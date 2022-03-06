Ronki Ram’s ‘Paghri Sambhal Lehar to Samyukt Kisan Morcha’: Peep into farmers’ struggles in Punjab

Ronki Ram’s ‘Paghri Sambhal Lehar to Samyukt Kisan Morcha’: Peep into farmers’ struggles in Punjab

Paghri Sambhal Lehar to Samyukt Kisan Morcha by Ronki Ram. Unistar Books. Pages 129. Rs 595

Jagrup Singh Sekhon

A timely attempt to contextualise the recent farmers’ agitation under the leadership of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), ‘Paghri Sambhal Lehar to Samyukt Kisan Morcha: A Century of Punjab Kisan Struggle 1907-2021’ by Ronki Ram looks at the striking similarities in the agrarian agitations in both pre and post-Independence Punjab.

The book’s introduction takes into account the agrarian crises in the region since it came under British control in 1849. The peasants of Punjab have a long history of struggles against repressive regimes for the protection of their land and pride. The recent struggle was the result of the adverse impact of the three laws related to agriculture.

Allegations against the Modi regime of strengthening crony capitalism, fomenting a communal agenda and bulldozing dissent became central points of mass mobilisation in the state to resist the farm laws. The book covers the major events related to the year-long morchas on Delhi’s borders, with a detailed account of the origin of the resistance movement.

Part II is a comprehensive narrative of the recent farmers’ agitation, which succeeded in maintaining its non-partisan, peaceful character. The author gives its credit to the leadership of SKM, which ensured an apolitical approach and outlook in spite of the various challenges and provocations from within and outside.

The morcha launched by the farmers of Punjab, followed by their counterparts in Haryana and western UP, became a formidable force, garnering support all over India and the world.

Part III focuses on farmers’ agitations and protests in the pre-Partition era. The very basis of these uprisings was the arbitrary decisions to increase taxes on produce, along with other exploitative and discriminatory policies. The rise of this resistance was also the result of political awakening of the peasants because of agricultural development and prosperity.

Prof Ronki Ram has traced the origin, nature and structure of some of the prominent agrarian agitations during this period. A few need special mention like the Farmers Struggles of 1907, Nili Bar Morcha of 1938, Anti-Bandobast Morcha and Charhik Morcha in 1938, Lahore Morcha of 1938-39, and Harsha Chhina Mogha Morcha of 1946.

In addition, the author gives a reference to the role of the peasantry in the historic Ghadar Movement (1913-14), Gurdwara Reform Movement (1920-1925), Babbar Akali Movement (1921-25), Guru Ka Morcha (1922), and Jaito Da Morcha (1924-25).

The specific mention of the role of women and support of non-agrarian classes in these struggles bears similarity with the recent struggle. The role played by farmer leaders in pre-Partition struggles and victory of the peasants’ organisations in spite of the harsh realities of the British regime and repression of the landlords and royalty became a source of inspiration for the peasantry in post-Independence India. On the other hand, slogans like “Paghri Sambhal Jatta” still inspire the peasantry to fight for dignity and against injustice.

Part IV discusses some of the important peasants’ struggles in post-Independence Punjab, which included the historic Praja Mandal Morcha (1952), Anti-Betterment Levy (1959), etc. These agitations were a blend of all progressive forces, and the leading role of the Left needs special mention.

The advent of the Green Revolution led to a decline of the Left-led farmers’ unions, with the emergence of a new class of capitalist farmers in the late 1960s and early ’70s. The newly emerged farmers’ unions, firstly under an umbrella organisation of Punjab Khetibari Zamindari Union and later on the Bhartiya Kisan Union, changed the very nature, structure and agenda of the peasants’ struggles. The focus and agenda shifted to new demands.

The leaders advocated open trade in agriculture, concessions and subsidies in inputs, protection of the interests of middle and big farmers, patronage from the ruling classes, control on grassroots institutions, etc. The interests of the landless labourers and marginal and small farmers were not given the desired attention.

The change in the socio-economic and political conditions did not alter the very nature of Punjab’s agrarian structure. There is a need to see the agrarian question in totality as the country still requires food and political stability. Without providing an alternative source of livelihood and a crop diversification model suitable to the needs of agrarian classes, the government should not think of taking decisions unilaterally.

A long list of notes and references at the end makes this study very relevant to the academic community. It seems the book was published in a hurry as there are many weak links to locate similarities and dissimilarities in agitations of the past and present. On the whole though, this work provides insights into the important agrarian movements of Punjab.

