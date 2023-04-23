 'The Broken Rainbow' by Ruth Vanita & 'Earthskin' by Elmar Kuiper: Poetry of desire and concern : The Tribune India

'The Broken Rainbow' by Ruth Vanita & 'Earthskin' by Elmar Kuiper: Poetry of desire and concern

'The Broken Rainbow' by Ruth Vanita & 'Earthskin' by Elmar Kuiper: Poetry of desire and concern

The Broken Rainbow by Ruth Vanita. Copper Coin. Pages 70. Rs 450



Akshaya Kumar

Ruth Vanita’s ‘The Broken Rainbow’ and Elmar Kuiper’s ‘Earthskin’ offer two distinct horizons of poetic pre-occupation — one of desire and another of concern. Ruth’s poems are like splinters of the shattered rainbow, a spray of distracted colours, a melange of variegated inheritances. Surrounded by a checkered ancestry, she basks in the playful “illicit things” that “her two grandmothers” indulged in as girls, back in time. The process of “an untidy girl” becoming a lady or wife or a self-sacrificing mother befuddles the poet most. Instead of entering into hierarchical relationships, the preferred space of comfort for her is that of friendship, its informal languorous conversations. She would address her nagging “ruthless interrogator”, her four-year-old son, as a ‘friend’ who’ll know his mother better, beyond his needs, with the passage of time. As a poet of slow-time, Ruth lapses into ghazals and their translations to register her complaints and moments of cognition.

However, it is in the section titled ‘LGBTQIA, or Perhaps A to Z’ that Ruth acquires a precise thematic focus. Bodies matter, the heteronormative distinctions of sex just wither away: “Leaning across an abyss, our bodies/Greeting, risked all, reclaimed all fell apart...” The poet hints towards the elemental instinctual chemistry that flows across bodies:

Call it love, friendship, water or wine,
bodies, words, curdle
into a compound unnamed,
elemented in time.

‘Affect’ is the new legible language of intimacy and intuition: “Touch is the grace/ nor light of words nor memory can recover”.

The echoes of the poets who wrote about male-male and female-female desire lend a thick intertextuality to Ruth’s poems. Inside the reading hall of Rampur Raza library, she can hear the midnight laughter of three poets of desire:

And in high-ceilinged rooms,
poets revel — colourful, daring,
elegant — ever awake, they laugh,
they speak astounding words, in faded ink.

The poets, professors and other activists of queer culture constantly animate Ruth’s poetic landscape with their griefs and dreams. Writing in memory of a gay professor who was found dead, Ruth juxtaposes the ruthlessness of the city with nature’s empathetic reaction: “Grass withers, and the moon is red as blood/ The silent pages weep like mourning doves.” In the last section, ‘Last Things’, Ruth celebrates the female Bhakti poets — from Lalla to Mukta, who sang in praise of love with their disciplined savagery.

Earthskin

by Elmar Kuiper. Translated by David Colmer.

Copper Coin. Pages 119. Rs 599

If Ruth destabilises male-female epistemic markers in favour of sexually undifferentiated bodily matter, Elmar imagines a man-animal continuum, an inclusive planetarity, wherein the animals are no longer taken as dumb and passive accessories of the human landscape. A whispering raven, with its “uncontrolled caw”, is not an “unfeeling thing”, it “croaks out orders”. The noises that birds make are messages of alarm. As sparrows chirp, and “the cock clicks its everlasting wattles”, a thunderstorm brews across the horizon. The poet cherishes the cock that “crows with four syllables”. Most rooster crows are of four syllables, and they sound like singing ‘happy birthday’. In Elmar’s poetry, ‘human standards’ often employed to measure animal sounds are challenged with a non-anthropocentric distance. He asks: “Who plumbs the depth of the wolf’s howl?/ Who fathoms the cow’s uncanny gaze?” The so-called sovereign intelligence of human species is subverted as the wolf begins to reason and the mad cow “thinks”. Elmar confides in the dogs, and it is forbidden to tame them. The poet does not want human interference in animal affairs, he is against the idea of cloning animals, of adding wings to a horse or a dog.

Insects — from caterpillar to centipedes — co-inhabit Elmar’s earthscape, its subterranean underbelly. In the title poem of the collection, earthskin breathes hot as though crying in pain and anguish with the cut of a spade. The wriggling centipede is cut to pieces — “one by one/ all its legs”. The poet, as earth-turner, gets out of his slumber, to open the air vents, listening to “the weeping of an early morn”. The tone of the poet remains largely elegiac. Rivers are like veins nurturing the earth, but are “strangely swollen”, battling for life “in the casualty ward”. In ‘Mother Ganges’, which is more like an obituary-in-the-waiting, Elmar spots a deadly disease in the “frontal lobe” of the mother. What makes the poem scary is the ominous flight of the “honey buzzard” that “cries in the pollution”. In his poetry, birds hover as grim shadows, they “almost tumble/ out of the sky”. In ‘For You’, the same hospital imagery of catheter, bag of blood and bandage dominates as “siren’s howling” thickens the sorrow.

The two collections, put together, remind us of the abjectness of life, its ab-initio innocence.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Fugitive Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village; to be sent to Assam's Dibrugarh jail

2
Nation

Stopped from holding meeting, former Governor Satya Pal Malik, Khap leaders protest at Delhi police station

3
Punjab

Moga soldier who died in Poonch attack consigned to flames with state honours

4
Punjab

Gurdwara in memory of Guru Nanak Dev in Arunachal converted into Buddhist shrine, alleges SGPC

5
Nation

Rahul Gandhi vacates his official bungalow, says 'ready to pay any price for speaking the truth'

6
Chandigarh

Bust of Kalinath Ray, The Tribune's legendary Editor-in-Chief, unveiled

7
Punjab

U-turn: Doctors from rural dispensaries in Punjab to be sent back

8
Nation

Growing proof of China’s role in Pakistan-sponsored proxy war

9
Nation

PSLV-C55 successfully launches 2 Singapore satellites into orbit

10
Nation

Poonch terror attack: Top security officials visit site as search operation intensified, soldiers cremated with full military honours

Don't Miss

View All
Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village
Punjab

Fugitive Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village; to be sent to Assam's Dibrugarh jail

2022 ‘fifth warmest year’ on record
Nation

2022 'fifth warmest year' on record

Sewak Singh talked to family members 30 minutes before terror attack
Punjab

Sewak Singh talked to family members 30 minutes before Poonch terror attack

Mandeep Singh had recently joined duty after leave
Punjab

Poonch martyr Mandeep Singh had recently joined duty after leave

Kulwant Singh ’s father also laid down life for country in Kargil War
Punjab

Poonch attack: Kulwant Singh's father also laid down life for country in Kargil War

Harkrishan Singh was sole breadwinner of family
Punjab

Poonch martyr Harkrishan Singh was sole breadwinner of family

Sikhism to be part of Virginia school curriculum
Diaspora

Sikhism to be part of Virginia school curriculum

Yogi, Rahul Gandhi, Amitabh, Shah Rukh are big names who lost Twitter blue tick
Nation

Yogi Adityanath, Rahul Gandhi, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan are big names who lost Twitter blue tick

Top News

Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village

Fugitive Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village; to be sent to Assam's Dibrugarh jail

IG Sukhchain Singh Gill said police maintained relentless pr...

Did Amritpal surrender or was he arrested? Video suggests he surrendered, policed claim arrested after gurdwara gheraoed

Did Amritpal surrender or was he arrested? Video suggests he surrendered, police claim arrested after gurdwara gheraoed

In the video, the Khalistan sympathiser said he will face ‘f...

The rise and fall of fugitive Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh

The rise and fall of Amritpal Singh

Harnek Uppal ‘Fauji’, who heads Deep Sidhu faction of ‘Waris...

9 Customs officials dismissed in Kerala gold smuggling case

9 Customs officials dismissed in Kerala gold smuggling case

Internal investigation by Customs Department found that offi...

Growing proof of China’s role in Pakistan-sponsored proxy war

Growing proof of China’s role in Pakistan-sponsored proxy war

Poonch terror attack probe hints at use of Chinese armour-pi...


Cities

View All

Crashed drone found near IB, 2-kg heroin recovered

Crashed drone found near International Border in Amritsar, 2-kg heroin recovered

9 trees chopped in Kamalpura forest area, police register case

Labourers protest, demand more remuneration for unloading trucks

2 gangsters held with country-made pistol in Amritsar

Motorcyclist killed in road mishap

~100-cr firm, staff sans safety gear

Rs 100-cr firm, staff sans safety gear

Lone breadwinner gone, family gets Rs 40K in relief

Compromise between complainant, accused void if victim excluded: HC

CHB mulls study for getting wildlife nod

Mohali park dedicated to Punjabi writer Santokh Singh Dhir

Sterilised 6,904 dogs in 2 months in New Delhi: MCD officials

Sterilised 6,904 dogs in 2 months in New Delhi: MCD officials

Man held for posting woman’s morphed pictures online

Vagabond held for killing, robbing man

Fire at Vikas Bhawan, no casualties

Jalandhar Improvement Trust loses five more cases in national consumer commission

Jalandhar Improvement Trust loses five more cases in national consumer commission

Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll: Rural police hold flag marches

Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll: 19 candidates in fray so far

Navjot Singh Sidhu dares Punjab CM for debate on poll promises

Every section upset with AAP govt: MLA

Stone laid last month, 200 Feet Road recarpeting work yet to be started in Ludhiana

Stone laid last month, 200 Feet Road recarpeting work yet to be started in Ludhiana

6 pm to 9 pm most fatal timing, reported max mishaps: Study

57 more contract virus in Ludhiana district

Court upholds conviction in 2014 cheque bounce case

Mystery shrouds 24-year-old youth’s death

Noisy ‘Bullet’ bikes continue to irk residents of royal city

Noisy ‘Bullet’ bikes continue to irk residents of royal city

Delhi institute wins RGNUL moot court contest, pockets Rs 30K award

Orientation event held at Pbi varsity