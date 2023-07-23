 ‘The Last Courtesan’ by Manish Gaekwad: A courtesan who was a mother first : The Tribune India

  • Book Reviews
  • ‘The Last Courtesan’ by Manish Gaekwad: A courtesan who was a mother first

‘The Last Courtesan’ by Manish Gaekwad: A courtesan who was a mother first

‘The Last Courtesan’ by Manish Gaekwad: A courtesan who was a mother first

The Last Courtesan by Manish Gaekwad. HarperCollins. Pages 185. Rs 599



Sarika Sharma

HOW would a tawaif tell her story? Would she delve into the philosophies of life that brought her to the kotha or would she harp about how women’s bodies are subjugated by men who wield physical power? Or would she just tell it as it is? The story of her family’s abject poverty leading her to marry at 10 years of age; of being forced to become a courtesan because she hit puberty before she could be sold into flesh trade in Calcutta (virgins command more price, you see); of keeping unwanted men away; of mothering a son; of seeing the high life in Bombay and then returning to Calcutta to keep the son safe; of witnessing the kotha turn into a shambles; of dying of cardiac arrest as just another woman.

Well, this is exactly how Rekha tells the simple story of her life, as narrated by her son Manish Gaekwad, associate writer of director Imtiaz Ali’s OTT hit ‘She’. It is, however, the reality of her being, the setting of her story and the twists and turns of the ever-changing plot that defy the simplicity of the narration and collectively shine through as a story of astonishing courage. In becoming a memoir, her story also becomes a story of the courage of a mother, who bares her life before her son, and that of the son, who now shares it with the world.

‘Survival’ is the running thread through Rekha’s life. If her childhood was spent struggling for food, she was left to find her ground, first at Bow Bazaar and then at Bandook Gully, twirling to Hindi film songs. It was at Bandook Gully that she met Rehmat, who would give her a son. He wanted her to be his second wife, but wasn’t faithful.

The next leg of her life took her to Bombay, “where the real money was, where the real adventure was”. ‘Congress House’, the red light area, was littered with tawaifs, including high-class courtesans with a long history in the culture of the kotha. They did not have to struggle like Rekha. She didn’t have the lineage, fine, but she had her own USP as “Bow Bazaar Ki Mashhoor Nachnewali”.

The nights in Bombay were glamourous, and were often spent at five-star hotels. The mornings at kothas were, however, a reminder of the reality of life as the tawaifs went about filling buckets of water with unpainted faces.

Through Rekha one also gets a glimpse of an unseen side of yesteryear’s Bombay — when the likes of Mubarak Begum rose from the kothas and filled the film industry with their sonorous notes. Once out of currency (courtesy the reigning music queens of the time), Begum returned to ‘Congress House’. There were rumours of Nimmi and Madhubala rising from these alleys. Dawood Ibrahim and Haji Mastan frequented the area. There was money, there were men who spent lavishly on Rekha but there was no security for her son. And men born in brothels ended up becoming goondas, dallas or ustads. That was not the life Rekha wanted for her son. She returned to Calcutta and eventually sent him to a boarding school.

For every successful courtesan, there were several who had destroyed themselves. If there was Hasina, a cousin who came to Bombay to try her luck but ended up ruining her life, some other cousins came to Bandook Gully. All of them ruined themselves eventually, perhaps because they were there for glamour. “I was here to survive,” writes Rekha.

And survive she did, till the very end. Bow Bazaar had fallen prey to a bomb blast. Some women moved to Sonagachi, some to Bombay to seek work at the dance bars, the new source of income. Rekha stayed behind, listening to the fading sound of ghungroos, serving the last of the patrons.

The memoir was recorded and written in 2020-21; Rekha died in February 2023. Like an unbiased narrator, Manish doesn’t embellish the text with fancy narrations. He keeps his writing skills for the introduction and the last chapter, which talks about the father he hasn’t met since he was 16.

But Manish’s storytelling skills — which the world has seen in ‘She’ — are certainly there to see. The book encapsulates a lifetime, but there is hardly a dull moment. It goes on at a pace, sometimes slow, sometimes fast — just like life itself. Only a tawaif’s life pans out in a different space, a rare glimpse of which is this brave memoir.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Ludhiana NRI murder case cracked; domestic help hatched conspiracy

2
Trending

Is Rekha in live-in relationship with her secretary, was she the reason her husband died by suicide, her biography says so

3
Chandigarh

Punjab Governor lauds PGI gurdwara's service to the poor, vows aid

4
Nation

Manipur violence explained: What triggered it and why is peace yet to return

5
Nation

Manipur Police make 5th arrest in connection with parading of two women

6
Punjab

Unfortunate that Governor doesn't know if calling special Punjab Assembly session in June was legal: Bhagwant Mann

7
Trending

West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva's mother is overwhelmed as she meets Virat Kohli

8
Himachal

Apples in Himachal Pradesh to be sold by weight, not by boxes; govt threatens to cancel licences of dissenting agents

9
Nation

Death toll in landslide at Maharashtra village climbs to 26; search operation continues

10
Nation

India ‘gifts’ missile corvette INS Kirpan to Vietnam

Don't Miss

View All
West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva’s mother is overwhelmed as she meets Virat Kohli
Trending

West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva's mother is overwhelmed as she meets Virat Kohli

Purohit lauds PGI gurdwara’s service to the poor, vows aid
Chandigarh

Punjab Governor lauds PGI gurdwara's service to the poor, vows aid

Heavy rain predicted in next 48 hours
Himachal

Heavy rain predicted in Himachal in next 48 hours

8 lakh died of cancer last year, cases rising
Nation

8 lakh died of cancer in India last year, cases rising

46% of rivers in country polluted
Nation

46% of rivers in India polluted

Monsoon fury: No home, no school, Jalandhar village kids left high & dry
Punjab

Monsoon fury: No home, no school, Jalandhar village kids left high & dry

Favourite migration destination of Indians—Australia and Canada—gain ‘passport power’
Diaspora EXPLAINER

Favourite migration destination of Indians—Australia and Canada—gain ‘passport power’

Religious barriers blur as relief for flood-affected pours in
Jalandhar

Religious barriers blur as relief for flood-affected pours in

Top News

Juvenile among 2 more Manipur suspects held; 6 behind bars so far

Juvenile among 2 more Manipur suspects held; 6 behind bars so far

Naga groups want trial by fast-track court | Meiteis flee Mi...

Friction deepens, session washout looms

Friction deepens, session washout looms

Debate on crime must cover Oppn-ruled states too: Govt

2 die in Shimla landslide; 3 missing after flashflood

2 die in Shimla landslide; 3 missing after flashflood

Cheer for Himachal growers, govt okays sale of apple by weight, not boxes

Cheer for Himachal growers, govt okays sale of apple by weight, not boxes

Firms save ~57K cr via PM crop insurance plan

Firms save Rs 57K cr via PM crop insurance plan


Cities

View All

Heavy rain floods city roads

Heavy rain floods city roads

No relief in Tarn Taran district

Knotty Affair: Black cables overshadow beauty of historical places

50 new vehicles to improve garbage collection in city

Woman killed in freak accident on BRTS corridor

Monsoon fury: 1,457 villages still affected by floods, fresh alert for Patiala

Monsoon fury: 1,457 villages still affected by floods, fresh alert for Patiala

At 658 mm, Chandigarh sees wettest July, rainfall breaks record of 29 years

At 658 mm, Chandigarh sees wettest July, rainfall breaks record of 29 years

Rain back, so is waterlogging, Mohali residents at wits’ end

Rain spells chaos in Zirakpur, Dera Bassi

Panic as swollen Tangri water enters Ambala residential areas

Prepare to shell out more for car parking in Chandigarh

4 mini forests to be developed at Dwarka expressway cloverleaf

4 mini forests to be developed at Dwarka expressway cloverleaf

Rain in upper reaches poses risk of another spell of flood in Delhi

Amid rising cases, Delhi’s dengue control workers’ union threatens strike from July 31

Union MoS Rao gives job letters at Rozgar Mela

Customs seizes foreign currency worth Rs 10 crore at Delhi airport

Torrential rain paralyses Jalandhar

Torrential rain paralyses Jalandhar

Looking forward: Follow European, Chinese system to channelise rivers

Downpour fails to dampen spirit

Vigilance Bureau arrests Junior Assistant for taking Rs 24K bribe

Flooding forces family to cremate relative at home

NRI man’s murder cracked, servant, five others nabbed

NRI man’s murder cracked, servant, five others nabbed

32-year-old man dies as car-truck collide

MC finds untreated waste from 50 CETP being dumped into sewer lines illegally

Police team attacked by mining mafia

Chawni Mohalla schoolteachers make up for lack of classrooms

Patiala DC visits flood-ravaged villages, assures relief

Patiala DC visits flood-ravaged villages, assures relief

Gang of drug suppliers busted, kingpin, 2 others held