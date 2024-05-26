 Ram Varma’s ‘Hinduism from Rig Veda to Republic’ is a rather simplistic survey of Hinduism : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Book Reviews
  • Ram Varma’s ‘Hinduism from Rig Veda to Republic’ is a rather simplistic survey of Hinduism

Ram Varma’s ‘Hinduism from Rig Veda to Republic’ is a rather simplistic survey of Hinduism

Ram Varma’s ‘Hinduism from Rig Veda to Republic’ is a rather simplistic survey of Hinduism

Hinduism from Rig veda to Republic by Ram Varma. Rupa. Pages 676. Rs 1,295



Purushottam Agrawal

This ambitiously titled book intends to undertake a survey of Hinduism over a period of five millennia and a vast geographical spread, including south-east Asia, but the result is a very simple (at times even simplistic) narrative interspersed with quotations from Rig Veda, Atharva Veda, some Upanishads, Mahabharata and important early modern bhakti poets from north India.

For the Ramayana, Varma has chosen to reproduce excerpts of his own previously published version.

Almost three-fourth of the volume consists of translated passages from the above-mentioned texts. Commenting on the translations of Vedic hymns used by him, Varma notes, “Sexuality is openly discussed in the Rig Vedic hymns, without any taboo which might be shocking to us now… As an example, take the hymn attributed to Rishi Budh Saumya in which the sexual act is metaphorically described as ploughing the earth and reaping the harvest… which sounds bawdy to us. Bhagwati Devi Sharma translates it in a misleading and garbled fashion. Indeed, translations done under the guidance of Arya Samaj leader Dayanand Saraswati suffer from this malaise — they falsely try to cover the Vedic sexuality with a fig leaf.”

This translator, according to Varma, is a ‘disciple of Pandit Shri Ram Sharma’, which means, probably belonging to ‘Gayatri Parivar’, an organisation quite different from Arya Samaj. In any case, embarrassment about ‘sexuality’ is confined neither to the context of Vedas, nor to Arya Samaj.

Historicity in the Vedas is also a red herring for this kind of ‘reading’. Varma comments on another translator, Devi Chand, clearly an Arya Samaji. Rejecting the 14th century Vedic interpreter Sayana’s reading of jangid in the Atharva Veda as “a tree found near Banaras”, Devi Chand calls it ‘illogical, as it savours of history, but the Vedas are free from history’. Reacting to this, Varma is blunt enough, “Indeed, Devi Chand is an averter of meaning.”

Varma relies more on the translations by Griffith and Wendy Doniger and provides brief notes on the historical context of the Vedic period and later.

However, care for historical context simply disappears when the author comes to early modern north India. The rulers (Turks, Afghans and Mughals) and poets (Kabir, Tulsidas, Meera and Soordas) of this period are discussed entirely independent of each other, as if these poets were outside their historical times. Varma sees ‘a threat to Hinduism from Islam’, which is more a polemical than a historical description, but even if that was the case, how was this ‘threat’ met and what were the consequences? This period saw the emergence of a distinctly Indian Islam and a bhakti-infused Hinduism drawing more on everyday life and nearer past than on the Vedic antiquity. ‘Ram’, the name given to divinity by both the nirgunpanthi and sagunpanthi bhakt poets in this period, had no place in the Vedic pantheon. In this period, a revered Sufi, Malik Muhammad Jayasi, in clear violation of orthodox Islamic dogma, could declare the equal validity of innumerable paths to reach God, and the authors of various Sufi tazkiras (descriptions of holy lives) could mention Ramanand and other eminent Vaishnavas’ spiritual achievements with due respect.

Nirgunpanthi bhakti made exciting innovations in epistemological methods and ethical thought. It challenged the ‘authority’ of Hindu and Islamic scriptures and social hierarchy. Even the conservative sagunpanthi bhakti went beyond just translating the Sanskrit ideas. The book under review seems to be nonchalantly unaware of such exciting features of bhakti.

This book in fact reads more like a collection of swantah sukhaya (intended for one’s own personal pleasure) notes taken at random without bothering about essential ingredients of a cogent argument.

The author does not consider any thinker, scholar, or poet from the southern parts of India except Adi-Shankar worthy even of a cursory mention. The chapter ‘Debate on Advaita Vedanta Philosophy’ contains nothing of the profound debates around the notion of Advaita. The reader will look in vain here for Ramanuja, Madhava or Vallabha, who, critiquing Adi-Shankar, presented their own alternative, qualified notions of Advaita, leaving considerable impact on Hindu tradition.

It is also a measure of little care for perspective and balance that “Bhagwan” Osho (i.e. Rajneesh) gets more space than the entire Jain tradition.

At the end of his survey, Varma reproduces Godse’s justification for assassinating Gandhiji, taking his description of events at face value. The way it is done, reads like an endorsement of the dastardly act.

Even with such serious limitations, this book at least serves the purpose of providing in one volume a collection of accessible translations of some beautiful and profound Vedic hymns.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

TMC posts photos of EVMs with ‘BJP tags on them’; Election Commission replies

2
Haryana

Haryana’s Badshahpur MLA Rakesh Daultabad dies of heart attack

3
Diaspora

Here is why Punjab-origin truck driver, who caused bus crash that killed 16 hockey players in Canada, will be deported to India

4
Trending

Hardik Pandya may end up losing 70 per cent of his property if he divorces wife Natasa Stankovic, says report

5
Punjab

Shiromani Akali Dal expels Adesh Partap Singh Kairon for indulging in 'anti-party' activities

6
Haryana

Lok Sabha election 2024 Phase-6 sees 60% polling; West Bengal's Jangal Mahal records highest voter turnout

7
Amritsar

BJP open to talks with agitating farmers, says Union Minister Piyush Goyal in Punjab’s Amritsar

8
India

Children among 22 dead in massive fire at gaming zone in Gujarat’s Rajkot

9
Delhi

Kejriwal snubs Pakistan’s ex-minister, who sent him good wishes for polls, says ‘Apna desh sambhaliye’

10
Punjab

50 years on, Punjab and Haryana High Court holds Air Force official’s discharge illegal; orders release of pension

Don't Miss

View All
Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh

Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Top News

At 64.2%, Haryana turnout lower than ’19, Sirsa leads with 69%; Delhi records 58%

At 64.2%, Haryana turnout lower than ’19, Sirsa leads with 69%; Delhi records 58%

57.8% voters cast ballot in Karnal Assembly byelection where...

61% vote in Phase-6; West Bengal reports clashes

61% vote in Phase-6; West Bengal reports clashes

65.9% in 5 phases: Election Commission’s absolute data out, says no one can alter it

65.9% in 5 phases: Election Commission’s absolute data out, says no one can alter it

Oppositon doing mujra to woo vote bank: PM; keep post’s dignity, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Oppositon doing mujra to woo vote bank: PM; keep post’s dignity, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

A first: Gandhis vote for non-Congress nominee in New Delhi

A first: Gandhis vote for non-Congress nominee in New Delhi

AAP’s Somnath Bharti Opposition face in seat that once elect...


Cities

View All

Congress will make crores of people ‘lakhpati’: Rahul Gandhi in Amritsar

Congress will make crores of people ‘lakhpati’: Rahul Gandhi in Amritsar

BJP open to talks with agitating farmers, says Union Minister Piyush Goyal in Punjab’s Amritsar

Tarn Taran: Gurdwara deputy chief found murdered near railway crossing

Ahead of PM Modi’s rallies in Gurdaspur, Jalandhar, cops detain angry farmers

Congress protests over civic issues outside Amritsar municipal corporation office

Congress wale Ram ke pujari hain, Ram ke vyapari nahin: Jairam Ramesh

Congress wale Ram ke pujari hain, Ram ke vyapari nahin: Jairam Ramesh in Chandigarh

Congress-AAP alliance masti in Chandigarh, kushti in Punjab: Shehzad Poonawalla

INDIA VOTES 2024: Panchkula goes to polls today

INDIA VOTES 2024: Don’t let arrogance cloud your vision, Sanjay Tandon tells opponent

‘Stop personal attacks through proxies’, Manish Tewari reminds rival Sanjay Tandon of debate dare

Delhi a bellwether state, whoever wins its seven seats rules the country

Lok Sabha election 2024: What makes Delhi, a bellwether state, more interesting this time

Kejriwal snubs Pakistan’s ex-minister, who sent him good wishes for polls, says ‘Apna desh sambhaliye’

Lok Sabha election 2024 Phase-6 sees 60% polling; West Bengal's Jangal Mahal records highest voter turnout

Lok Sabha election 2024 Phase-6: CJI DY Chandrachud casts vote in Delhi

Lok Sabha polls: Delhi records 34.37 per cent turnout till 1 pm, highest in North East Delhi seat

If I have seen Beant Singh in anyone, it is Modi, says Bittu

If I have seen Beant Singh in anyone, it is Modi, says Ravneet Bittu

BSP workers, supporters carry flexes of leaders home after Nawanshahr rally

Atwal father-son duo not allowed to reach PM Narendra Modi’s rally in Jalandhar

Congress will create better future for youth: Sachin Pilot

Farmers detained ahead of PM Modi’s visit to Jalandhar

Ludhiana nominee is 2nd poorest among 904 in seven states, UT

Ludhiana nominee is 2nd poorest among 904 in seven states, UT

AAP’s Parashar holds foot march in West constituency

Prioritise development over divisive politics: Amrinder Singh Raja Warring

Put state on path of progress by voting for SAD: Ranjit Singh Dhillon

26 Independents in fray for Ludhiana Lok Sabha seat

AAP’s free power a failure in face of cuts: Preneet

AAP’s free power a failure in face of cuts: Preneet

BJP hired daily wagers for PM’s Patiala rally, alleges Congress

AAP lines up star campaigners in Patiala to counter Modi’s impact