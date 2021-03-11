Satya Mohanty’s ‘Migrants Chronicle and Pandemic Musings’ traces pandemic footprints

Satya Mohanty’s ‘Migrants Chronicle and Pandemic Musings’ traces pandemic footprints

Migrants Chronicle and Pandemic Musings by Satya Mohanty. Dhauli Books. Pages 54. Rs 495

Akshaya Kumar

THE sheer scale and strangeness of the Covid-19 pandemic triggered off a poetry pandemic. For poets, bunkered as they were in their apartments, writing turned out to be an act of both catharsis and outreach. Most of them, however, relapsed into apocalyptic biblical narratives, or just dug out metaphors of the Holocaust or Partition to measure the magnitude of the medical nightmare; some just turned inward to sing sweet sad songs of quarantined existence.

Satya Mohanty treads along a different and difficult axis. He chooses to chronicle the pandemic as an event of immediate lived history that can neither be dovetailed into archetypal parables of disaster, nor be reduced into an occasion of rehearsing the idiom of existential angst.

Divided into two sections, ‘Migrants Chronicle’ and ‘Pandemic Musings’, the collection of poems takes us to the very specificities of sight and site of the pandemic with a sustained focus on the travails of the migrants, which the poet empathetically addresses as “guests conflated into loveless bondage”. Right in the opening poem, without any aesthetic gloss, Mohanty demands from his readers a heartfelt response to his poetic subjects. The “fleeing hordes” of the “untamed” migrants collectively stand for the resilience of urban India’s “castaways”, who wear “betrayal like a sash of honour”. Migrants embody tales within tales — from side-stepping the police batons as a matter of routine to their long march with “soles sloughing off/ like snake skin” towards their “hallucinating” homes during lockdown. The collection is a poetic archive of these tales, told with care, sensitivity and essential human touch.

While tracing journeys of the migrants in hostile topographies, Mohanty relies more on his graphic skills than allegorical correlates, which lend a rare sense of intimacy and immediacy to the poetic expression. In lines like these —

She cried; her children cowered.

Onlookers stared on without

trying to stop,

Their hunger and weals on feet

Rolled into a charade of

discipline.

She got up and gathered her

children,

Wiping tears with the diaphanous fringe.

Broken, she started walking back

Through the cartography

of cruelty.

— different registers of reportage, history-writing, portrait-painting, and poetry merge in one artistic continuum that transports the reader to the ground zero of the pandemic with persuasive pull. The “incomplete voyage”, the “shredded promises”, the “torn map”, “sprawling shadows”, “quivering lips”, and a host of such saturnine images cumulatively augment the sense of dread that the pandemic instilled among us. While each poem runs its own tense narrative course, at times the poet hits upon punch-lines such as these — “Our delusions are not deluxe at all”, “The Constitution was on vacation”, “Our flight remains in arc, we don’t look for stars”. These lines keep reverberating as grim epigrams of a long diseased present, its plaintive pathos.

But what really accentuates the mood, and lends necessary semiotic thickness to the collection, is the inclusion of a series of pencil drawings of Jatin Das. The art in free hand and the calibrated verbal idiom impart textuality to the musings, and thus salvage the collection from being a requiem in monotone. Right from the cover sketch of a frail woman marching unflinchingly, barefoot with a load of baggage on her head, to a masked woman staring with blank eyes — the bare outlines in blank ink provide a compelling cultural horizon to the experience of the pandemic. The jugalbandi of the poet and the painter ensures a resounding post-pandemic life to the collection.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Haryana

Fifth heatwave to hit Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh in next 2 days; rain likely on May 16

2
Trending

'Soul Connection': Watch little Muslim girl clinging to elderly Sikh pilgrim in a shrine in Pakistan, refuses to go back to her mother

3
Amritsar

Massive fire at Amritsar hospital; lucky escape for patients

4
Punjab

Sunil Jakhar an asset worth his weight in gold, Congress shouldn't lose him, says Navjot Sidhu

5
Himachal

Diamond ring, cell phone and other valuables of Neha Kakkar's husband Rohanpreet Singh go missing from Mandi hotel

6
Haryana

Gurugram police divert traffic in view of protest for Ahir regiment on Sunday

7
Sports

Former Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds dies in car crash

8
Chandigarh

Chandigarh's GMCH-32 halts treatment of patients from Punjab

9
Nation

Manik Saha appointed Tripura chief minister after Biplab Deb resigns

10
Sports

South Africa T20 series: Rohit, Pant, Rahul, Bumrah to be rested; Dhawan, Pandya in line for captaincy

Don't Miss

View All
Alleging police inaction, women wage war on drug menace at Bathinda village
Bathinda

Alleging police inaction, women wage war on drug menace at Bathinda village

Hello Kashmir: The Valley is seeing a tourism boom
Features

Hello Kashmir: The Valley is seeing a tourism boom

Only one teacher at 44 government primary schools in Jhajjar district
Haryana

Only one teacher at 44 government primary schools in Jhajjar district

Muktsar girl follows in mum’s footsteps, joins Oz Air Force
Diaspora

Muktsar girl follows in mum's footsteps, joins Royal Australian Air Force

20 Punjabis in fray for Ontario provincial polls
Diaspora

Canada: 20 Punjabis in fray for Ontario provincial polls

Indian climber Baljeet Kaur scales two 8,000m peaks in Nepal within two weeks
Himachal

Indian climber Baljeet Kaur scales two 8,000m peaks in Nepal in two weeks

Chandigarh: ITBP’s retired dogs to help children with special needs
Chandigarh

ITBP's retired dogs to help children with special needs in Chandigarh

Bathinda school has pool, but not enough desks
Bathinda

Bathinda school has pool, but not enough desks

Top News

Former test cricketer Andrew Symonds dies in auto accident

Former Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds dies in car crash

The accident occurred at Hervey Range, 50 kilometres from To...

‘Shocked and utterly devastated’: Cricket fraternity reacts to Andrew Symonds’s tragic death

‘Shocked and utterly devastated’: Cricket fraternity reacts to Andrew Symonds’s tragic death

Symonds died in a car crash just outside of Townsville in hi...

Delhi Police team in Jaipur to arrest Rajasthan Minister’s son in rape case

Delhi Police team in Jaipur to arrest Rajasthan Minister’s son in rape case

A 23-year-old woman from Jaipur has alleged that Minister’s ...

Gunman kills 10 in ‘racially motivated’ shooting at US grocery store, suspect arrested

Gunman kills 10 in ‘racially motivated’ shooting at Buffalo grocery store in US, suspect arrested

The incident occurred at a grocery store in a Black neighbor...

Survey under way at Gyanvapi Masjid complex for second day amid tight security

Survey under way at Gyanvapi Masjid complex for second day amid tight security

The mosque is located close to the iconic Kashi Vishwanath t...

Cities

View All

Massive Fire at Government Medical College building: Cooperation in the face of adversity saved all!

Massive Fire at Government Medical College building: Cooperation in the face of adversity saved all!

Massive Fire at Government Medical College building: No ruckus created, thanks to helping hands!

Pathankot cops book Teena Choudhury for extortion

Two booked for rape

Lok Adalat: 439 cases settled in Tarn Taran

Alleging police inaction, women wage war on drug menace at Bathinda village

Alleging police inaction, women wage war on drug menace at Bathinda village

Private traders dejected, mill owners happy over ban on wheat export

GMCH-32, Chandigarh, halts treatment of patients from Punjab

Chandigarh's GMCH-32 halts treatment of patients from Punjab

Child killed in Dera Bassi fire

2 more Chandigarh slums get eviction notices

Cruelty by accused must be factored in for bail, says Punjab and Haryana High Court

France to help conserve City Beautiful heritage

Severe heatwave conditions likely in parts of National Capital

Severe heatwave conditions likely in parts of National Capital

Delhi fire: 29 missing, 7 bodies identified

Mundka fire: Building had one escape route, toll may rise with more remains found and 29 people missing

Mundka fire: Long wait for families of missing persons

Delhi CM orders inquiry into Mundka fire, announces compensation

After govt flip-flop, most schools prepone exams

After govt flip-flop, most schools prepone exams

PHSC official visits Kapurthala, Sultanpur Lodhi Civil Hospitals

3,648 cases disposed of at Lok Adalat

World Migratory Birds Day : Fertilisers, weeds making wetlands unfit for winged guests, say ecologists

Students told to be socially responsible towards nature

JP Nadda pays homage to Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar at his birthplace in Ludhiana

JP Nadda pays homage to Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar at his birthplace in Ludhiana

Youth Congress workers protest near JP Nadda's venue in Ludhiana, detained

Daughter refuses to hug woman; kids decline to live with parents

Rs 2,000-crore land allotted to school being used for commercial purposes in Ludhiana

Wait for mechanical sweeping machines, sprinklers gets longer

6,520 jabbed, no new Covid case in Patiala

6,520 jabbed, no new Covid case in Patiala

Private van operators defy school vahan scheme with impunity

Blood donation camp organised in Patiala

4 estranged couples reunited at Fatehgarh Sahib Lok Adalat