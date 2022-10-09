 Radheshyam Jadhav’s Lives on the Edge looks at why it is difficult to eradicate tuberculosis in India : The Tribune India

Radheshyam Jadhav’s Lives on the Edge looks at why it is difficult to eradicate tuberculosis in India

Radheshyam Jadhav’s Lives on the Edge looks at why it is difficult to eradicate tuberculosis in India

Lives on the Edge: Tuberculosis in Marginalised Populations by Radheshyam Jadhav. Speaking Tiger. Pages 216. Rs 399

Rakesh Kochhar

INDIA accounts for over one-fourth of the global disease burden of tuberculosis (TB). Though it has become a notifiable disease and its treatment is free, yet over five lakh patients died of TB in 2020 in India. As such, the government’s ambitious drive to eliminate it by 2025 under the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme seems to be way off the mark.

‘Lives on the Edge: Tuberculosis in Marginalised Populations’ is based on the author’s field visits to the hinterland as part of a fellowship by Survivors Against TB. The book demonstrates Radheshyam Jadhav’s deep insight into the social structure of rural India, the health infrastructure at the last post, and his understanding of the sensitivities of patients. With his vast experience of reporting on rural issues, he seems to strike a chord with TB patients and their families, besides the local village folk and health functionaries, to bring out the problems faced in combating TB at the grassroots level.

The book starts with three poignant stories that exemplify the harsh realities of our fight against TB. The first is about Simran’s infant daughter, diagnosed with latent tuberculosis infection. Simran is fighting for not only her daughter’s treatment, but also the apathy of her husband’s family. In small hamlets, a handicapped baby gets more respect than a baby with TB who has the potential to be totally cured. The second story is about a 14-year-old athlete who participated in the Nationals and hoped to represent India in the Olympics. Her own grit, determination and support from her mother and teacher helped her not only fight TB, but also continue her studies.

The third story, a heartrending one, is about Sunanda, married off at 15, who contracted HIV and TB from her husband, who had hidden his diseases from her. Sunanda developed spinal TB, difficult to diagnose and treat. However, despite being abandoned by her in-laws, she underwent prolonged treatment and pursued her Masters degree at the same time.

In other essays, Jadhav describes how TB patients are often abandoned by their families simply due to the stigma attached to the disease and poverty. A beedi-rolling female suffering from TB will hide her symptoms fearing loss of income for her family and ostracisation. The section on rat-eating Mahadalits is gut-wrenching as that is, at times, the only means of nutrition for them. The cause of death for many of them gets blurred between TB and starvation, even 75 years after Independence.

Despite the government’s best efforts, India finds it difficult to make much headway in eradicating the disease. As ‘Lives on the Edge’ brings out, there is widespread ignorance about TB, and the prejudices that come in the way of implementation of government schemes. The other challenges are gender and caste discrimination, undernutrition, lack of adequate health infrastructure, especially for management of extrapulmonary TB and the negative role played by vested interests like the village influencers. As the author points out, we can’t fight TB without combating all these.

Jadhav has very eloquently brought out how and why the under-privileged and marginalised sections like the transgenders, the rat-eating musahar Dalits, devdasis and those afflicted with HIV are ignored and abandoned by society, making it difficult for them to seek and complete the six-month treatment. Each inadequately treated patient contributes to drug-resistant TB, which is assuming dangerous proportions.

While pointing out what ails our society in its fight against TB, Jadhav notices sparks of hope. Aki, the athlete, and Sunanda not only fought TB, but also continued with their studies. Sunanda, in fact, joined as a coordinator in an NGO fighting HIV, and, at the same time, developed a matrimonial app to connect HIV-infected people. Jadhav also recounts the story of a devdasi who fought exploitation and formed an organisation working for devdasis.

Jadhav uses hard data to drive home issues. With more than 6.5 crore slum dwellers and over 10 crore tribals, both with limited resources and inadequate heath facilities, it is not difficult to visualise how difficult it is to eradicate TB. In each section of the book, Jadhav uses the insight he has developed to suggest remedial measures. He describes how Survivors Against TB, a community-based movement, is trying to get the survivors to be heard in policy-making. Sadly, there are not many such organisations in the country. The scholarly book should show the mirror to social scientists and public health specialists about their inadequacies in handling the tuberculosis crisis.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

Man arrested, hunt on for 2 Indian students in Strawberry Hill incident in Canada; one identified, people's help sought to identify the other

2
Amritsar

Shehnaaz Gill's father says getting death threats as he is associated with various Hindu outfits

3
Trending

US boy eating burger in car shot at multiple times by policeman; watch shocking video

4
Punjab

13-year-old Patiala boy cycles over 250km to meet his favourite Youtuber

5
Punjab

Vigilance Bureau raids Congress leader Captain Sandeep Sandhu's Mohali house

6
Trending

Watch: Woman dances to Sushmita Sen's song 'Dilbar' on busy street, but this man steals the show

7
Chandigarh

Watch: IAF displays its prowess on Air Force Day in Chandigarh; President Murmu, Rajnath attend event

8
Chandigarh

IAF creates new branch for weapon system operators

9
Trending

Man in UK charged Rs 32 lakh for a 15-minute Uber ride

10
World

Russia-Ukraine War: Blast damages Crimea bridge central to Russia war effort

Don't Miss

View All
Soon, ostrich & emu to be part of Chandigarh Bird Park
Chandigarh

Soon, ostrich & emu to be part of Chandigarh Bird Park

Canada allows foreign students to work off-campus for more hours; Indian students to benefit most
Diaspora

Canada allows foreign students to work off-campus for more hours; Indian students to benefit most

Lucky guy: Man orders iPhone 13 from Flipkart and gets iPhone 14 delivered instead, Twitterati goes berserk
Trending

'Lucky guy': Man orders iPhone 13 from Flipkart and gets iPhone 14 delivered instead, Twitterati goes berserk

‘We’re all shattered’: Loved ones, community hold vigil for slain Sikh family in US
Diaspora

'We're all shattered': Loved ones, community hold vigil for slain Sikh family in US

India’s hockey star Harmanpreet Singh voted FIH Player of the Year
Sports

India's hockey star Harmanpreet Singh voted FIH Player of the Year

On Dasehra, boy burns sketch of his sister’s ‘killer’
Ludhiana

On Dasehra, Ludhiana boy burns sketch of his sister’s ‘killer’

Butterflies important part of ecosystem, says forest official
Chandigarh

Butterflies important part of ecosystem, says forest official

Akasa Air to allow pets in cabin from next month
Nation

Akasa Air to allow pets in cabin from next month

Top News

Mega rejig, IAF gets new weapon systems branch

Mega rejig, IAF gets new weapon systems branch

First such initiative by Air Force since Independence

Spectacular fly past & air display over Sukhna

Spectacular fly past & air display over Sukhna

Part of 90th anniversary celebrations of IAF I Indigenous LC...

Relief paid by admn to Udhampur victims’ families came with a rider

Relief paid by admn to Udhampur victims' families came with a rider

Kerala bans sale of all drugs by Sonepat firm

Kerala bans sale of all drugs by Sonepat firm

BJP picks Bishnoi’s son for byelection

BJP picks Bishnoi's son for byelection


Cities

View All

Gold worth Rs 17.77 lakh seized at International airport in Amritsar

Gold worth Rs 17.77 lakh seized at International airport in Amritsar

Eatery owners booked for selling liquor sans licence

Rise in basmati prices brings cheer to farmers

Sacked 10 years ago, agro economist seeks re-probe

Private bank staffers robbed of cash

Drugs being sold openly in Maur village

Drugs being sold openly in Maur village

Tardy paddy procurement in Bathinda mandis worries farmers

VVIP visits trigger snarl-ups in Chandigarh

VVIP visits trigger snarl-ups in Chandigarh

Air Show: CTU bus service takes a hit in Chandigarh

President Droupadi Murmu exhorts Chandigarh to top Swachh survey

Panchkula police act tough against traffic violators

Drive at own risk on Sector 72/73 road

After Kejriwal’s ‘love letter’ remark, Delhi LG asks CM to consider his missive as ‘letter of duty’

After Kejriwal’s ‘love letter’ remark, Delhi LG asks CM to consider his missive as ‘letter of duty’

God sent me to finish off descendants of Kans: Arvind Kejriwal on posters in Gujarat calling him anti-Hindu

Heavy rainfall spells likely over several parts of north India

Rain hits traffic, causes waterlogging in parts of Delhi

ED seizes Rs 1 crore from businessman's house in connection with Delhi Excise Policy scam

Under cops’ nose, PPR Market turning into hooliganism spot

Under cops’ nose, Jalandhar's PPR Market turning into hooliganism spot

50-year-old goes missing from Tajpur church in Jalandhar, kin lodge plaint

On way to school, Kapurthala village girl killed by trolley

46 budding entrepreneurs get loan at job fair in Hoshiarpur

3 city students selected for internship in NHRC

Blast at metal factory near Dehlon, 7 injured

Blast at metal factory near Dehlon, 7 injured

Potholed 200 Feet Road sees frequent accidents

60-yr-old man dies after being 'thrashed' by car occupants

Check purity before buying eatables: Doc to consumers

Freshers' party organised

26-year-old murdered at Sanour

26-year-old murdered at Sanour

Three-day MUN concludes at Yadavindra Public School

Local lads thrash Agra to lift trophy

Don’t leave station, doctors of Rajindra Hospital told

Manpreet Kaur wins shot put silver