Sisterhood Economy: Of, By, For Wo(men)

WOMEN are almost 50 per cent of India’s population. So shouldn’t they be at least half the voice? Why are they absent from the headlines? Why do only one in five women work? ‘Sisterhood Economy’ is SheThePeople founder Shaili Chopra’s attempt to answer these questions. The book brings together stories of women and their changing realities by talking about singlehood, divorce, breakdown, rising up… It makes a collective call for women to believe in their transformative abilities and put themselves first. Full of anecdotes of hope and optimism, it is about women fighting barriers and charting uncharted territories.

Negotiating the New Normal by Saurav Jha. Hachette. Pages 424. Rs 699

‘GROWTH is Dead. Long Live Growth.’ The world was still recovering from the recession of 2008 when the pandemic struck, leaving economic recovery in the developed world more doubtful than ever before. In ‘Negotiating the New Normal’, Saurav Jha, author and commentator on geostrategic affairs, takes a look at how the world could spring back to its feet in a changed scenario and what must India do to rise. Can it be the new China and serve as the key engine of growth, overcoming the blow dealt by the pandemic, besides the earlier policy missteps like demonetisation?

A Case of Indian Marvels Edited by David Davidar. Aleph. Pages 390. Rs 999

FORTY stories by writers born in the last 40 years — ‘A Case of Indian Marvels’ is an anthology of short stories by some of India’s new writers. While some of them like Madhuri Vijay have already made a name for themselves in the last few years (Davidar’s cut-off list was 2020), most names are new. Some stories deal with the dark times India is passing through, others are about life in the country’s villages, small towns, and big cities; there are tales about various aspects of contemporary Indian society and others set in the future or the ancient past. The writings also include translations.