to reach out to larger moral goals. They did not have to seek conversion to some standardised faith to reach out to Dharma. Ashoka’s Dharma was larger and higher than all the religious rituals and doctrines. Patrick Olivelle has described this particular trait of Ashoka’s moral philosophy as ‘ecumenism’.

Ashoka was very keen that this path to Dharma should be accessible to all without any pre-conditions. In one of his rock edicts, he inscribed: “This [moral striving through religion] can be achieved not only by eminent people, but even lowly people... This promulgation has been promulgated for the following purpose — so that both the lowly and the eminent may strive, that the frontier people may also come to know it, and that this striving may endure for a long time.” Ashoka wanted all communities to follow their separate rituals, live in harmony with one another and reach out to great moral heights, the ultimate destination of human life.

All these traits made Ashoka unique and distinctive. It is true that all emperors and great people leave their stamp on the times they live in. So did Ashoka. But he also cast his shadow on the many centuries that followed him. He sought to impart a new and larger meaning to lived life in which the main purpose was not the inert act of living, but one of constant striving for a higher moral universe. His Dharma was both the means and the ultimate end of this striving.

This is an extremely important book which not only retrieves the authentic Ashoka, but also puts him in perspective by highlighting the important legacy of Ashoka for our times. We need this legacy now more than we ever did.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Amritsar

35-year-old bank officer from Punjab’s Amritsar jumps in front of Metro train in Delhi

2
Punjab

Terror module busted with arrest of 4 Babbar Khalsa International operatives

3
World Cup 2023

Harbhajan Singh blames 'bad umpiring and rules' for Pakistan's 1-wicket defeat against South Africa; says 'can happen to India tomorrow'

4
India

Terrorism is a 'malignancy', knows no borders, India tells UN as it abstains on resolution on Israel-Hamas conflict

5
India

Shocked and ashamed that India abstained from voting for ceasefire in Gaza, says Priyanka Gandhi; BJP hits back

6
India Explainer

BJP's strategic shift: How political compulsion brought Vasundhara Raje back to the ‘helm’ in Rajasthan

7
Trending

'Pick any car from our range…': Anand Mahindra's special gesture for armless archer Sheetal who won two Asian Games gold

8
Diaspora

Indian national sentenced to 16 years in jail for raping university student in Singapore

9
India

'Dubai didi...': Nishikant Dubey mocks Mahua Moitra over typo in letter to ethics panel

10
World

Gaza war has entered a new stage, says Israel defence minister; Hamas offers swap of hostages for all Palestinian in Israeli jails

Don't Miss

View All
Bhogpur co-op sugar mill shows the way
Jalandhar

Generating electricity from stubble: Bhogpur co-op sugar mill in Jalandhar shows the way

On death row in Qatar, Navtej got Prez medal
Punjab

On death row in Qatar, former Indian Navy officer Captain Navtej Singh Gill got President medal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations
Himachal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes ~31 L from paddy straw
Punjab

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes Rs 31 lakh from paddy straw

20 deaths over five years, this village battles drug menace
Punjab

20 deaths over five years, Kapurthala village battles drug menace

At 346 AQI, Delhi has ‘most toxic’ air in world
Delhi

At 346 AQI, Delhi has 'most toxic' air in world

In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity
Himachal

In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity

Elderly Sikh man dies after being repeatedly punched in US: Report
Diaspora

Sikh man dies of injuries after being assaulted after minor car accident in New York

Top News

UNGA meet: India abstains from vote on Gaza ceasefire

UNGA meet: India abstains from vote on Gaza ceasefire

Unprecedented move by New Delhi as demand to specifically co...

Israel widens assault; near complete blackout in Gaza

Israel widens assault; near complete blackout in Gaza

‘Didn’t slam’ terror attacks explicitly

‘Didn’t slam’ terror attacks explicitly

State-level differences should not impact INDIA alliance: Sharad Pawar

State-level differences should not impact INDIA alliance: Sharad Pawar

Panel refuses more extension, tells Mahua Moitra to appear on November 2

Panel refuses more extension, tells Mahua Moitra to appear on November 2

Dubey alleges TMC MP trying to influence witness


Cities

View All

Man shot dead, another hurt during armed robbery

Man shot dead, another hurt during armed robbery

GNDU chosen for 5G Use-Case Lab

Ward watch: Potholed roads, overflowing sewers bane of residents

Ahead of Parkash Purb of Guru Ramdas, nagar kirtan taken out

‘Steps to check stubble-burning economically not viable’

Traders’ association chief shot in Bathinda

Traders’ association chief shot in Bathinda

Finally, headway on EV charging station issue

Finally, headway on EV charging station issue

43 slots left, UT may stop fuel 2-wheeler registration today

Boost to fight against stray canine menace in city

Paid parking at Sec 26 mandi to be resumed

PGI changes name of Surgical Gastroenterology Dept

At 304, Delhi air worsens to ‘very poor’

At 304, Delhi air worsens to ‘very poor’

Field tests to combat air pollution achieve encouraging results

1984 riots case: Delhi Lieutenant Governor gives nod to file appeal

AFFWA hosts fest for women entrepreneurs

Bank officer ends life

Not a single drop of water to share with other states: Union minister

Not a single drop of water to share with other states: Union minister

'Harassment' of pupils : 2 weeks after receiving committee report, Punjabi University issues chargesheet to professor

Youth killed after bike hits stationary truck

MLA flags off road-cleaning machine

Punjab fencing team secures gold medal

Another setback for Jalandhar Improvement Trust

Another setback for Jalandhar Improvement Trust

Jalandhar’s AQI swings between moderate & satisfactory

Hockey Tourney: IAF beat Punjab & Sind Bank, bag 3 points

2 held for snatching cash from migrant

Student hangs self to death at PG room

Farmers opting for DSR method await incentive

Farmers opting for DSR method await incentive

Ludhiana Ward Watch Ward No 87: Mohalla Karabara roads in a shambles

Ludhiana Ward Watch Ward No 88: Traffic jams at New Shivpuri Chowk common sight

Two held with 8 stolen bikes in Ludhiana

Saras Mela receives massive footfall