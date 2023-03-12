 The Azad we need to know: S Irfan Habib’s ‘Maulana Azad — A Life’ : The Tribune India

The Azad we need to know: S Irfan Habib’s ‘Maulana Azad — A Life’

The Azad we need to know: S Irfan Habib’s ‘Maulana Azad — A Life’

Maulana Azad: A Life by S Irfan Habib. Aleph. Pages 318. Rs 899



Salil Misra

Maulana Azad has had his fair share of biographies. The book under review, by S Irfan Habib, is different in the sense that it is not a chronological account of the important events in Azad’s life. Rather, it takes up four different dimensions of his engagement with the world both inside and outside of him. It describes the nature of his emotional and philosophic involvement with Islam. It talks about his life-long commitment to the politics of Indian nationalism. It highlights his contribution as Independent India’s first education minister. And finally, it provides us with a deep insight into ‘Ghubar-e Khatir’, an extremely unusual and atypical book Azad wrote as a prisoner in Ahmadnagar fort (1942-45) during the Quit India movement. The four themes are discussed in different chapters. These can also be seen as four different chapters in the rich and complex, and often troubled, life Azad lived.

Azad inherited Islamic values from his father. But soon was disillusioned both with the dogma of high Islam and the ritualisms of the folk and popular versions of the faith. Interestingly, he pursued his search for rational alternatives not through atheism, but from the rich philosophic traditions within Islam. In India, he was very inspired by the ideas and activities of Sir Syed Ahmed Khan, Jamaluddin Afghani and many intellectuals from the Delhi College. But his critical quest and a spirit of disenchantment came in the way of total acceptance of their ideas. In the end, he settled for a version of faith that was based on a selective acceptance of ideas from high Islam, eclectic Sufi traditions and also many features from other religious traditions. Through all the changes, he remained steadfast in his belief that a search for rationalism did not require going outside religion in general and Islam in particular. It was quite possible to find reservoirs of reason and truth in Islam’s intellectual and philosophic heritage. Azad’s deep involvement with religion was neither intuitive, nor a part of inheritance. It was the product of a long process of introspection and experiment. At some stage, he also considered giving up faith altogether.

Azad’s ideological commitment to Indian nationalism was total and uncompromising. But it was made up of very interesting ingredients. In the initial decades of the 20th century, ideas of pan-Islamism figured quite prominently in his Indian nationalism. It was partly the result of a global political climate in which ideas of pan-Islamism and anti-imperialism developed an eclectic affinity and went together, culminating in the Khilafat movement. But gradually, his nationalism became firmly anchored in the Indian context, and rested upon the twin pillars of anti-imperialism and Hindu-Muslim unity. This acquired great significance during the late 1930s and 1940s, when Muslim League’s demand for Pakistan as a separate Muslim homeland gained momentum. Azad fought tooth and nail against this politics of communalism and went on a vigorous campaign to propagate the ideas of Indian nationalism to Indian Muslims, risking humiliation and ostracism. In the end, Azad, along with his Congress colleagues, had to accept defeat when Pakistan became a reality in 1947. However, the strength of Azad’s nationalism needs to be judged in the light of what he wanted to achieve, rather than what he actually achieved. His utopia was much larger than the reality of the times.

As Independent India’s first education minister, Azad had hopes of achieving full or substantial literacy in a short span of time. It was a great priority with him, but its speedy implementation required enormous resources. Partition had cast its shadow on everything and important resources had to be diverted to relief and rehabilitation of the refugees, migrating from Pakistan to India. The first education budget of Independent India witnessed a 100 per cent increase from Rs 1 crore during the pre-1947 period to Rs 2 crore in 1948. This was, however, much less than the Rs 4 crore that Azad wanted for education. This slowed down the implementation of many of his favourite projects and schemes. Even so, Azad played a stellar role in creating a robust infrastructure, institutions of scientific and technological education, and for literary and cultural promotion.

Easily the most enchanting part of the book is the chapter on ‘Ghubar-e Khatir’, a collection of letters Azad wrote to his close friend from jail. The letters were subsequently published as a book, an extremely unusual one. Any reference to politics of the times is rare to find in the book, which is replete with references to literature, philosophy, religion and ethics. The influence of Persian poetry and philosophical traditions on Azad’s mind is quite palpable. The letters also refer to his passion for tea and music, and his close relationship with Jawaharlal Nehru.

‘Ghubar-e Khatir’ offers us a glimpse into Azad’s mind and life. Much more significantly, it transcends the limits of time and space and explores the larger questions of human nature, the search for meaning in life, the quest for harmony, riddles of religion, and many such philosophical questions. Perhaps no two books can be as different from each other as ‘Ghubar-e Khatir’ and ‘India Wins Freedom’, reminiscences by Azad on India’s freedom and Partition. The latter is an insider’s account — passionate, partisan and very personal. ‘Ghubar- e Khatir’ is just the opposite — reflective, from the outside, impersonal and cosmic. The fact that both these books were written by the same person, speaks volumes of the range, depth and the expanse of Azad’s mind. Above all, the two books exemplify his deep and intimate love for India, its people, culture and traditions.

The India of today is very different from the India in which Azad lived. It is also very different from the India he dreamt of. The book under review constantly highlights the contrast between the two. It is this contrast that gives the book its real salience.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

DCW chief Swati Maliwal says father sexually assaulted her when she was in Class 4

2
World

Silicon Valley Bank collapse leaves Indian startups worried

3
Nation

Raids against Lalu's family: ED says Rs 1 crore in unaccounted cash seized, Rs 600 crore in proceeds of crime detected

4
Nation

Air hostess from Himachal Pradesh falls to death from 4th floor of Bengaluru apartment

5
Punjab

Rs 25 crore grant for Dera Sachkhand Ballan triggers AAP-Congress credit war

6
Punjab

Not a single flat allotted to economically weaker sections in Punjab projects since 2000: Housing Minister Aman Arora

7
World

Turkish President Erdogan sets May 14 election date as he seeks to extend rule

8
Punjab

Physically challenged woman repeatedly raped by man for past 5 months in Hoshiarpur, arrested

9
World

BBC under fire over conservationist Attenborough episode, sports presenter Lineker’s Twitter row

10
World

Pakistan faces ‘uphill task’ to try and get Kashmir into ‘centre’ of agenda at UN: Foreign Minister Zardari

Don't Miss

View All
Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India
Chandigarh

Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience
Trending

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience

65-year-old US man 'robs' bank of $1 for in an attempt to be sent to jail
World

65-year-old US man 'robs' bank of $1 in an attempt to be sent to jail

Viral video: Elephant stops lorry to pull out some sugarcane mounted on it, wholesome video leave Internet in awe of it
Trending

Viral video: Elephant stops lorry to pull out some sugarcane mounted on it, wholesome video leave Internet in awe of it

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee
World

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore
Chandigarh

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion
Nation International Women’s Day

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion

IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit
Nation

Group Captain Shaliza Dhami: IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit

Top News

Collapse of Silicon Valley Bank a ‘big hit’ for Indian startups, says California-based venture capitalist

Collapse of Silicon Valley Bank a ‘big hit’ for Indian startups, says California-based venture capitalist

SVB, the 16th largest bank in the United States, was closed ...

Rs 25 crore grant for dera triggers AAP-Congress credit war

Rs 25 crore grant for Dera Sachkhand Ballan triggers AAP-Congress credit war

Dera has a huge following and all parties are eyeing its sup...

PM Modi to open multiple projects in poll-bound Karnataka today

PM Modi to open multiple projects in poll-bound Karnataka today

Will launch Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, IIT-Dharwad and wor...

Indian-origin US citizen booked for smoking in bathroom, misbehaving with passengers on Air India’s London-Mumbai flight

Indian-origin US citizen booked for smoking in bathroom, misbehaving with passengers on Air India's London-Mumbai flight

After the flight landed, the passenger Ramkant was handed ov...

Man arrested for killing woman, chopping her body into pieces in J-K’s Budgam

Man arrested for killing woman, chopping her body into pieces in J-K's Budgam

Disposed of body parts at different places, including Railwa...


Cities

View All

West MLA Sandhu demands audit of cooperative bank

West MLA Sandhu demands audit of cooperative bank

Quality being compromised while relaying roads: Residents

1 more of vehicle-lifters' gang held

7-mth-old kidnapped child recovered, 1 held

Doctor's suicide case: Role of principal, dean under scanner

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

MC to rent out 39 booths under Sec 17 overbridge

MC to rent out 39 booths under Sec 17 overbridge

30 vehicles to lift horticulture waste

Pvt schools oppose derecognition move

First robot-aided surgery at PGI Chandigarh cardiology dept

Youth arrested with 10 stolen phones

Was abused by father in childhood: Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal

Was abused by father in childhood: Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal

G20 flower festival begins at Delhi’s Connaught Place

100 women achievers honoured

Litigant submits fake relief order, court directs police to register FIR

L-G flags poor hygiene at Wazirabad plant

Accused of sodomy, man dies by suicide in Jalandhar

Accused of sodomy, man dies by suicide in Jalandhar

2 addicts held for theft in Jalandhar; 5 vehicles seized

Man nabbed with air pistol, live cartridges in Jalandhar

8-kg ganja recovered in Phagwara

Latifpura activist released from jail

16 under-construction illegal buildings razed to ground

16 under-construction illegal buildings razed to ground

MC’s two-day exhibition kicks off at Rose Garden

Ludhiana police acknowledge women cops’ role

Special DGP for improvement of investigation skills

Four youngsters booked for kidnapping 20-year-old girl

No dearth of funds for any university: Mann

No dearth of funds for any university: Mann

Lumpy skin disease: 98,500 head of cattle vaccinated

Forum, BIS celebrate Consumer Rights Day

Muktsar win Women's Kho Kho C'ship