The Herbal Sutra
by Madhulika Banerjee.
Roli Books. Pages 216. Rs 1,995
From commonly used herbs like turmeric, cumin and carom to the not-so-common Indian nettle, asthma weed and Indian snake root, ‘The Herbal Sutra’ is a journey into the heart of India’s herbal legacy. A page on each herb details its medicinal properties, culinary benefits, ritual use and cosmetic cures, etc; however, one wishes it went beyond what is already known.
The Collected Stories of Upendrakishore Ray Chowdhury
Translated by Lopamudra Maitra.
Aleph. Pages 348. Rs 799
This collection of stories by one of Bengal’s most prolific children’s writers promises to be as much of a delight for adults as for the young ones. The book, divided into two sections, brings together 63 stories from his oeuvre. It features a vibrant cast of characters — eccentric animals, unusual villagers, ghosts, demons, gods…
Zeba: An Accidental Superhero
by Huma S Qureshi.
HarperCollins. Pages 187. Rs 499
Actor Huma Qureshi turns author with ‘Zeba: An Accidental Superhero’. It explores the transformation of a rebellious girl into a superhero, a journey that’s both empowering and full of twists. Zeba’s life takes a turn when she travels to a distant land and discovers she is blessed with superpowers.
