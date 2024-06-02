The Distaste of the Earth

Inspired from the tragic love story of Lieng Makaw, a queen, and Manik Raitong, a pauper, this novel explores the nature of human existence, raising questions about earthly powers, godly dispensation, and where our anthropocentric attitude is leading us.

Kathmandu Chronicle

Kathmandu Chronicle by KV Rajan, Atul K Thakur. Penguin Random House. Pages 280. Rs 499

The much-vaunted India–Nepal ‘special relationship’ has repeatedly experienced setbacks. Why is there so much mutual distrust and suspicion? This book tells the stories of India-Nepal relations that largely remain unknown.