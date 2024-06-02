The Distaste of the Earth

Inspired from the tragic love story of Lieng Makaw, a queen, and Manik Raitong, a pauper, this novel explores the nature of human existence, raising questions about earthly powers, godly dispensation, and where our anthropocentric attitude is leading us.
The much-vaunted India–Nepal ‘special relationship’ has repeatedly experienced setbacks. Why is there so much mutual distrust and suspicion? This book tells the stories of India-Nepal relations that largely remain unknown.
