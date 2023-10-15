 ‘Savitribai Phule: Her Life, Her Relationships, Her Legacy’ by Reeta Ramamurthy Gupta: Far more than Jyotirao Phule’s wife : The Tribune India

  • Book Reviews
  • ‘Savitribai Phule: Her Life, Her Relationships, Her Legacy’ by Reeta Ramamurthy Gupta: Far more than Jyotirao Phule’s wife

‘Savitribai Phule: Her Life, Her Relationships, Her Legacy’ by Reeta Ramamurthy Gupta: Far more than Jyotirao Phule’s wife

‘Savitribai Phule: Her Life, Her Relationships, Her Legacy’ by Reeta Ramamurthy Gupta: Far more than Jyotirao Phule’s wife

Savitribai Phule: Her Life, Her Relationships, Her Legacy by Reeta Ramamurthy Gupta. HarperCollins. Pages 304. Rs 499



Vikramdeep Johal

More than a century and a half before the Central Government launched the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme with the objective of empowering the girl child, social reformers Jyotirao Phule and his wife Savitribai Phule set up India’s first school for girls at Bhidewada, Pune, in 1848. Later, the couple established a home for pregnant widows so that they could give birth and live without the fear of being ostracised by society. Indeed, the Phules were way ahead of their times. They confronted the rigid caste system based on the principle of chaturvarna — the Brahmins, Kshatriyas, Vaishyas and Shudras. They championed the cause of ‘education for all’ and led a crusade against social ills. The British supported their efforts, but it did not take long for the Phules to realise that the rulers’ encouragement was not driven by egalitarian motives. The British were keen to educate a section of the Indians so that they could get ‘cheap labour’ to run their administrative affairs. It was the power of education that this couple put to good use to fight colonial oppression. The author observes: “The spark lit by Jyotirao, Savitri and their friends and supporters fired the flame of nationhood as educated Indians grouped, coordinated, rebelled and eventually reclaimed independent India!”

The school started by the Phules in Bhidewada soon ran into trouble on multiple counts. As the girls were the children of Mahars and Mangs, they were not allowed to drink water from nearby water sources. Savitri and her colleague-friend Fatima Sheikh were determined not to let the children go thirsty. So, they started buying water for them. However, the funds available were not enough to run the school on a long-term basis. Hence, the school had to be closed for a while. Sadly, this development made the Brahmins rejoice. Some even celebrated in the notorious Bavan Khani, the 52-room house that was set up in the mid-18th century during the reign of Balaji Baji Rao. Their celebrations did not last long as the Phules managed to reopen the school. Several other schools run by them had to face similar challenges, but the couple was equal to the task.

The curriculum at these schools was different from that of institutions run by the Brahmins; this was one of the reasons why the latter saw themselves under threat from reformers like the Phules. It covered a broad range of subjects, including the history of the Marathas, the geography of India and Asia, grammar, arithmetic and basic writings on socioeconomic problems. The lower castes, in particular, were also taught to read the Marathi textbooks used in government-run vernacular schools.

In 1852, the education department of the British government inspected the schools set up by Jyoti, Savitri and their associates. Their report said: “The prejudice against teaching girls to read and write began to give way... the good conduct and honesty of the peons in conveying the girls to and from school and parental treatment and indulgent attention of the teachers made the girls love the schools and literally run to them with alacrity and joy.”

The book also highlights the role of Savitri’s teacher Cynthia Farrar (an American missionary) and mentor Sagunabai Kshirsagar in shaping her vision. Cynthia taught girls without insisting that they convert to Christianity. She created an enabling atmosphere for Savitri, Fatima and hundreds of other girls to express themselves. Sagunabai was a revolutionary feminist in her own right.

Savitri was presumably the first woman in Indian history to light her husband’s pyre. In 1897, when a bubonic plague spread across Maharashtra, she selflessly cared for the ill. She carried a 10-year-old boy from a Mahar settlement in Mundhwa to a clinic on the outskirts of Pune. The boy survived, but Savitri caught the infection and passed away at the age of 66.

Her life story, narrated in short chapters with copious notes, makes for an inspiring, compelling read. Savitri deserves to be revered as one of India’s female icons. Hopefully, this book will help in undoing her historical neglect and bringing her out of her husband’s giant shadow.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

18 IAS, two PCS officers transferred in Punjab

2
Punjab

No military honours as soldier died by suicide: Army on Agniveer’s cremation in Punjab

3
Chandigarh

How Haryana man's chats in Punjabi nailed a 'life convict' escaping to Netherlands

4
World Cup 2023

India 8 Pakistan 0: Bowlers set it up, Rohit Sharma finishes off one-sided contest

5
Punjab

Special Assembly session legal; central team won't be allowed to survey SYL land: Punjab govt

6
World Cup 2023

Tendulkar, Sehwag lead charge as netizens 'roast' Pakistan after India's seven-wicket win

7
Punjab

160 patients daily at mohalla clinic raises eyebrows; Patiala DC marks inquiry

8
Punjab

Punjab Police bust LeT terror module with arrest of 2 J-K residents

9
India EXPLAINER

Israeli PM Netanyahu's popularity drops at home after Hamas attack

10
World Cup 2023

India bowl out Pakistan for 191 in marquee World Cup clash

Don't Miss

View All
Ban on 6 dog breeds, ~10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Ban on 6 dog breeds, Rs 10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh

Govt after govt, all have tried to tinker with Shimla’s green belts
Himachal

Govt after govt, all have tried to tinker with Shimla's green belts

Gatka has pan-India appeal now
Punjab

Sikh martial art Gatka has pan-India appeal now

Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police
Punjab

Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police

WhatsApp fraudsters calling up people to demand money
Amritsar

WhatsApp fraudsters posing as police officials call up people to demand money

Nehru Hospital blaze: Doctors risk their lives to save patients
Chandigarh

Nehru Hospital blaze: PGI doctors risk their lives to save patients

SGPC bans perfume spray on ‘holy book’ at Golden Temple
Punjab

SGPC bans perfume spray on Guru Granth Sahib at Golden Temple as it contains alcohol

Watch: Rahul Gandhi reveals why he hasn’t got married; “Completely entangled…”
India

Watch: Rahul Gandhi reveals why he hasn't got married, “Completely entangled…”

Top News

Israeli forces take position for ground assault; UN says 4L have fled north Gaza

Israeli forces take position for ground assault; UN says 4 lakh people have fled north Gaza

Iran, Egypt join Turkiye, China & Russia in calling on Tel A...

Bidens calls Israel’s Netanyahu, Palestine Prez Abbas amid escalating tension in Gaza

Bidens calls Israel’s Netanyahu, Palestine Prez Abbas amid escalating tension in Gaza

The US has intensified its global engagement amid an imminen...

Congress releases first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana Assembly polls

Congress releases first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana Assembly polls

Former MP CM Kamal Nath, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Chh...

160 patients daily at mohalla clinic raises eyebrows; Patiala DC marks inquiry

160 patients daily at mohalla clinic raises eyebrows; Patiala DC marks inquiry

5 Punjab facilities with 100-plus footfall under lens

Absolute dominance: India keep WC win record intact in meek Pak show

Absolute dominance: India keep WC win record intact in meek Pak show


Cities

View All

Tarn Taran MLA pays surprise visit to de-addiction centre

Tarn Taran MLA pays surprise visit to de-addiction centre

Government Medical College doctors in Amritsar threaten to strike work

Amritsar MC elections: Govt issues final notification of ward delimitation

Amritsar Ward Watch Ward No. 46: Poor infrastructure, no maintenance by MC irk residents of Ward No. 46

Two-day lit fest begins with dialogue on theatre development in Amritsar

‘0001’ of CH01-CS series fetches RLA ~14.65 lakh

‘0001’ of CH01-CS series fetches RLA Rs 14.65 lakh

One-time relief to clear stocks of non-electric 2-wheelers likely

Panchkula DCP issues ban order on serving hookah

MC to install triple-bin units in markets

Digging causes gas leak, fire wing seeks FIR against firm

Plea seeking law to ban screening for nursery admissions dismissed

Plea seeking law to ban screening for nursery admissions dismissed

Focus on learning needs of kids: Atishi to teachers

21 construction sites fined Rs 8.35 lakh: Rai

Delhi sets ball rolling for conjugal rights to prisoners

PMLA case: Delhi High Court upholds ED custody of Chinese national

Setback for Congress as 8 ex-councillors join AAP in Jalandhar

Setback for Congress as 8 ex-councillors join AAP in Jalandhar

Humble background no deterrent

Truckers burn Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker’s effigy

AAP leader held on charge of murder bid

Man, son among three held with heroin, arms

MC poll: Delimitation of wards notified, 56 of 95 reserved in city

MC poll: Delimitation of wards notified, 56 of 95 reserved in city

Man murdered over old enmity

Bank employee held with 1.72-kg heroin

Jail inmates scuffle over watching TV, four injured

AAI nod to pending tasks, int'l airport to get wings soon

Three arrested for robbing trader of ~24L at gunpoint

Three arrested for robbing trader of Rs 24L at gunpoint

Jouramajra leads rally against drug menace, pupils take pledge

SBI staff hold zonal conference

Post-matric scholarship scheme: CM urged to clear Rs 16-crore dues of SGPC-run institutes

Headmaster receives award