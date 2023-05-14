 Shri Ram's enduring legacy : The Tribune India

Shri Ram's enduring legacy

Shri Ram's enduring legacy

Shri Ram belonged to an era when industrialists also had a social conscience. photo courtesy: harperCollins



Sandeep Dikshit

Till the Supreme Court ordered the relocation of all factories out of Delhi in 1988, the DCM factory in front of Old Delhi’s then-iconic Filmistan Cinema Theatre was one of the capital’s prominent landmarks and a source of pride. With the factory now relocated to Hisar, Delhi University’s Shri Ram College of Commerce and Lady Shri Ram College now remain as enduring legacies from a constipated, sickly boy who entered a loveless marriage but channeled all his energy into trading and manufacturing.

Shri Ram’s legacy of the colleges was not unique. It was that era when industrialists also had a social conscience, having risen from the ranks, and gave back to society some of what they had profited from. By the time he had greyed, Shri Ram made up for his childhood loneliness with a vengeance. His house at 22 Curzon Road would be full of people. A cultural centre near Mandi House would become a modern Delhi landmark. The book is also about a once-reticent youngster’s power of communication, which helped him chart a different ethos in industrial relations. A solitary strike took place at DCM and another in his foray in potteries in Kolkata at a time when the country was brimming with idealist trade unions out to improve workers’ lives.

Entrepreneurs who built India: Lala Shri Ram by Sonu Bhasin. HarperCollins. Pages 309. Rs 399

The deep dive into Shri Ram’s legacy by Sonu Bhasin, a specialist in biographies of industrialists, is once again not a simple collation of balance-sheets. There is the long-distance romance between his son and fiancée that the family did not initially approve of.

Bhasin also brings to life the sentiments of the time. In the 1860s, Sri Ram’s uncle set up DCM as a joint stock firm. He was astute enough to realise that post-1857, it made smart business sense to warp the offer to sell shares as an endeavour to help the country develop. The shares sold like hot cakes. Shri Ram carried forward the joint stock legacy and entered every sunrise sector that was on the cusp of taking off.

Raising funds was just a quarter of the story. With no Chat GPT or Google to give them tips and communication a major bother, this is a saga of persistence and endurance by a group of people who never called it quits. Living frugally, they put their shoulder to the DCM wheel to carry out feats that still seem impossible today, such as shifting a loss-making sugar mill near the Nepal border to the sugar-growing belt of Mawana in western UP. In 1963, it was fitting that the cortege that followed the vehicle carrying his body was the largest Delhi had seen in recent years.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Jalandhar

Jalandhar bypoll result: AAP's Sushil Rinku wins; state Congress chief Warring says 'we humbly accept people's mandate'

2
Nation

Karnataka election results: Congress wins big; BJP concedes defeat

3
World

Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith's tweet on his release wins Pakistanis' hearts

4
Trending

‘Everything I prayed for': Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra get engaged at private ceremony in Delhi, share striking pictures

5
Chandigarh

CBSE XII RESULT: 3 Chandigarh girls, 1 Panchkula boy top tricity

6
Punjab

After Sangrur debacle, AAP re-enters Lok Sabha from Punjab with Jalandhar win

7
Ludhiana

Come June, drive smooth, fast on busiest inner city grid

8
Jalandhar

AAP's Sushil Rinku's success story: From councillor to MLA to MP

9
Nation

Sachin Tendulkar files police complaint in Mumbai against 'misleading advertisements' impersonating his attributes

10
Chandigarh

CBSE X RESULT: Panchkula’s Asees Jot Singh bags Class X top spot

Don't Miss

View All
Sachin Tendulkar files police complaint in Mumbai against ‘misleading advertisements’ impersonating his attributes
Nation

Sachin Tendulkar files police complaint in Mumbai against 'misleading advertisements' impersonating his attributes

Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith's tweet on his release wins Pakistanis' hearts
World

Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith's tweet on his release wins Pakistanis' hearts

Beating odds, students shine in Class X exam
Chandigarh

Beating odds, students shine in Class X exam

Punjab Congress MLA who 'caught' AAP legislator 'roaming illegally' in Jalandhar on day of bypoll faces FIR under non-bailable section
Jalandhar

Punjab Congress MLA who 'caught' AAP legislator 'roaming illegally' in Jalandhar on day of bypoll faces FIR under non-bailable section

Who is Linda Yaccarino? executive who is likey to replace Elon Musk as Twitter CEO in 6 weeks
World

Who is Linda Yaccarino? executive who is likey to replace Elon Musk as Twitter CEO in 6 weeks

Amritsar blast LIVE updates: Woman among 5 arrested after third low intensity blast near Golden Temple
Amritsar

Amritsar blasts: Newly-wed couple among 5 arrested after third low-intensity blast near Golden Temple

Internet search costs woman Rs 8L
Chandigarh

Internet search costs Kharar woman Rs 8L

Day temp to hit 40°C by May 13
Chandigarh

Day temp to hit 40°C by May 13

Top News

136 seats, Congress wins big in Karnataka

136 seats, Congress wins big in Karnataka

BJP loses its only southern state I 13 ministers of Bommai g...

Karnataka Verdict: Congress attributes victory to ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’

Karnataka Verdict: Congress attributes victory to 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'

Of 51 seats traversed, grand old party won 36

Jalandhar Byelection: AAP wrests seat from Congress, Sushil Rinku winner

Jalandhar Byelection: AAP wrests seat from Congress, Sushil Rinku winner

Becomes AAP’s sole MP in the Lok Sabha

First poll as national party, AAP draws blank

First poll as national party, AAP draws blank

BJP sweeps UP’s urban local body polls

BJP sweeps UP's urban local body polls

SP nominee defeats saffron party candidate in Atiq Ahmed’s w...


Cities

View All

Blast suspects were in touch with foreign handlers: FIR

Amritsar blasts: Suspects were in touch with foreign handlers, says FIR

Class XII CBSE results: Arshdeep Singh, Kashvi Aggarwal come first in Amritsar district with 98.8%

5.5 kg heroin hidden in brooms seized at Attari

Class X results: Jaspreet Kaur, Kushi Arora joint toppers

Irrigation Department working on reviving closed canal systems in Amritsar

Bathinda girls outshine boys in CBSE results

Bathinda girls outshine boys in CBSE results

443 cases of stubble burning in Bathinda

Weeklong protest by SKM against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh from tomorrow

BJP urges Centre to resume flights from Bathinda

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

CBSE XII RESULT: 3 Chandigarh girls, 1 Panchkula boy top tricity

CBSE XII RESULT: 3 Chandigarh girls, 1 Panchkula boy top tricity

CBSE X RESULT: Panchkula’s Asees Jot Singh bags Class X top spot

IAF to develop Kevlar safety screens for gunners on Dhruv helicopters

Beating odds, students shine in Class X exam

Tricity Toppers: Students pass with flying colours

Two Class 12 students die by suicide in Delhi after CBSE results

Two Class 12 students die by suicide in Delhi after CBSE results

242 govt schools in Delhi see100% pass percentage

Delhi Police bust 3 extortion rackets linked to Bishnoi, Brar

Chargesheet filed in Nikki murder case

AAP Sushil Rinku Rinku's success story from councillor to MLA to MP

AAP's Sushil Rinku's success story: From councillor to MLA to MP

Jalandhar bypoll result: Impressive show by BJP ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Girls take the lead in CBSE results

Jalandhar bypoll result: AAP's Sushil Rinku wins; state Congress chief Warring says 'we humbly accept people's mandate'

Anshya scores 99.8% in Class X

Garbage dump fire troubles residents at Adarsh Colony

Garbage dump fire troubles residents at Adarsh Colony

Body of 5-yr-old girl found in fields two days after she went missing

Elderly man dies of Covid

9 truckers, two junk dealers nabbed; stolen scrap recovered

Non-functional water coolers irk patients at Civil Hospital

Permanent residency abroad, university prof suspended

Permanent residency abroad, Punjabi University prof suspended

Thapar Engineering student found dead in hostel

Cbse XII results: Mehak Sharma shines with 97.2% in commerce

CBSE X results: Simrandeep Kaur from Scholar Fields excels with 99%

Fateh march welcomed at Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib