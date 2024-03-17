The Solitude of a Shadow

by Devibharathi. Translated from Tamil by A Kalyan Raman.

HarperCollins. Pages 201. Rs 399

This is a story about revenge, and how treacherous and illusory the hunger for revenge can become with unavoidable tragic consequences. The unnamed protagonist has shifted to a small village school. Little does he know that it would bring back in his life the monster who molested his sister and abused him all those years ago. This is Devibharathi’s first novel to be translated into English.

Mastering the Data Paradox

by Nitin Seth. Penguin Random House.

Pages 547. Rs 799

While the spotlight today is on AI, author Nitin Seth says data is the bedrock that has enabled the many advancements in the digital age and is now powering the AI revolution. He offers a framework to unlock its full potential for enterprises, individuals and nations alike.

ASAP

by Axie Oh. HarperCollins.

Pages 340. Rs 499

Korean American author Axie Oh’s ‘ASAP’ is the much anticipated companion novel to ‘XOXO’. It follows fan favourites Sori, the wealthy daughter of a K-pop company owner, and Nathaniel, her K-pop star ex-boyfriend, in a second chance love story. As Nathaniel finds himself rocked by scandal, Sori offers him a hideaway. Will she be able to hide old feelings?