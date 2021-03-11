Edited by K Raju, ‘The Dalit Truth’ reflects on issues faced by the community

Edited by K Raju, ‘The Dalit Truth’ reflects on issues faced by the community

The Dalit Truth: The Battles for Realizing Ambedkar’s Vision. Edited by K Raju. Vintage, Penguin Random house. Pages xxxix+230. Rs 699

Surinder S Jodhka

This is the eighth book of the series, ‘Rethinking India’, being published by the Samruddha Bharat Foundation. The book has been edited by K Raju, a former bureaucrat, currently an active Congress member. However, the book is not a party or political document. The essays do not present a biased position. In fact, many provide a strong critique of the Congress and its approach toward the political and developmental concerns of the ex-untouchable communities.

However, the book and the series do foreground the Nehruvian and Gandhian vision of building an inclusive India, which, as the editors would claim, is also embedded in the Constitution and has a stamp of the chairperson of its drafting committee, BR Ambedkar. The published volumes also reflect the broader vision of Congress politics. They underscore the fact that these foundational values and the institutions supposed to protect and promote them are currently under severe stress.

Besides the editor’s introduction, the book has 12 essays, broadly covering three sets of issues. The first revisits Ambedkar’s vision of ‘the Dalit truth’. In the opening chapter, Sukhadeo Thorat says that though Ambedkar was not particularly delighted with the way the Independent Indian state worked during his lifetime, he had great hopes from it. For Ambedkar, ‘a nation was not a people synthesised by a common culture derived from a common language, common religion or common race’. Nationality, for him, was a modern-day sensibility, ‘a sentiment of oneness’ where every citizen treated the other as if they were ‘kith and kin’. For him, democracy had to be a mode of forming social relationships in everyday life. It envisioned a different mode of being with fellow citizens, which was not possible in a culture divided on caste lines. Hence, his critique of ‘Hindu society’. A society structured around values of hierarchy cannot recognise the value of ‘rights’. India is failing to progress along Ambedkar’s vision, Thorat argues.

In the following chapter, Raja Shekhar Vundru provides a comprehensive account of Ambedkar’s uncomfortable relationship with Gandhi, the signing of the Poona Pact and the reservation policy post-Independence. Though the system of representation through quotas was not a choice that Ambedkar liked, Vundru is hopeful that the Constitution is “fully equipped” to provide due political space to the Scheduled Caste communities.

Kiruba Munusamy opens the delicate question of ‘caste and judiciary in India’ and makes an emphatic appeal for increased diversity within the system, which would also imply giving due representation to those from the legally recognised marginalised categories.

The next series deals with the emerging issues concerning the Dalits. The papers range from asking for ‘leveraging international institutions to address caste’ (Suraj Yengde) to the growing influence of right-wing politics and saffronisation of the Dalits. Caste has the capacity to mutate and can travel beyond India. The process of globalisation also offers opportunities for building alliances against discrimination.

While Dalits have indeed been able to successfully raise the question of the persistence of caste-based discrimination on the relevant global fora, their politics at home also seems to be “regressing”. They are being tempted by the Hindutva politics. Bhawar Meghwanshi provides an account of the appropriation of Ambedkar and other Dalit symbols by the RSS, while Badri Narayan exposes the fault lines of the Congress politics, which has weakened its appeal among the SCs. The problem, he says, is not merely a missing political connect, but also with their approach. The Congress has been working within the “rights” framework while the need was to also focus on questions of dignity and culture. How could Hindutva politics find appeal among the Dalits? The Congress needs to engage with such questions by going to the ground, he argues.

In their essays, Dalit leader Jignesh Mewani and political scientist Sudha Pai discuss the challenges being confronted by the Dalit communities, the context of economic liberalisation on the one hand and the growing power of the Hindu right-wing politics on the other.

The book also has a chapter on Dalit representation in cinema (Pa. Ranjith), education (RS Praveen Kumar), Dalit entrepreneurship (Priyan Kharge and Neeraj Shetye) and redesigning the Dalit development paradigm (Budithi Rajshekhar). Together, the essays offer a rich discussion on the present context of the Dalit situation. While they cover a wide range of issues, they do not offer a simple or easy road ahead. 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Comment The Inward Eye

King Kahlon of Kashmir

2
Nation

BJP suspends Nupur Sharma for comments against Prophet Mohammed; says party respects all religions

3
Features

Rhythm of an ominous beat: Rabbi Shergill on what ails Punjabi music

4
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Cops yet to identify shooters

5
J & K

Revoke bond or won't join duty, warn Kashmiri Pandits

6
Features

Tracking ins and outs of Indian Railways

7
Jalandhar

Main conspirators in Kabbadi player Sandeep Nangal Ambia murder in police net

8
Haryana

High Court: Hand over plots to Kashmiri Pandits without formalities

9
Punjab

Kewal Dhillon is BJP candidate for Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll; had joined the party a day before

10
Punjab

Setback for Punjab Congress as 4 former ministers, 2 ex-MLAs join BJP

Don't Miss

View All
Video: Sidhu Moosewala’s mother would comb his hair each time he went out for a show, she would tell him 'being a Sikh…'
Trending

Video: Sidhu Moosewala's mother would comb his hair each time he went out for a show, she would always tell him 'being a Sikh…'

Ontario polls: Six Punjabis win
Bathinda

Canada: Six Punjabis win Ontario polls

Rooted in culture, he loved farming: Friends
Punjab

Rooted in culture, Sidhu Moosewala loved farming: Friends

Singer immortalised in terracotta by Moga artist
Punjab

Singer Sidhu Moosewala immortalised in terracotta by Moga artist Manjit Singh Gill

Dangling danger in Chandigarh
Chandigarh The Tribune Special

Dangling danger in Chandigarh

Tesla rickshaw or haunted carriage? Watch netizens go crazy over a trishaw moving all by itself; Elon Musk, are you watching?
Trending

Tesla rickshaw or haunted carriage? Watch netizens go crazy over a trishaw moving all by itself; ask if Elon Musk launched it

‘Yes, I got Sidhu Moosewala killed’, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to Delhi Police
Bathinda

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi accepts his role in Moosewala killing

‘Flying restaurant’, Manali’s newest tourist attraction
Himachal

'Flying restaurant', Manali's newest tourist attraction

Top News

BJP suspends party spokespersons Nupur Sharma, Naveen Jindal from primary membership

BJP suspends Nupur Sharma for comments against Prophet Mohammed; says party respects all religions

Party sources said the decision has been taken to defuse a r...

Remark against Prophet: Qatar's Foreign Ministry summons Indian envoy

Remarks against Prophet: Views of fringe elements, says India as Qatar seeks public apology

Qatar Minister summons Indian envoy on Islamophobic remarks

Fourth accused held in Hyderabad teen rape case, Telangana Governor seeks report on incident

Fourth accused held in Hyderabad teen gangrape case, Telangana Governor seeks report on incident

Police have nabbed an 18-year-old man and three juveniles in...

BJP can't handle Kashmir, Kashmiri Pandits forced to leave their homes: Kejriwal

BJP can't handle Kashmir, Kashmiri Pandits forced to leave their homes: Kejriwal

He asked the Centre to tell the public about its plan to tac...

Kewal Dhillon is BJP candidate for Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll; had joined the party a day before

Kewal Dhillon is BJP candidate for Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll; had joined the party a day before

Has been a two time MLA from Barnala

Cities

View All

Despite ‘tight security’, snatchers striking at will

Despite 'tight security', snatchers striking at will

Man shot dead while resisting crime in Majitha

Firing outside Khalsa College: Three arrested

Family members of suspects seek intervention of CM, DGP

Man ends life, moneylender booked

Flip-flop: Conflicting reports over Lawrence Bishnoi's role in Sidhu Moosewala's murder

Flip-flop: Conflicting reports over Lawrence Bishnoi's role in Sidhu Moosewala's murder

Canada: Six Punjabis win Ontario polls

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Cops begin process to bring Lawrence Bishnoi to Punjab; SIT recast

Amar Singh Chamkila to Sidhu Moosewala, old wounds fester

Abrupt end to political career of Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala

2021 Khelo India: Khelo India kicks off to colourful start

Khelo India Youth Games: Khelo India kicks off to colourful start

Barricades irk Chandigarh residents

At 44°C, Chandigarh logs highest max temp of this summer

2 detained as car hits several vehicles

Vendors, encroachments choke Zirakpur roads

BJP can't handle Kashmir, Kashmiri Pandits forced to leave their homes: Kejriwal

BJP can't handle Kashmir, Kashmiri Pandits forced to leave their homes: Kejriwal

Gold smuggling alone not a terrorist act: High Court

Army aspirants chase down thieves fleeing in autorickshaw; win praise, reward from Delhi police

Industry key to net zero emission goal: Kovind

ED can question minister Jain in lawyer's absence

Main conspirators in Kabbadi player Sandeep Nangal Ambia murder in police net

Main conspirators in Kabbadi player Sandeep Nangal Ambia murder in police net

Man kills wife four days after she delivered son

45 days on, 2 key accused still at large

8 months after Capt's exit, GoG scheme runs out of steam

LPU student bags Rs 64.5L package from Google India

Previous govts did not take steps for prison reforms: Punjab Jails Minister Harjot Bains

Previous govts did not take steps for prison reforms: Punjab Jails Minister Harjot Bains

Covid claims one life after 45 days in Ludhiana district

145 mobiles seized from Central Jail in two months

3 nabbed with illegal weapons

Dismissed cop fined Rs 33 lakh in graft case

Probe into graft allegations against steno ordered

Probe into graft allegations against steno ordered

Fatehgarh Sahib lose to Mansa in cricket

Farewell party at Bikram College