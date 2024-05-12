Scaling Up
by Zai Whitaker.
Juggernaut. Pages 333. Rs 599
Zafar Futehally’s daughter and Salim Ali’s niece, Zai Whitaker was born into the perfect backdrop to become a conservationist. Along with her ex-husband Romulus Whitaker, they made great strides in the field in India and are still working together for the conservation of reptiles and their habitat. ‘Scaling Up’, originally published as ‘Snakeman’ over 30 years ago, is their story.
A Green Day
by Jeevesh Gupta, Chittranjan Dubey, Anandjit Goswami
Hachette. Pages 220. Rs 499
This book is a compilation of stories of hope and action that have changed thousands of lives affected by climate change. From raising a forest in Assam to building ponds and check dams in Marathwada, the stories reflect a diverse landscape of climate activism and are evidence that a sea change is possible. Green campaigners from across the world have contributed too.
The Hill of Enchantment
by Ruskin Bond. Aleph.
Pages 118. Rs 399
Ruskin Bond looks out of the window and a magical world comes alive, a world that we have seen in his hundreds of books over the decades. In this memoir, he looks back at his rich life. He talks about the experiences that shaped him and how the mountains, solitude and Pari Tibba have influenced his work.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Fourth Indian arrested in Canada for his suspected role in Hardeep Nijjar murder
22-year-old Amardeep Singh, a resident of Brampton, Surrey, ...
Ph-4 campaign ends, BJP eyes South surge
Stakes high for regional players in Andhra, T’gana
Jind male teacher turns ‘pregnant’ to duck poll duty
Deputy Commissioner orders magisterial probe
Modi era gone, won’t form govt: Kharge
Rahul terms parties of Andhra CM Jagan Reddy, Chandrababu as...