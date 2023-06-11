 Silver Lining : The Tribune India

Silver Lining by Kamal Shah. Penguin Random House. Pages 244. Rs 599



KAMAL SHAH was 21 when kidney failure threatened to derail his life. He fought back, dealing with each setback with stoic bravery. In 2009, he co-founded NephroPlus, a patient-centric dialysis services company, along with Vikram Vuppala. In ‘Silver Lining’, Shah chronicles his extraordinary journey. Despite being on dialysis for over 25 years, he leads a completely normal life. NephroPlus is now also present in three countries beyond India. Hugely inspirational and motivational, the book also provides insights into the healthcare ecosystem in India.

My poems are not for your ad campaign by Anuradha Sarma Pujari. Translated into English by Aruni Kashyap. Penguin Random House. Pages 171. Rs 499

FIRST published in Assamese in 1997, ‘Hriday Ek Bigyapan’ by Sahitya Akademi Award-winning author Anuradha Sarma Pujari was an instant bestseller, going into tens of reprints in the next two decades. ‘My Poems Are Not For Your Ad Campaign’, the seamless English translation by Aruni Kashyap, who’s an author himself, makes it a must-read. The book takes a close look at the newly globalised India of the 1990s from a feminist lens. It poses questions about modern urban life that few Indian novels have been able to — questions that are still relevant today.

The Wind Knows My Name by Isabel Allende. Bloomsbury. Pages 255. Rs 599

WE’re not lost. The wind knows my name. And yours too. That’s the leitmotif. Author of a number of bestselling and critically acclaimed books, Isabel Allende brings to the readers her latest offering, ‘The Wind Knows My Name’. Intertwining past and present, it traces the ripple effects of war and immigration to tell a story of family, home and sacrifice. Translated from the Spanish by Frances Riddle, it has all the ingredients of Allende’s unique talent of writing delicate stories and vivid prose, with their images akin to poetry.

How to Make Champions by Gabe Jaramillo and Gyasi Hall. Rupa. Pages 230. Rs 295

BECOMING a sporting champion involves parents playing a critical role in developing and nurturing talent. In ‘How to Make Champions’, international celebrity tennis coach Gabe Jaramillo teams up with essayist Gyasi Hall to provide a blueprint to create an environment where talent can thrive. Based on his experience of working with elite tennis players such as Andre Agassi and Monica Seles, Gabe provides various aspects of coaching. The book is described by star athletes as a must-read for every parent who has children playing sports as well as coaches.

