‘The Sufi’s Nightingale’ by Sarbpreet Singh is a saga of love, heartbreak and triumph

Tribune News Service

‘THE SUFI’S NIGHTINGALE’ is a fictionalised retelling of the life of the 16th-century mystic and poet of Punjab, Shah Hussain (the master of the kafi form of poetry), and his love for a Hindu boy, Madho, who comes to seek the favours of Amba, the most famous courtesan of Lahore.

Lal Hussain is smitten the moment he lays eyes on Madho, and this sets in motion a saga of love, heartbreak, scandal, mystical experience and, ultimately, spiritual triumph, as Lal Hussain becomes Shah Hussain, the king of faqirs. Hussain and Madho lie in the same mausoleum outside Lahore, which is the site of the annual Mela Chiragan during which thousands gather to revel in song, dance and worship. It’s a moving narrative about the wonders and mysteries of love and faith. Based in the United States, author Sarbpreet Singh is the bestselling author of ‘The Camel Merchant of Philadelphia’.