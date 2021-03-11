Some Wild Edible Plants of the Western Himalayas

IN Himachal Pradesh, 15 per cent of daily food still comes from the wild. Charanjit Parmar and Tara Devi Sen Thakur have put together 35 such wild growing plants consumed by the local people in the hills of Western Himalayas. Most work hitherto has been on the medicinal properties of the wild produce. The slim booklet gives details on the edible and other uses of the plants and recipes wherever possible. The writers hope that the book initiates future research on utilisation of these plants in the development of new food crops.

150 Years of Mahatma Gandhi | History and Historiography on Modern India Edited by Dr Suman Siwach & Dr Dharamveer Saini. Kanishka Publishers. Pages 288 | 250. Rs 950 | Rs 900

TO underline Gandhi’s indelible contributions to the freedom of the country and to acknowledge that his teachings will always endure, a seminar was organised at Kurukshetra University in 2019. Some of the research papers presented have now been compiled in a book, adding to the historiography on the Mahatma. Another book from the same editor duo is an ode to their teacher, historian Amarjit Singh, on his superannuation from KU. It contains 20 research papers on modern history by his students and deal with topics such as Partition, British Raj and Banda Bahadur.