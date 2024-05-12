Scaling Up

by Zai Whitaker.

Juggernaut. Pages 333. Rs 599

Zafar Futehally’s daughter and Salim Ali’s niece, Zai Whitaker was born into the perfect backdrop to become a conservationist. Along with her ex-husband Romulus Whitaker, they made great strides in the field in India and are still working together for the conservation of reptiles and their habitat. ‘Scaling Up’, originally published as ‘Snakeman’ over 30 years ago, is their story.

A Green Day

by Jeevesh Gupta, Chittranjan Dubey, Anandjit Goswami

Hachette. Pages 220. Rs 499

This book is a compilation of stories of hope and action that have changed thousands of lives affected by climate change. From raising a forest in Assam to building ponds and check dams in Marathwada, the stories reflect a diverse landscape of climate activism and are evidence that a sea change is possible. Green campaigners from across the world have contributed too.

The Hill of Enchantment

by Ruskin Bond. Aleph.

Pages 118. Rs 399

Ruskin Bond looks out of the window and a magical world comes alive, a world that we have seen in his hundreds of books over the decades. In this memoir, he looks back at his rich life. He talks about the experiences that shaped him and how the mountains, solitude and Pari Tibba have influenced his work.