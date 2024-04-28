River Prince: Ponniyin Selvan-3

by Kalki. Translated by Nandini Krishnan.

Westland. Pages 328. Rs 399

Why is Arulmozhi Varman, the dazzling prince of the Chozha dynasty, called ‘Ponniyin Selvan’? Can he unravel the web of conspiracies and betrayals within his own family and court? And who is the mysterious Poonguzhali? The throne of the Chozha empire is on the line. As intellect and eloquence clash in the rivalry between the fearless Pazhuvoor Rani, Nandini, and the indomitable Princess, Kundavai, which of these remarkable women will prevail? The third part of Kalki’s five-volume historical fiction ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ delves into these and more.

Burden of tomorrow

by Subhash Chandra Narula.

Rupa. Pages 246. Rs 395

As Japanese warplanes bombard Burma, Goldram, a senior railway officer, is given a chance to get on an aeroplane with his immediate family and escape. However, he feels equally responsible for the safety of the extended family and decides to make a journey out of Burma on foot. Will he succeed or has he made the biggest mistake of his life? The author navigates between the past, present and future, adding depth to the characters and the story.

Crypto Crimes

by Mitali Mukherjee.

HarperCollins. Pages 334. Rs 499

Mitali Mukherjee’s book reveals that cryptocurrency is a thriving market for crimes. With over 15 million investors, it is allegedly being used for transactions in narcotics, drugs, smuggling, illegal betting and turning black money into white. She provides exclusive stories and first-person accounts to reveal the truth behind the crypto bubble.