 'The Journey of Hindi Language Journalism in India' by Mrinal Pande: Contours of Hindi journalism : The Tribune India

'The Journey of Hindi Language Journalism in India' by Mrinal Pande: Contours of Hindi journalism

'The Journey of Hindi Language Journalism in India' by Mrinal Pande: Contours of Hindi journalism

The Journey of Hindi Language Journalism in India: From Raj to Swaraj by Mrinal Pande. Orient BlackSwan. Pages 176. Rs 1,195



Faraz Ahmad

Political power equations have changed drastically in India since 2014 due to the new mobile telephony and the Internet… so the content available in Hindi needs to be accepted with more caution, observes Mrinal Pande, perhaps the first woman editor of a leading Hindi daily, in her book ‘The Journey of Hindi Language Journalism in India: From Raj to Swaraj’.

Tackling such a vast subject — its birth, development, acceptability, dominance, commercialisation to mutation and corruption through digitisation — was so formidable a task that it required someone with a deep insight such as Pande.

She describes the British-initiated dichotomy between Hindi and Urdu courtesy a British surgeon of the East India Company, John Gilchrist. He was appointed as the supervisor of the Hindustani Department at Fort William College, Calcutta. He assigned the task of splitting Hindavi (the language of Amir Khusro) to identify Hindi as distinct from Urdu to four ‘Bhaka’ (read Bhasha) clerks: Munshi Sadasukhlal, a Kayastha; two Brahmins, Pandit Lallulal and Pandit Sadal Mishra; and a Muslim, Syed Insha Allaha Khan.

In the 17th century, the Portuguese had coined another synonym for Hindavi, describing it as ‘Indostani’; this later became ‘Hindustani’.

Pande sounds almost prophetic when she writes, given the recent statements to promote Hindi as an official language, that “there are many regional biases against the Hindi language, especially in the non-Hindi-speaking areas”. These, she adds, “stem not from a dislike for the language, but from Hindi’s perceived proximity to political leaders... powerful political leaders have unfairly pushed for Hindi to be the sole official language”.

She traces the rise of Hindi, stating that it got the biggest boost with the arrival of Mahatma Gandhi on the political scene and his decision in 1920 to address the people through a Hindi journal, Navjivan. By now, educated Indians had begun pushing a literary, political and social agenda through the Fort William College version of Hindi, thanks to the efforts of freedom fighters and social reformers.

Pande writes, “In the North, the large community of Hindus and their increasing identification with Hindi as a vehicle of nationalism received a big boost when major political leaders and social reformers began to use Hindi as the unifier of various national agendas… among them were Gandhi, Swami Dayanand Saraswati, founder of Arya Samaj.”

We also learn that May 10, 1826, became a historic day for Hindi journalism when the first Hindi newspaper, Udant Martand, was published from Calcutta by Jugal Kishore Shukla of Kanpur. She recalls that once the native princes and prince-lings got attracted to the idea of a Hindi newspaper, several of them started their respective ventures, engaging oft times noted persons. Raja Rampal Singh of Kalakankar employed Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya as the editor of Hindustan, launched in 1883.

Munshi Naval Kishore’s press, established a year after 1857, soon rose to be one of the most commercially successful early publishers of Hindi-Urdu texts.

The book gives the reader a panoramic view of Hindi journalism, including the technology that developed from the now obsolete hand-operated printing press, to the rise of Hindi journalism in the esteem of the middle class, and to it becoming a money-spinner.

As the awareness of Hindi’s influence on the largest section of the North Indian population dawned on entrepreneurs, some major publications like Dainik Hindustan, Navbharat Times, Nai Duniya and later Dainik Bhaskar and Dainik Jagran hit the market. However, contrary to presumption, Punjab Kesari came in much later. The original paper started by Lala Jagat Narain was Hind Samachar in Urdu.

Pande does not wince from stating how the Hindi newspapers which tackled the basic issues of the common man, its main reader, now tend to move away from these concerns despite the higher literacy levels among the Dalits, the Adivasis, the OBCs. As against the English media, which looked the other way, the neo-upwardly-mobile Hindi print media, perhaps on account of the changing priorities of its readers, is being used ever so often by the ruling establishment to perpetuate and propagate its agenda.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Woman doctor booked for vandalising Diwali shops in UP's Lucknow

2
World

Rishi Sunak scripts an impressive political comeback, will seek to change UK-India ties to make it more two-way

3
Diaspora

Confident son-in-law will do best for UK, says Infosys' Narayana Murthy on Rishi Sunak

4
Nation

Look forward to working closely together on global issues, implementing Roadmap 2030: PM Modi on Sunak's elevation

5
World

Who is Rishi Sunak, the new UK Prime Minister?

6
Nation

Elizabeth Jones appointed Chargé d'Affaires ad interim at US Embassy in New Delhi

7
Diaspora

What is Rishi Sunak's 'Pakistan’ link? For Hindu-Punjabi, it may be the 'Barack Obama moment', neighbour too lay claim to 'proud moment’

8
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann congratulates British Prime Minister-elect Sunak

9
Trending

As Rishi Sunak becomes British PM, cricketer Ashish Nehra hogs the limelight. Know why

10
Science Technology

WhatsApp disruption across the world; users not able to send and receive messages

Don't Miss

View All
Watch: If Cricket divides them, ‘Pasoori’ reunited them: India, Pakistan fans dance together to popular Coke Studio track
Entertainment

Watch: If Cricket divides them, 'Pasoori' reunited them: India, Pakistan fans dance together to popular Coke Studio track

WhatsApp disruption across the world; users not able to send and receive messages
Science Technology

WhatsApp disruption across the world; users not able to send and receive messages

Confident son-in-law will do best for UK, says Infosys' Narayana Murthy on Rishi Sunak
Diaspora

Confident son-in-law will do best for UK, says Infosys' Narayana Murthy on Rishi Sunak

Who is Rishi Sunak, the new UK Prime Minister?
World

Who is Rishi Sunak, the new UK Prime Minister?

Day after Diwali, Delhi’s air quality takes plunge, enters ‘very poor’ zone
Delhi

Day after Diwali, Delhi's air quality enters 'very poor' zone

‘Sunder Pitai’: Google CEO Sundar Pichai shuts down Pakistan troll with epic reply; had asked him to watch ‘first three overs’ of India-Pakistan T20 WC match
Trending

‘Sunder Pitai’: Google CEO Sundar Pichai shuts down Pakistan troll who asked him to watch ‘first three overs’ of India-Pakistan T20 WC match

Golden Temple opts for green crackers; four sites for fireworks
Amritsar

Golden Temple opts for green crackers; four sites for fireworks

Pure, child-like joy: Watch Sunil Gavaskar celebrating India’s win over Pakistan in T20 World Cup match
Trending

Pure, child-like joy: Watch Sunil Gavaskar celebrating India’s win over Pakistan in T20 World Cup match

Top News

Rishi Sunak scripts history, becomes Britain’s first Indian-origin Prime Minister

Rishi Sunak scripts history, becomes Britain’s first Indian-origin Prime Minister

The 42-year-old devout Hindu is the youngest British prime m...

Whatsapp resumes service after facing global outage

WhatsApp services resume after outage; Meta-owned platform says issue fixed

Meta did not say what led to the outage

WhatsApp outage: Twitter flooded with hilarious memes, here are few of the most funny

WhatsApp outage: Twitter flooded with hilarious memes, here are few of the most funny

WhatsApp outage gave some spare time to users to start a mem...

Partial solar eclipse begins, seen in several parts of India

Partial solar eclipse: Skygazers watch celestial spectacle across India

Since the eclipse is taking place in the evening, the ending...

Day after Diwali, Delhi’s air quality takes plunge, enters ‘very poor’ zone

Day after Diwali, Delhi's air quality enters 'very poor' zone

Situation relatively better than previous years due to favou...


Cities

View All

Amritsar District Health Department officials gear up for Diwali contingencies

Amritsar District Health Department officials gear up for Diwali contingencies

Golden Temple opts for green crackers; four sites for fireworks

Four arrested for killing Tarn Taran shopkeeper

Amritsar: Afghan truck drivers’ strike enters Day 2

Low-emission fireworks a hit among customers

Traditional diyas fighting for survival

Traditional diyas fighting for survival

PGI, Chandigarh gets 28 cases of firecracker-related eye injuries

PGI, Chandigarh gets 28 cases of firecracker-related eye injuries

61st Raising Day of ITBP commemorated at Bhanu training centre

Chandigarh set to get 1,629 more registered street vendors

Make cancer therapy affordable: PGI

Chandigarh hospitals on standby to treat Diwali burns

In revenge, Delhi man vandalises police post in Khan Market after cops slapped him for allegedly ‘staring at woman’

In revenge, Delhi man vandalises police post in Khan Market after cop slapped him for allegedly ‘staring at woman’

Day after Diwali, Delhi's air quality enters 'very poor' zone

Delhiites working hard but still a long way to go: Kejriwal on Delhi pollution

Delhi not among 10 most polluted cities in Asia: Kejriwal

Do not insult common man by referring to facilities as ‘revadi’: Kejriwal

124 food samples taken in Oct; report of none out

124 food samples taken in Jalandhar in October; report of none out

Diwali spirit grips Jalandhar city

Jalandhar: Young technocrat shows way in paddy straw management

Phillaur police nab gangster Lakhwinder

Diwali celebrated with thalassemic kids

Ludhiana tops nation for 100 pc tap water supply

Ludhiana tops nation for 100 pc tap water supply

No check on traders setting up cracker vends against norms in Ludhiana

Security beefed up in Ludhiana district to ensure safe festival of lights

Many gift plants to give green Diwali message

Ludhiana residents go on spending spree on Diwali eve, traders ecstatic

Patiala DC orders probe into ‘use’ of drugs by kabaddi players

Patiala DC orders probe into ‘use’ of drugs by kabaddi players

After nine failed bids, Patiala MC to issue fresh tender for pole, kiosk ads

Patiala District Health Department to offer 24x7 emergency service on Diwali

Fearing job loss, Assistant Professors and Librarian Front writes to Punjab CM