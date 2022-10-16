 ‘The Many Lives of Mangalampalli Balamuralikrishna’ is all about the master’s art and craft : The Tribune India

‘The Many Lives of Mangalampalli Balamuralikrishna’ is all about the master’s art and craft

‘The Many Lives of Mangalampalli Balamuralikrishna’ is all about the master’s art and craft

The Many Lives of Mangalampalli Balamuralikrishna by Veejay Sai. Penguin Random House. Pages 320. Rs 599



Sreevalsan Thiyyadi

Seventy years ago and just out of his teens, M Balamuralikrishna suffered a voice loss that depressed the Carnatic maestro as much as South Indian cultural circuits. An early burnout appeared imminent, forcing the 21-year-old to look for a job. Into a conventionally unlucky 13th year after his prodigious debut, Balamurali found refuge as a ‘light classical music supervisor’ at Vijayawada radio station, 175 km west of his native Sankaraguptam village in coastal Andhra Pradesh. That 1952 career-break also quickened the return of BMK’s stentorian throat steeped in sonority.

Mangalampalli Balamuralikrishna was honoured with Padma Vibhushan in 1991.

The happy ending apart, the rude episode might have taught BMK a big lesson: never overuse your larynx. A recent biography on BMK is tacit about this moral. Conjectures are laudably avoided even as understatements are a key feature of ‘The Many Lives of Mangalampalli Balamuralikrishna’. Penned by critic-translator Veejay Sai, the 320-page work delves into the minutest details of an array of incidents related to the protagonist (1930-2016) without obfuscating the big picture. BMK (as goes the general acronym, though the preface chooses MBK) comes across as a genius who led a royal life that contrasted with his materially modest beginnings.

The maverick did court public controversies, but ensured his victory every time — he’d even celebrate them with light-hearted throwbacks. Sai’s narrative is optimally hilarious, so the juicy ounces seldom tend to belittle BMK’s artistic eminence. In fact, the book continually goes deep into the meritorious contributions of Balamurali as a singer and lyricist-tunesmith. No tenets of the Carnatic idiom shackled him, notwithstanding BMK’s adherence to the devotee spirit of Telugu composer Tyagaraja (1767-1847).

The Dravidian language’s richness of Sanskrit has had a bearing on BMK’s brilliance as a vaggeyakara, the book suggests initially, albeit implicitly. Of its nine chapters, the first, ‘The Music of the Telugus’, gives clues to this point, which finds cue in the subsequent one, titled ‘God in the Form of a Guru’. Ramakrishnayya Pantulu (1883-1951) finds deserving spotlight, as BMK’s musician-father Mangalampalli Pattabhiramayya “felt the need for an outside, more vigilant eye that could look beyond compassion”.

The biographer seeks sources beyond BMK, quoting them directly or from hearsay, thus stringing together anecdotes that lend the feel of a solved jigsaw puzzle. For this, Sai searches not just BMK interviews by others, but uses print as well as Internet matter, blogs included. The multifaceted Balamurali’s engagements (instrumentalist, percussionist, author) extend to cinema (playback singer and, till a phase, actor) in all four major languages of the peninsula. Perhaps BMK got some hang of it in his twenties with Akashvani, conceiving special operas. An innovative ‘Bhakti Ranjani’ programme AIR relayed under BMK in the mid-1950s led him to travel and learn more about the region’s vast aural heritage. Reminding of Hindustani wizard Kumar Gandharva’s similar tryst upcountry, the drill expanded Balamurali’s aesthetics.

Not surprising, thus, BMK could easily befriend as well as win the admiration of popular singer Lata Mangeshkar at a time when his hardcore Carnatic experiments led to the emergence of a Krishna trio: violinist MS Gopalakrishnan and mridangist TV Gopalakrishnan accompanying Balamurali as an ace team. BMK’s malleable voice and open mindset lent him to become a pioneer in jugalbandis involving northerners, including ghazal masters. Kirana gharana stalwart Bhimsen Joshi and BMK developed a mutual admiration since their first meeting at Madras Music Academy’s festival in 1960, triggering an array of joint ventures on the dais. Even while conquering audiences, BMK was least finicky about his Carnatic co-artistes: he’d encourage talents, however young and raw. The book features 82 images, 55 of them black-and-white and no less colourful in content.

Icing every slice of his character was BMK’s sense of humour. Sometimes they can be amusing just because of the ways: for instance, rattling off all railway station names from Vijayawada (grooming ground) to Madras (residing city since 1964) at his 75th birthday concert. A decade later, while cutting the cake, “he was not doing very well”.

The family tales are at times labyrinthine, though minute details throw light on BMK’s personality. Even in the last chapter titled ‘The Twilight Years’, poignancy isn’t the prime mood. Twists are many, but never recounted melodramatically.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests former minister Sunder Sham Arora for offering bribe

2
Punjab

Punjab: Verka to raise milk prices by Rs 2 per litre

3
Punjab

Lost in US eight months ago, wallet back with owner in Punjab's Batala

4
Haryana

Spurious drugs: Maiden Pharma 'forged' raw material test reports

5
Nation

Odisha government to abolish contractual hiring, regularise services of over 57,000 employees

6
Nation

CBI chargesheets DHFL’s former CMD, 74 others

7
Punjab

Coming up, affordable housing policy in Punjab

8
Nation

'Effort to taint India's image': Govt trashes Global Hunger Index report

9
Nation

'Pak is one of the most dangerous nations': Biden

10
World

There are few obstacles in Elon Musk's ‘super app’ plan for Twitter

Don't Miss

View All
2BHK flat goes for ~95 lakh in housing board e-auction
Chandigarh

2BHK flat goes for Rs 95 lakh in Chandigarh Housing Board e-auction

Watch: Siddharth Nigam mimicking Ranveer Singh on Kapil Sharma Show will leave you in splits
Entertainment

Watch: Siddharth Sagar mimicking Ranveer Singh on Kapil Sharma Show will leave you in splits

Kangana Ranaut hosts Himachal CM Jairam Thakur for breakfast at her Manali home
Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut hosts Himachal CM Jairam Thakur for breakfast at her Manali home

‘Meri Cute-ni bani Bhootni’: Vicky Kaushal hilariously reviews wife Katrina’s ‘Phone Bhoot’ trailer
Trending

'Meri Cute-ni bani Bhootni': Vicky Kaushal hilariously reviews wife Katrina's 'Phone Bhoot' trailer

Alert woman saves son from kidnapping attempt
Ludhiana

Alert Ludhiana woman saves son from kidnapping attempt

Saif Ali Khan owns property worth Rs 5,000 crore, but his children Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh will not get a penny; here is why
Trending

Saif Ali Khan owns property worth Rs 5,000 crore, but his children Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh may not get a penny; here is why

In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment
Nation

In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment

Nawanshahr’s Dhahan native puts Punjabi literature on global map
Jalandhar

Nawanshahr's Dhahan native Barjinder Singh puts Punjabi literature on global map

Top News

Xi Jinping warns China will not renounce use of force to unify Taiwan; vows to strengthen military

Xi Jinping warns China will not renounce use of force to unify Taiwan; vows to strengthen military

Xi also stressed on further modernising national defence and...

Fundamentals of Indian economy good; rupee holding its ground: Sitharaman

Rupee is not sliding, dollar is strengthening: FM Sitharaman

Says inflation is at a manageable level

Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests former minister Sundar Sham Arora for offering bribe

Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests former minister Sunder Sham Arora for offering bribe

The Bureau is learnt to have recovered the bribe money

Kharge vs Tharoor on Monday as Congress set for non-Gandhi president after 24 years; results on Oct 19

Kharge vs Tharoor on Monday as Congress set for non-Gandhi president after 24 years; results on Oct 19

Over 9,000 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates form e...

Excise policy ‘scam’: CBI summons Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia for questioning on Monday

Excise policy ‘scam’: CBI summons Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia for questioning on Monday

CBI had registered an FIR in August against Sisodia and 14 o...


Cities

View All

Lawyers occupy deceased advocate’s office ‘illegally’ in Amritsar

Lawyers occupy deceased advocate's office 'illegally' in Amritsar

'Use crop residue to improve soil health'

Amritsar: Fire Dept inducts tallest hydraulic aerial ladder platform machine

RTI activist alleges Rs 175-cr fraud in AIT, seeks VB probe

Dietetics, nutrition division inaugurated at Guru Nanak Dev University

Ticket to Canada: Unique beauty contest in Bathinda offering winner chance to marry Punjabi boy with Canadian PR comes under scanner; FIR lodged

Ticket to Canada: Unique beauty contest in Bathinda offering winner chance to marry Punjabi boy with Canadian PR comes under scanner; FIR lodged

Beauty contest raises Bathinda residents' hackles

Not paid, anganwari workers begin stir in Bathinda

Gaganjeet Bhullar wins maiden Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational title

Gaganjeet Bhullar wins maiden Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational title

Mohali police arrest 2 members of Bambiha gang; arms, ammunition recovered

Sector 4 park turned into golf practice area, residents fume

Take action against DCP, DSP: Panchkula court

Deadline draws near, yet no action visible

Excise policy ‘scam’: CBI summons Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia for questioning on Monday

Excise policy ‘scam’: CBI summons Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia for questioning on Monday

Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain are today's Bhagat Singh: Kejriwal on CBI summons in excise case

AAP has broken records of corruption set by Congress: BJP chief JP Nadda

AAP has started crumbling in Delhi, Punjab, says BJP Delhi incharge Baijayant Panda

29 airports, terminals named after eminent persons

3 more allottees win cases against Jalandhar Improvement Trust over poor services

3 more allottees win cases against Jalandhar Improvement Trust over poor services

NGO partners with Khalsa Aid to transform villages

Phagwara Senior Medical Officer writes to authorities about staff crunch

20 armed youths attack 2 cops in road rage incident

Nawanshahr gaushala gets solar power project

Now, get your police plaints solved on the spot in district

Now, get your police plaints solved on the spot in district

Damaged Pakhowal Road portions yet to be repaired

2 more contract virus in Ludhiana district

Masked woman throws acid on TV mechanic

Councillor Sunny Bhalla gets clean chit

Encroachments removed after min’s visit to hospital

Encroachments removed after min’s visit to hospital

Dengue stings 20 more in district, count rises to 158

Science fair held at college

Dr Abdul Kalam remembered on birth anniversary