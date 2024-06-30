Pushpesh Pant’s ‘Lazzatnama’ chronicles India’s culinary legacy

Tribune News Service

Food historian and critic Pushpesh Pant is back with yet another book on Indian foods and recipes. ‘Lazzatnama’ is a cuisine-based chronicle of the diverse culinary landscape of the country.

The book, divided into nearly 25 sections such as rice, breads, meat, snacks, sweets, chutneys, raitas and drinks, etc, categorises recipes from the same genre or having the same ingredients. Some are staples from various regions and communities, while some are delicacies reserved for festivals.

Based on his experienced palate, he has picked up many representative recipes/dishes from the North, South, East and West of India. Many are seasonal; others utilise hyperlocal elements/ingredients.

All sections begin with a short note about that particular dish, tracing its lineage. The brevity of interesting facts and anecdotes, however, leave you asking for more. In the Preface, Pant admits to ‘many glaring omissions’ because of the magnitude of our gastronomic heritage. He regrets not being able to adequately explore the vibrant food traditions of the Northeast, but promises a separate book on recipes from the region soon.

The book has a variety of recipes, some simple, some requiring a long list of ingredients, based upon Pant’s decades of research, “tasting field work” and association with renowned chefs.

