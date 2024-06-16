 Rich life in cloistered coalfield : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

Rich life in cloistered coalfield

Rich life in cloistered coalfield

A Speck of Coal Dust by Rohit Manchanda. HarperCollins. Pages 230. Rs 399



Sandeep Sinha

The collieries in eastern India abound in mineral wealth and equally rich are the lives of people who reside and work there with their tapestry of emotions. Through the eyes of two young boys, Sameer and Vipul, whose father is the manager of a colliery, the author has beautifully portrayed a life that many would instantly identify with.

The family originally hails from Barnala in Punjab from Vipul’s father’s side and Delhi from his mother’s side. It is their father’s job as a mining engineer that has taken the two boys there and they fall in love with the decrepit place. The narrative, set in the 1970s, is easily identifiable — arrival of house guests and the way they are treated; the dilemmas and pain that schoolchildren suffer, mundane stuff for the grown-ups but what means a world to the kids. Stroll by the Damodar river in Khajoori, dinner at sweeper Thapa’s place, watching Ramlila and the performance of Naiki with her ribald songs and gestures — that’s what life is in a place like Khajoori.

The maalis help with the school task in art and craft, much to the consternation of the teacher, who wants the students to make their own efforts. There are accounts of encounters with Vipul’s teachers, like Father William Clarence Rocqueforte, a Lithuanian Jew-turned-Catholic, who tells Vipul that the best way to get a feel of spoken English in the coalfields might be to listen to BBC programmes.

The family goes on its annual long vacation from Khajoori to Delhi. It was still a generation for whom vacations were meant to be spent with family, as Balram Mamaji tells the butcher with pride, “My sisters have come home for vacations.” There is fun and merriment and a host of meetings with all kinds of relatives, in Delhi, Barnala and Jalandhar. As time wears on, Vipul longs to be back in Khajoori. He feels cramped in staying in houses without gardens or playgrounds around. Along with experiences of a hemmed-in existence, he feels the charm of sharing the same square yards with several other claimants, though there is still the annoyance of not being able to find a place or a period of unchecked peace. At the end of it all, the youngster feels he has exhausted the possibilities that the ancestral places offer.

Change being the only constant in life, Vipul gets surprises on his return. Their pet Rover has mysteriously died. An even bigger surprise is in store. His father is transferred to West Bengal, and coal mines are nationalised. The bungalows will subsequently make way for flats to meet the housing needs of the workers.

The book surprises with its simplicity, sensitivity and elegance of prose. The events are near-realistic and depict the pulsating life in the cloistered existence of a coalfield, home to an immensely skilled workforce that keeps the wheels of the economy rotating.

Rohit Manchanda’s first book, ‘In the Light of the Black Sun’, won a Betty Trask Award in 1995. The publishers have brought out this forgotten classic, under a new name, after a long gap.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

2 Punjab's Nurmahal cousin sisters shot at by Nakodar boy in US, one dies of wounds

2
Punjab

Punjabi NRI 'assaulted' in Himachal Pradesh's Dalhousie; SAD, Congress leaders link it to Kangana Ranaut incident

3
Delhi

Excise policy ‘scam’: Delhi High Court orders Sunita Kejriwal to take down video of court proceedings

4
Diaspora

Indian-origin ex-airline manager wanted in Canada’s largest gold heist to turn himself in, says lawyer

5
India

No question of taking back rebels: Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar after MVA's stellar Lok Sabha performance

6
India

‘Melodi’ moment again: Italian PM Meloni clicks selfie with PM Modi on sidelines of G7 Summit

7
Uttarakhand

14 dead as tempo traveller carrying tourists falls into Alaknanda river in Uttarakhand

8
Punjab

#PunjabiTadka: Why party-hopper Ravneet Singh Bittu is the flavour of BJP

9
Punjab

Nurmahal woman shot dead in New Jersey, family with limited means faces bleak future

10
India

‘Close ally’ Japan set to sanction Indian firms for trade ties with Russia

Don't Miss

View All
Rafa to miss Wimbledon
Sports

Rafa to miss Wimbledon

Punjabi tadka at Indian restaurant in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to orders at G7 Summit
Diaspora

Punjabi tadka in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to Indian delegation

It was a split-second decision: Kerala man narrates chilling details as he makes daring escape from Kuwait fire tragedy
Diaspora

It was a split-second decision: Kerala man's chilling details as he makes daring escape from Kuwait fire tragedy

Arsh(deep) trouble for USA
2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

Arsh(deep) trouble for USA

Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Sandhu’s fortunes
Chandigarh

Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu’s fortunes

PUNJABI TADKA: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep and Kulwinder
Punjab

#PunjabiTadka: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep Singh and Kulwinder Kaur

“Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho”: India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash
Trending

'Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho': India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable
Trending

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable

Top News

‘Close ally’ Japan set to sanction Indian firms for trade ties with Russia

‘Close ally’ Japan set to sanction Indian firms for trade ties with Russia

Willing to work with India, says Trudeau after meeting Modi

Willing to work with India, says Justin Trudeau after meeting PM Modi at G7 Summit in Italy

The meeting, which took place in Apulia, southern Italy, is ...

Punjab drug overdose: 14 deaths in 14 days

Punjab drug overdose: 14 deaths in 14 days

Unending menace: In June 2018, a similar crisis had hit Punj...

After Mohan Bhagwat’s barbs, RSS to regroup with BJP for UP Assembly bypoll battle

After Mohan Bhagwat’s barbs, RSS to regroup with BJP for UP Assembly bypoll battle

Sangh leader had flagged the need for humility

Amit Shah to review J&K security today, 3rd meet in three days

Amit Shah to review J-K security situation today, 3rd meet in three days

The first J-K review was held by PM Narendra Modi on Thursda...


Cities

View All

Land dispute claims man’s life in Tarn Taran village

Land dispute claims man’s life in Tarn Taran village

Attacked in Himachal, Punjabi-Spanish couple demands action

City police conduct cordon & search ops in three zones

Majha House opens literary series with 2 authors

Businessman gets Rs 1cr extortion call

Youth hurt in firing outside university

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Admn floats fresh tender for track-&-trace system for liquor

Admn floats fresh tender for track-&-trace system for liquor

Form governing bodies, PU tells all affiliated colleges

Panchkula admn gears up for Yoga Day

Patients hassled as medicine prices vary at PGI chemists

NHAI officials told to speed up repair work in Mohali district

Release more water on humanitarian grounds, AAP urges Haryana Govt

Release more water on humanitarian grounds, AAP urges Haryana Govt

Delhi High Court orders Arvind Kejriwal’s wife to take down video of court proceedings

AAP MLAs write to Union Minister on water crisis in Delhi

Congress holds ‘matka phod’ protests in Delhi

Rithala-Narela-Kundli Metro corridor gets Centre’s nod

PM Awas Yojana remains a non-starter for needy families

PM Awas Yojana remains a non-starter for needy families

No nomination filed till Day 2

Robbers loot Rs 2.33L from finance firm

Two killed, one injured as car rams into truck near Eastwood village

Kin of two gangsters held in extortion case

Paddy transplantation begins in Ludhiana district

Paddy transplantation begins in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana: Businessmen sore over erratic electricity supply

Labour shortage cripples industry in Ludhiana

Farmers to make Ladhowal plaza toll-free from today

NHAI withdraws Rs 957-crore Southern Bypass project

Punish those defacing public properties, Patiala DC tells police

Punish those defacing public properties, Patiala DC tells police

Free workshops on Artificial intelligence at Multani Mal Modi College in Patiala

Man killed as SUV hits bike

Blood donation camp