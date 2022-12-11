 Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni’s ‘Independence’: The price of freedom : The Tribune India

Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni’s ‘Independence’: The price of freedom

Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni’s ‘Independence’: The price of freedom

Independence by Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni. HarperCollins. Pages 350. Rs 699



Sarika Sharma

The year gone by, somehow, hasn’t been about the celebration of freedom. It seemed more about Partition, the senseless bloodbath that engulfed humanity 75 autumns ago and those who got crushed in it. Perhaps because the generation that saw it first-hand is moving on. They are sharing their tragic stories in utmost urgency, for, in another few years, they will remain mere stories, their existence confined to books and oral history. Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni’s ‘Independence’ is about the Gangulys of Ranipur torn in the melee of freedom, Partition and Independence. The strange unfortunate women of the Ganguly family.

Priya, Jamini and Deepa are all special to their father in their own way. Nabakumar was the true son of the soil, a doctor, a freedom fighter. Chitra asks: When men go off to be heroes, do they even realise what it does to the women they leave behind? Nabakumar was a father and a husband too.

As Calcutta burns in communal fire on Jinnah’s Direct Action Day — also known as the 1946 Calcutta Killings — Nabakumar finds the call of duty beckoning him to his little clinic where the number of injured is increasing. He rushes out to the street to bring in a dying patient, only to be hit by a bullet. The quiet lives of Ganguly women are about to change.

Deepa, the beautiful Deepa, has fallen in love with Raza, son of Nabakumar’s Muslim colleague. Jamini and Priya are in love with the same guy, Amit, son of Nabakumar’s best friend, Somnath Chowdhury. How could life have been smooth at all?

Deepa will have to move on alone in this journey henceforth — first faking to be a Muslim and then faking a wedding with Raza. It isn’t Partition yet, but she has to move to Dacca, for Raza is a prominent Muslim League activist. She feels a churning inside, a pain as though she is being torn into two. Priya wants to be a doctor, just like her father. When the college in India rejects the “woman” candidate, she decides to go to America. Amit feels cheated. He tells her to forget him. For Jamini, it is an opportunity to win him over but Amit can’t be won. What place is there for her then, Jamini wonders, a girl with a limp and her head filled with romantic folly, in this new India?

Amid all the exhilaration — the framing of the Constitution, voting rights for all — people of the country were battling their own troubles. Miniscule perhaps, but to the Ganguly women, these seemed to overshadow even the greatest national triumphs.

As Partition’s fury reaches Ranipur, Jamini and her mother Bina are caught in it. Amit comes just in time to save them but who will marry Jamini, whose honour stands questioned because of an attempted rape? Amit, it turns out to be. Priya has to return one last time and meet Amit before he forces himself into an alliance he would have never wanted. But the roulette spins once again. Raza is dead, and Deepa has to be rescued. The sisters will go to East Bengal with Amit. Not all of them will return.

Chitra is a master of words. Her last book, ‘The Last Queen’, brought a wider audience’s attention to the amazing life of Rani Jindan. The prose in ‘Independence’ is peppered with historical events, woven so finely you almost see Nabakumar walking with Sarojini Naidu at the Salt March. Priya’s meeting with Naidu is what decides the course of future for not just her but aspiring women doctors in the newly Independent country. Music is often the refuge and the pillar of strength for the sisters. Most readers would be familiar with Rabindra Sangeet but Nazrul Geeti was more popular in what is now Bangladesh. Chitra brings in both.

In a year that saw Partition novel ‘Tomb of Sand’ become the first book in Hindi to win the International Booker Prize, Chitra Divakaruni’s story of sisterhood and nationhood, despite all odds, is certainly the novel to end your year with.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Himachal

Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu: Rising from humble beginnings to the Chief Minister's post

2
Diaspora

40-year-old Sikh woman stabbed to death in Canada's British Columbia

3
Himachal

Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu to be new Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Mukesh Agnihotri his deputy

4
Himachal

Central Congress observers try to reach consensus on CM candidate; put off return to Delhi

5
Brand Connect

Let’s Keto Gummies Reviews - Scam or Natural BHB ACV Keto Gummy Brand?

6
Punjab

Railways to upgrade Jalandhar Cantt and Ludhiana railway stations in Punjab

7
Punjab

SAD expels Jagmeet Brar from primary membership of party for 6 years

8
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh to play Punjabi singer Chamkila in film by Imtiaz Ali

9
Nation

47-year-old IIT Guwahati faculty member found hanging at residential quarters

10
Trending

YouTuber Armaan Malik shares images with his two pregnant wives; netizens are not happy

Don't Miss

View All
Zirakpur schoolgirl strikes it rich, wins ~25L in KBC
Chandigarh

Zirakpur schoolgirl strikes it rich, wins Rs 25L in KBC

Donor’s heart flown 2,500 km away to save girl’s life
Chandigarh

Donor’s heart flown 2,500 km away to save girl’s life

Punjabi friends announce their entry at Sikh man’s wedding by queueing up doing ‘bhangra’; wholesome video goes viral
Trending

Punjabi friends announce their entry at Sikh man's wedding by queueing up doing 'bhangra'; wholesome video goes viral

Oxygen Park in memory of tree tragedy victim
Chandigarh

Oxygen Park in memory of Carmel Convent School tree tragedy victim

Disgruntled bride lodges complaint against beauty parlour owner for allegedly spoiling her looks on wedding day
Trending

Disgruntled bride lodges complaint against beauty parlour owner for allegedly spoiling her looks on wedding day

‘We want justice’: Parents of Sikh woman shot at gas station in Canada’s Brampton
Punjab

'We want justice': Parents of Sikh woman shot at gas station in Canada's Brampton

Watch: This Bengaluru doctor’s fun technique of giving vaccine shots to babies goes viral
Trending

This Bengaluru doctor's fun technique of giving vaccine shots to babies goes viral

Watch: Madhya Pradesh cop buys off all guavas from elderly woman fruit-seller; his kind gesture melts hearts online
Trending

Watch: Madhya Pradesh cop buys off all guavas from elderly woman fruit-seller; his kind gesture melts hearts online

Top News

4-time MLA Sukhu to be Himachal CM, Agnihotri his deputy; swearing-in today

4-time MLA Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to be Himachal CM, Mukesh Agnihotri his deputy; swearing-in today

Himachal done, Congress shifts focus to Karnataka

Himachal done, Congress shifts focus to Karnataka

Mallikarjun Kharge unveils 10 promises ahead of 2023 poll

Police break YS Sharmila's indefinite fast, shift her to hospital

Police break YS Sharmila's indefinite fast, shift her to hospital

Sharmila had launched the indefinite hunger strike at the pa...

Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Rajasthan's Baldevpura

Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Rajasthan's Baldevpura

Rahul Gandhi will cover a distance of 13km before leaving fo...

Retrospective on Amitabh Bachchan at Kolkata film festival; 183 movies from 42 countries to be screened

Retrospective on Amitabh Bachchan at Kolkata film festival; 183 movies from 42 countries to be screened

Bachchan's 1973 film 'Abhimaan', directed by Hrishikesh Mukh...


Cities

View All

Encroachments continue to choke Truck Wali road

Encroachments continue to choke Truck Wali road

Student in state cricket team

High Court grants bail to accused in Tarn Taran blast case

Fix signboards at Jallianwala Bagh, says MP Manish Tewari

Business extravaganza

Jagrup Brar also inducted in British Columbia

Bathinda's Jagrup Brar also inducted in British Columbia

Punjab native Rachna Singh first South Asian woman Education Minister in British Columbia

3 injured in two firing incidents in Bathinda

Now, UT households to sort 4 types of waste

Now, Chandigarh households to sort 4 types of waste

Smooth drive on Zirakpur flyover

Rs 18L stolen from car in Phase 7 market

13 booked for drunken driving

No stopping snatchers, carjackers in Mohali dist

AAP divides Delhi into 12 zones, assigns 4 leaders for coordination with councillors

AAP divides Delhi into 12 zones, assigns 4 leaders for coordination with councillors

AAP leadership misled councillors with false promises, inducements, says Cong

No corruption, Kejriwal warns new councillors

Lieutenant Governor refers DDCD issue to President

After MCD win, AAP fears horse-trading by BJP

Life savings lost, we’ve nowhere to go: Latifpura residents in Jalandhar

Life savings lost, we’ve nowhere to go: Latifpura residents in Jalandhar

2 Ludhiana men nabbed with Rs 20 lakh in counterfeit currency in Jalandhar

Man ‘thrashed’ in lock-up; 2 cops in Kapurthala get show-cause notices

One more held in MVI scam; 12 in net so far

Nod to Rs 1.64-crore aid for construction workers in Jalandhar district

After RPG attack in Tarn Taran, top cop reviews security in Ludhiana

After RPG attack in Tarn Taran, top cop reviews security in Ludhiana

Project to upgrade Leisure Valley in Ludhiana moves at a snail’s pace

Cable Mess-IV: Dangling broadband, TV cables trouble residents in Ludhiana

Stop violation of livelihood rights, Ludhiana street vendors urge government

Manager siphons off Rs 1.33 crore from Khanna gas agency, booked

Inter-varsity youth fest off to a colourful start

Inter-varsity youth fest off to a colourful start

2 labourers killed, 1 injured as soil caves in

Elderly woman undergoes rare surgery at govt hospital

PPS-Nabha riders bring laurels

Woman found injured near rly tracks dies