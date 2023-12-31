Sweets and Bitters: Tales From a Chef’s Life

by Satish Arora. As told to Chandrima Pal.

Bloomsbury. Pages 179. Rs 599

In 1970, when 26-year-old Chef Satish Arora was chosen to lead Mumbai’s Taj Palace kitchen, he became the youngest executive chef in the world. That marked the beginning of an illustrious career, in which Arora took Indian cuisine — reimagined for a global palate — to great heights. The book charts the story of his five decades in the hospitality industry, his encounters with celebrity chefs, setting up prestigious restaurants over the world and bringing home global honours. The book also memorialises culinary milestones in India.

Hot Stage

by Anita Nair.

HarperCollins.

Pages 508. Rs 499

Third instalment of the ‘Inspector Gowda’ series, ‘Hot Stage’ by Anita Nair is an exploration of a man and a city that exists on multiple levels. When Prof Mudgood is found dead in his home by his daughter, it is considered a natural death. After all, he was 82 years old, and ailing. But Assistant Commissioner of Police Borei Gowda isn’t so certain. The professor was a well-known rationalist and a fervent critic of the right-wing forces. The book offers a deep and disturbing look at the underbelly of the modern Indian city of Bangalore.

Vazhga Vazhga and Other Stories

by Imayam. Translated by Prabha Sridevan.

Penguin Random House.

Pages 192. Rs 399

Known for his raw portrayal of the world, Tamil author Imayam’s latest book is a powerful collection of stories told with empathy and humour. There is ‘Vazhga Vazhga’, a novella that depicts a lack of political morality, while ‘Tiruneeru Sami’ questions whether religion unifies or divides, besides others… The author’s unsparing gaze on society reveals the inequalities people must live with and navigate. The book has been translated by Prabha Sridevan, a former judge of the Madras High Court and an award-winning translator.

India’s Moment: changing power equations around the world

by Mohan Kumar.

HarperCollins.

Pages 278. Rs 599

‘India’s Moment’ by former diplomat Mohan Kumar examines the shifts in international power equations over the decades and traces how India’s position has evolved over time. He argues that India’s ambitions, influence and margin for manoeuvre in negotiating with the world rest on its economic and military clout. The author has relied upon his 36 years in the Indian Foreign Service to explain why India does what it does in international negotiations and in making critical foreign policy choices.

Nepal: From Monarchy

To Republic

by Lok Raj Baral.

Rupa. Pages 256. Rs 595

Former Nepal ambassador Lok Raj Baral’s ‘Nepal: From Monarchy to Republic’ is a chronicle of Nepal’s journey from monarchy to oligarchy to a tryst with multi-party politics. It delves into the journey of how the country evolved from being under the hold of the Shah dynasty. Nepal still strives to maintain its internal stability while balancing its relations with its two neighbours, China and India. This book offers a deep insight into Nepal’s tumultuous past and its enduring challenges in the present day.

