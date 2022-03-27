‘The Book of Dog’ leaves paw prints on the sands of time

Nanki Hans

‘THE Book of Dog’, edited by Hemali Sodhi, is a collection of 45 insightful pieces, including real-life stories by pet parents. Anyone who has had a pet would instantly connect with the tales of old soul Simba, mango bhakt Kafka, uppity Pali, wondrous Anokhi, sweet Kishmish and sensible Laika and their delightful canine buffoonery.

The contrasting life experiences of over-fed high-class breed dogs and the humble Indies in a way reflect our own stratified society. There are many among the underprivileged whose life has gone to the dogs. Street dogs depend on the kindness of strangers to survive, much like ancient Buddhist Bhikshus. Like the monks, this lends them a certain degree of dignity and humility.

Most people who hate animals actually fear them, notes one of the writers. This may be true. In Hindu mythology, dog is described as yamdoot (emissary of Yama, God of Death) and is, therefore, disliked (actually feared). Dogs hate the sight and smell of municipal vans that come for them just as humans detest the sight and smell of funeral vans. The journey through this book of magnificent tales unravels the incredible man-dog bond.

“No better reason to hope for the afterlife than the belief that the dogs of your lifetime will be waiting there to greet you,” observes one of the authors, Gillian Wright. The thought strikes a chord as it has often occurred to me that perhaps my favourite Kaalu will accompany Lord Yama when he comes to take me to the other world.

Jai Arjun Singh writes about part-time desis whose upkeep invariably brings full-time wrath of neighbours. These spirited beings, unwilling to be tamed, enter and exit your life and hearth at will. Being a carer of these part-time fellows elicits disdainful snarls from fellow residents keen on erasing paw prints.

The visual essays on the dogs of Mumbai’s Marine Drive — dignified, affectionate, patient, trusting — are simply arresting. It would not be wrong to say, they are the best part of the book.