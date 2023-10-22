Rescuing a River Breeze

by Mrinalini Harchandrai.

Bloomsbury. Pages 304. Rs 599

Longlisted for the McKitterrick Prize 2021, ‘Rescuing a River Breeze’ by Mrinalini Harchandrai is the tale of a girl on the cusp of womanhood. The book is set in 1961, a time when Goa was under the Portuguese rule. Shirly Quarachim’s idyllic days come to an abrupt end when her father is arrested on charges of treason. She must face off against intimidating dhowmen, resistance fighters and a sadistic police officer who loves a bit of torture.

Ashoka: Prince of the Mauryas

by Ashok K Banker.

Speaking Tiger. Pages 472. Rs 599

Ambition, intrigue, lust, battles and the high drama of politics in ancient India — it’s all encapsulated in this three-volume book. Prince Ashoka is one of the many heirs to the mighty Mauryan Empire, but disillusioned by the trappings of power, he has given up his position as the crown prince. When he overhears a plot to assassinate his father, he is thrown back into the ruthless game of thrones. He rose up to save the empire.

The Lords of Wankhede:

Tales Between Two Titles

by WV Raman and R Kaushik.

Rupa. Pages 269. Rs 395

From 1983 to 2011, a lot changed in Indian cricket. What was not even in the realms of fantasy became non-negotiable less than three decades later. This book reflects on the events that influenced the growth of cricket in India and the growth of India in cricket. It is an attempt to dissect the happenings and link them to the progress of the sport that is so much more than that to so many millions.

Farooq of Kashmir

by Ashwini Bhatnagar & RC Ganjoo.

Fingerprint. Pages 332. Rs 699

Written by veteran journalists Ashwini Bhatnagar and RC Ganjoo, ‘Farooq of Kashmir’ is a powerful political biography of the former Chief Minister of Kashmir. However, since he spans the distance between his father Sheikh Abdullah and his son Omar, it is, in a way, a biography of the Abdullah family too. This book provides an insight into the man who has made himself indispensable to the Kashmir political mix.