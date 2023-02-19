 ‘The Nemesis’ by Manoranjan Byapari: Dark hole of life to literary excellence : The Tribune India

‘The Nemesis’ by Manoranjan Byapari: Dark hole of life to literary excellence

‘The Nemesis’ by Manoranjan Byapari: Dark hole of life to literary excellence

The Nemesis by Manoranjan Byapari. Translated by V Ramaswamy. Westland. Pages 390. Rs 599



Harvinder Khetal

AFTER his first book, ‘The Runaway Boy’, featuring the tragic childhood of Jibon, a poor refugee from East Pakistan during Partition, ‘The Nemesis’ is the much-anticipated second part of Manoranjan Byapari’s Chandal Jibon trilogy, brilliantly translated by V Ramaswamy from Bengali.

It keeps the reader engrossed in and engaged with the 20-something Jibon’s life which, in the early 1970s, continues to be an endless saga of trials and travails wrought by abject poverty. He is condemned to keep running from situations arising from his unfortunate circumstances. All the running unwittingly lands him in a dark prison cell. And before that, it takes him to “a veritable slaughterhouse, a pile of unclaimed corpses and the autopsy table in the morgue”.

One blow after another is dealt on Jibon — the alter ego of the award-winning author — despite his honest efforts to provide a square meal to his old, tired parents. Though he masters the difficult art of cooking for the haughtily autocratic households during their functions, his low-caste status — Chandal — compounded by illiteracy throws up injustices that push him back to the margins, the shanties along the railway lines.

Even love in the form of Kusum, though presented miraculously to him twice, eludes him.

His life exemplifies a society in which “while their pots are empty of foodgrains, a kind of deadly poison that they called ‘class hatred’ had occupied Bengal”. The low-caste people are expected to do menial works that no one else will do, but like crabs in a bucket pulling each other down, all their efforts for betterment go in vain as heaps of humiliations and misfortunes befall them. The quest to quenching his hunger sucks Jibon into the world of crime, which, in turn, shoves him down the dark black hole of the turbulent times.

In this outing, Byapari gives an impressive socio-political view of the West Bengal of the early 1970s that saw the uprising of the Naxalite movement, even as another wave of Hindu refugees descended on the state from the liberated Bangladesh.

Jibon gets entangled with Naxalbari “though he knew that the path he was walking on was one that knew only destruction, blood and tears. As easy as it was to walk that path, returning was near impossible. The path went through police custody, courts, prison, hospital, autopsy room of morgue and finally culminated in the crematorium”.

While taking refuge in Naxalbari seems the only saving option, later, to escape its deadly trap, Jibon’s family takes refuge in the forest. His father Garib Das, “who had once stood firm against going to Dandakaranya forest”, chooses to go there with his family and conceal their identity. “If a tiger chased you to the edge of a river, you had to jump into the river. You wouldn’t think about crocodiles in the water. To protect his son’s life, an extremely anxious and imperilled father finally considered the terrifying forest to be the safest place now.”

Such vividly evocative incidents underscore Byapari’s keen knack of grasping the happenings around him and his widely acclaimed talent of bringing to life the hardships endured by the underprivileged and fringe sections of society.

Byapari has lived that life. A rickshaw-puller in Kolkata before learning to write in a prison and going on to become an author and then an MLA, Byapari knows socio-economic distress. It comes through starkly as he depicts the struggles of chhotolok for a mere meal that unjustly land them into skirmishes with the oppressive bhadralok.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Delhi murder case: Nikki Yadav, Sahil Gehlot got married in 2020, photos surface

2
Nation

George Soros an old, rich, opinionated person: Foreign Minister Jaishankar

3
Entertainment

'Mirzapur' actor Shahnawaz Pradhan dies of heart attack

4
Nation

CBI summons Manish Sisodia for questioning in Delhi Excise Policy case on Sunday

5
Trending

Watch: Virat Kohli claps in excitement after receiving food package in dressing room, netizens sure it was ‘Chhole Bhature’ from his favourite outlet in Delhi

6
Punjab

Gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria’s aide arrested; 9 pistols seized

7
Business GST council meet

All GST compensation dues to be cleared; tax rate on liquid jaggery, pencil and sharpeners cut: FM Sitharaman

8
Business

Broadcasters disconnect signals to cable operators, over 4.5 crore Cable TV connections impacted

9
Chandigarh

80-year-old widow of army havildar from Ropar gets pension 14 years after husband's death

10
Delhi

Delhi L-G tried to influence mayoral poll case, alleges Arvind Kejriwal

Don't Miss

View All
Kangra’s ‘organic’ wool exported to Europe, US
Himachal

Kangra's 'organic' wool exported to Europe, US

Many firsts as Rose Festival kicks off in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Many firsts as Rose Festival kicks off in Chandigarh

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’
Diaspora

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy
Diaspora

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy

Veteran actor Dhramendra’s unrecognisable look for his new project creates stir, actor schools troll with most lively message on life
Trending

Veteran actor Dharmendra's unrecognisable look for his new project creates stir, actor schools troll with most lively message on life

Harmanpreet’s father delighted over her selection in Mumbai Indians team
Sports

Harmanpreet Kaur’s father delighted over her selection in Mumbai Indians team

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
Nation

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts
Trending

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts

Top News

'Preparing Delhi Budget': Sisodia urges CBI to defer questioning in excise policy case

'Preparing Delhi Budget': Sisodia urges CBI to defer questioning in excise policy case

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister was summoned for questioning on ...

US Secretary of State Blinken warns China against helping Russia, condemns its spy balloon

US Secretary of State Blinken warns China against helping Russia, condemns its spy balloon

Holds talks with Beijing's top diplomat Wang Yi on the sidel...

Air India Express flight from Dubai seeks airport assistance during landing

Air India Express flight from Dubai seeks airport assistance during landing

No emergency was declared by pilot, says source

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind chief Madani terms abduction, murder of 2 men by cow vigilantes ‘barbaric’ and ‘uncivilised’

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind chief Madani terms abduction, murder of 2 men by cow vigilantes ‘barbaric’ and ‘uncivilised’

Charred bodies of Nasir and Junaid were found inside a burnt...

Sirsa cops cull 20-year records, identify 210 drug smugglers active in district

Sirsa cops cull 20-year records, identify 210 drug smugglers active in district


Cities

View All

3 nabbed with 465-gm heroin worth ~2 cr

3 nabbed with 465-gm heroin worth Rs 2 cr

Bank robbery: Six detained, probe on

Notorious criminal used weapon registered in the name of mother

Mahashivratri: Thousands of devotees make beeline for temples

Rise in mercury worries farmers

Charges against MLA to be probed : Mann

Charges against Bathinda Rural MLA to be probed: Bhagwant Mann

Govt shielding Bathinda (R) legislator: SAD

Split wide open in BKU (Dakonda), Dhaner faction expels Burjgill

Non-compliance of solid waste management norms: Rs 10-lakh fine slapped on 8 establishments in Chandigarh

Non-compliance of solid waste management norms: Rs 10-lakh fine slapped on 8 establishments in Chandigarh

Non-segregation of waste: Challan drive in Chandigarh from Monday

Chandigarh: Meters to be shifted out of houses in Sector 8 soon

Cultural events, contests mark Day 2 of Rose Festival in Chandigarh

After 3-year hiatus, Spring Festival at Panchkula park on March 4-5

Kejri: L-G tried to influence mayoral election case in SC

Kejri: L-G tried to influence mayoral election case in SC

Delhi L-G gives approval for mayoral poll on February 22

Traders hold dharna against SHO

Traders hold dharna against SHO

Raja Warring takes opinion from leaders on candidature

Man gets 10-yr jail term

One nabbed with 500-gm heroin

Man held for murder attempt

Recarpeting work on Southern Bypass Road to kick-off soon

Recarpeting work on Southern Bypass Road to kick-off soon

Delhi-Amritsar expressway fails to take off in Ludhiana dist: NHAI

Prayers, fasts mark Mahashivratri in Ludhiana dist

Two of robbers’ gang nabbed

3 years on, 4 pvt firm employees booked for Rs 1.07-crore fraud

Sunday market spells chaos, residents fume

Sunday market spells chaos in Patiala, residents fume

Webinar on scholarships