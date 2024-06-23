 Shyamlal Yadav’s latest book looks at triumphs and trials of Uttar Pradesh’s 21 Chief Ministers : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Book Reviews
  • Shyamlal Yadav’s latest book looks at triumphs and trials of Uttar Pradesh’s 21 Chief Ministers

Shyamlal Yadav’s latest book looks at triumphs and trials of Uttar Pradesh’s 21 Chief Ministers

From dissecting the first election in 1952 to the 18th in 2022, the book is an engaging account

Shyamlal Yadav’s latest book looks at triumphs and trials of Uttar Pradesh’s 21 Chief Ministers

At the Heart of Power: The Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh by Shyamlal Yadav. Rupa. Pages 320. Rs 395



Debashish Mukerji

  • At the height of Congress’ sycophancy towards Indira Gandhi and Sanjay Gandhi during the Emergency of the mid-1970s, one of the most popular slogans of the Uttar Pradesh Congress used to be: ‘Aaj ki neta Indira Gandhi, yuvaon ka neta Sanjay Gandhi, kal ka neta Rahul Gandhi!’ (Rahul must have been barely 5-6 years old at the time; his father Rajiv Gandhi was never mentioned at this stage as he had publicly declared his disinterest in politics).
  • When Vir Bahadur Singh, UP’s Chief Minister from September 1985 to June 1988, took charge, he sought to improve the state’s lax administration by insisting that the gates of Lucknow’s Secretariat be locked at 10.15 am and the keys personally handed to him. Whoever arrived later would be sent back home and have a day’s salary docked. Among those who turned up late in the first few days was his own Health Minister, Lokpati Tripathi.
  • Chandra Bhanu Gupta and Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna were two political titans of UP. Towards the end of their political careers, when they were both in the Janata Party, Bahuguna actually admitted to Gupta that as UP Chief Minister during the 1974 Assembly elections, he had swapped a host of ballot boxes in the Lucknow (East) constituency that Gupta was contesting from, thereby getting him defeated by a narrow margin.

These are just three of the numerous anecdotes peppering this engaging account of 70 years of Uttar Pradesh’s post-Independence history (from the first election in 1952 to the 18th in 2022), looking at the triumphs and trials of each of its 21 Chief Ministers. Shyamlal Yadav, a veteran, award-winning political journalist, has turned scholar with this effort, trawling through the voluminous records of the UP Vidhan Sabha proceedings — apart from other historical sources — to bring back to life significant developments of yesteryear, which otherwise could well have been forgotten.

UP is the largest state in the country by population, sending 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha (85 before Uttarakhand was carved out in 2000), possessing such enormous political heft that eight of India’s 14 Prime Ministers (nine, if Narendra Modi, who holds the Varanasi seat, is included) hail from it. Yet, it remains the second-poorest state (after Bihar), rife with corruption, violence, casteism and criminals dominating politics, its per capita domestic product barely a fourth of states such as Telangana or Karnataka.

One of the main reasons, Yadav’s narrative suggests, has been the political instability plaguing the state from right after the first election; an instability frequently encouraged by Central leaders, who, aware of UP’s political clout, do not want a rival power centre to emerge there. It is shocking to note that the first Chief Minister to complete a full term in UP came to power only in 2007, 55 years after the first election — Mayawati, after her Bahujan Samaj Party won a full majority in the Assembly polls that year. Indeed, the last 17 years since 2007 have been the most stable in UP’s history, with only three Chief Ministers — Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav and Yogi Adityanath — coming to power. Adityanath is the first ever to win a second consecutive term in 2022.

Gobind Ballabh Pant, Chief Minister after the 1952 elections, was a father figure, who had led the state after the 1937 and 1946 provincial elections — held under British rule — as well. But once Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru summoned him to the Centre in mid-1955 as Union Home Minister, it became a free-for-all in Lucknow with different factions of the Congress forever competing. Dr Sampurnanand succeeded Pant, but CB Gupta and Charan Singh made it impossible for him to govern; once Gupta took over, Charan Singh and Kamalapati Tripathi did the same to him.

The pattern continued even after Indira Gandhi established herself as the unquestioned leader at the Centre, and indeed, under Rajiv Gandhi too. Indira finally gave Kamalapati Tripathi his chance to become Chief Minister, but he messed up so badly that he was replaced by HN Bahuguna, who in turn lost his position to Narayan Dutt Tiwari by falling afoul of Sanjay Gandhi. In Indira’s early 1980s’ spell, Vishwanath Pratap Singh as Chief Minister was similarly troubled by dissidents, as were his successors Shripati Mishra and ND Tiwari (returning for a second term). Under Rajiv Gandhi from 1985, Tiwari was replaced by Vir Bahadur Singh, but returned to the same job in June 1988.

Interestingly, even when other parties were in power at the Centre, the template remained — under the Janata Party in the late 1970s, Chief Minister Ram Naresh Yadav soon gave way to Banarasi Das; under the BJP in the late 1990s, Chief Minister Kalyan Singh clashed with Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, leading to Ram Prakash Gupta first taking over from him and later Rajnath Singh. Yadav’s narration is studiedly non-judgmental, but the facts he sets forth speak for themselves.

However, while chronicling an overall bleak tale, Yadav does not ignore its bright spots. It can also be seen from his recount that while Charan Singh’s name is a byword for political unscrupulousness, given the unholy alliances he forged to become UP Chief Minister and later — very briefly — Prime Minister, he was the same person who, first as Pant’s parliamentary secretary and later as UP’s Revenue Minister, played a crucial role in both drafting and implementing the UP Abolition of Zamindari Act, the most significant piece of land reform in the state.

ND Tiwari is mocked for his obsequiousness towards Indira and Sanjay Gandhi while Chief Minister during the Emergency years, as also for two personal scandals that vitiated his old age. Yet, it was the same man who, during his first stint in 1976, planned and set up Noida, which remains the only modern industrial centre of note in UP, contributing more than 10 per cent of its GDP.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Indira Gandhi #Uttar Pradesh


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Canada stumbles over question on Khalistani activist Nijjar on no-fly list, why man with frozen accounts before death being honoured

2
Punjab

SGPC lodges police complaint against fashion designer for performing yoga at Golden Temple

3
Uttar Pradesh

Woman beaten mercilessly with a wooden stick by 4 men; onlookers shoot video

4
Haryana

Amit Shah launches special programme to fast-track immigration services

5
Himachal

School headmaster in Himachal’s Mandi booked for sexually assaulting 4 minor girls

6
Ludhiana

Ludhiana: Work to construct 4 bridges over Sidhwan Canal stalled

7
Punjab

Will lead party to victory in Jalandhar West byelection: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

8
India

Porn-addict alcoholic father kills minor daughter for resisting rape, then files missing complaint, caught on CCTV

9
Trending

Old video of ‘dynamic’ Meloni from her 20s as she begins her political career goes viral days after G7 summit

10
India

'Like a dictator': Jagan Mohan Reddy hits out at Chandrababu Naidu over YSRCP's under-construction central office demolition

Don't Miss

View All
'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed
Uttar Pradesh

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed

Monsoon expected around June 27: Met
Chandigarh

Monsoon expected in Chandigarh around June 27: Met

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory
Punjab

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory

Polluted air killed 1.69L Indian kids in 2021
India

Polluted air killed 1.69 lakh Indian kids in 2021

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi
Trending

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package
India

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package

Heart of HARYANA: No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells
Haryana Heart of Haryana

No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells in Haryana

100 off 27 balls: Pinjore-born Sahil Chauhan scripts new T20 record in Cyprus
Chandigarh

100 off 27 balls: Pinjore-born Sahil Chauhan scripts new T20 record in Cyprus

Top News

NTA chief shunted out, CBI to probe NEET ‘irregularities’

NTA chief shunted out, CBI to probe NEET ‘irregularities’

PG exam scheduled for today deferred as ‘precautionary step’

Row over NEET-UG rages on: Govt sets up 7-member panel to reform exams, review NTA

Row over NEET-UG rages on: Govt sets up 7-member panel to reform exams, review NTA

Ex-ISRO chief to head committee | To file report within 2 mo...

Pradhan: It’s institutional failure, top NTA leadership under lens

Pradhan: It’s institutional failure, top NTA leadership under lens

ISRO completes its Reusable Launch Vehicle technology demonstrations through LEX trio

ISRO completes its Reusable Launch Vehicle technology demonstrations through LEX trio

The third and final test in the series of Landing Experiment...

Punia charged with anti-doping rule violation, suspended again by NADA

Punia charged with anti-doping rule violation, suspended again by NADA


Cities

View All

Amritsar: 2.5 crore saplings to be planted across Punjab this monsoon

Amritsar: 2.5 crore saplings to be planted across Punjab this monsoon

Burning weeds causing damage to trees: Locals

Deen Dayal Upadhyay market in Amritsar cries for urgent repairs, proper maintenance

‘Will take up missing Merchant Navy officer’s case with Centre’: Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal

Book on plants mentioned in Guru Granth Sahib released by VC Sandhu at Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar

Youth hurt in firing outside university

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Chandigarh: Electricity Dept suffered Rs 185 crore loss last fiscal

Chandigarh: Electricity Dept suffered Rs 185 crore loss last fiscal

BJP seeks audit of power infrastructure

BJP objection a drama to befool people: Congress

Demolition notice to furniture market in Chandigarh

Panhkula Nirjhar Vatika runs dry

Protesters raise slogans, wave placard at Delhi Minister Atishi’s ‘Satyagraha’ site; AAP blames BJP

Protesters raise slogans, wave placard at Delhi Minister Atishi’s ‘Satyagraha’ site; AAP blames BJP

Swati Maliwal 'assault' case: Delhi court extends Bibhav Kumar's judicial custody till July 6

Threats via email: Delhi Police plan to have bomb disposal, detection, dog squads in each district

Delhi water crisis: Long queues continue to form at tankers across the city

2 teenagers dead in northwest Delhi brawl

Year on, flood memories still haunt Lohian farmers

Year on, flood memories still haunt Lohian farmers

PSPCL detects 14 electricity theft cases

Ludhiana: 2 murder bid suspects nabbed after gunfight

Ludhiana: 2 murder bid suspects nabbed after gunfight

1 killed, another injured as truck runs over 2 men sleeping on Hambran road footpath

3 held with 345 gm heroin, drug money

Rajya Sabha MP seeks urgent push for food processing industries in Punjab

Speed up recoveries, achieve targets on time: DC instructs revenue officials

Despite ban, youngsters continue to bathe in canal in Patiala

Despite ban, youngsters continue to bathe in canal in Patiala