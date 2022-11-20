 ‘The War Diary of Asha-san’: An INA Lieutenant from Japan reflects : The Tribune India

‘The War Diary of Asha-san’: An INA Lieutenant from Japan reflects

‘The War Diary of Asha-san’: An INA Lieutenant from Japan reflects

The War Diary of Asha-san: From Tokyo to Netaji’s Indian National Army by Lt Bharati ‘Asha’ Sahay Choudhry. Translated by Tanvi Srivastava. HarperCollins. Pages 225. Rs 599



Salil Misra

‘The War Diary of Asha-san’ is a remarkable book which proceeds at three different levels. At one level, the diary tells the story of a 17-year-old girl, Asha-san (‘san’ is a respectful suffix in Japanese language), born and brought up in Japan. India was the dreamland she had never seen but wanted desperately to serve. She got an opportunity to live out her patriotism when Subhas Chandra Bose came to Japan in 1943 to build the Azad Hind Fauj. Asha-san joined the Rani Jhansi Regiment of the Indian National Army as a Lieutenant.

Now 95, Asha-san is based in Patna.

Bharati ‘Asha’ Sahay Choudhry was born in 1927 to a Bihari father and Bengali mother. Her father, Anand Mohan Sahay, had migrated to Japan and was active in promoting Indian nationalism. Once Subhas Bose arrived in Japan in 1943, Sahay became his political adviser.

Asha-san travelled from Japan to Thailand to receive her army training. The training was to have a short duration of only one month and consisted of disciplining the body, learning to use a rifle and elementary nursing. In early 1945, Asha-san was all set to join the war front in Imphal to liberate her motherland from British control. That was, however, not to be. Japanese forces saw heavy reverses. Subhas Bose, her hero, died in a plane crash; Hiroshima and Nagasaki were bombed and Japanese forces surrendered. Asha came to India with her parents in 1946 to live the rest of her life here. Now 95, she is based in Patna, full of memories of her days of courage, struggle and sacrifice.

‘The War Diary’ tells the story of how this remarkable woman lived her eventful life during the heady period of 1943-46. She wrote her diary in Japanese, her first language, and a few years later, translated it into Hindi once she learnt the language well enough after shifting to India. Then, many years later, Tanvi Srivastava, her granddaughter-in-law, looked at the Hindi version of the diary and decided to share it with the English-reading audiences. The result is this remarkable book.

The diary is in three parts. The first part, covering the period from June 1943 till March 1945, is the story of growing up of the teenager Asha-san and her world of dreams, hopes and aspirations, great admiration for Subhas Bose, and boundless Indian nationalism. The second part, from March till August 1945, tells the story of the Second World War, of victors and losers, of violence and brutality, and a cruel crashing of all dreams and hopes. Part three of the diary (March 1946-August 1947) is the story of her union with her beloved motherland and building of a new world of hopes and fulfilment. The entire diary proceeds like a ride on a giant wheel with hope and despair, highs and lows, jubilation and sorrow following each other.

At another level, however, it is also the story of the INA, a saga of great courage and monumental failure. The INA experiment failed thrice over. The INA soldiers originally had fought on the British side against the Japanese and lost, becoming prisoners of war. They then fought on the Japanese side against the British and lost again. The third failure occurred after Independence when their contribution to Indian nationalism went largely unrecorded and unrewarded. The diary goes into some length on the trials, tribulations and frustrations of the INA.

The diary also gives a glimpse of what the war meant to ordinary people. Misery, deprivation and starvation were all over. Asha-san experienced it all. She also noticed that there were no young men left anywhere in Japan; they were either fighting on the battlefront or had attained martyrdom.

It is in many ways a partisan account with a clear demarcation between heroes and villains. The Japanese are the heroes, Americans the villains. The diary begins in 1943 when the note of triumph is quite clear. Most of South-East Asia — Singapore, Malaya, Thailand, Burma — is under Japanese control and therefore ‘liberated zones’. It, however, ends on a note of despair when these zones pass into American control. Even so, the partisan diary offers glimpses of a pan-human universalism, so rare, particularly during times of war. Singapore, when under Japanese control, was renamed as Shonan and a war memorial was created for honouring the Japanese soldiers who had lost their lives there. When it was recaptured by the Americans, they ordered Japanese prisoners of war to raze the memorial and construct in its place an American memorial pillar. Asha-san saw some Japanese prisoners planting flowers around the pillar and placing bouquets. Intrigued, she asked them why they were honouring the lives of American soldiers, their enemies. The reply from one Japanese prisoner of war may be treated as one of the great universalistic statements ever made by a participant in the war: “Death makes everybody one... Wherever the souls of our brave Japanese martyrs go, the souls of American martyrs go too. Friends and enemies exist here — not in the other realm. They have fulfilled the duty for their country — as have we. It is natural to pay tribute to all patriots.”

Wars may have winners and losers. But at the end of the day, they only leave behind victims. The diary of Asha-san conveys this eternal message, if at all it needed to be conveyed.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Wanted terrorist Rinda dies of drug overdose in Pakistan hospital

2
Trending

Watch: AAP leader Satyendar Jain gets massage at Tihar Jail; viral video sparks outrage

3
Nation

Shraddha Walker murder accused Aftab Poonawalla caught on CCTV walking with bag early morning

4
FIFA 2022

FIFA World Cup 2022: when is the opening ceremony and who is performing?

5
Punjab

35 passengers save their lives by jumping from Ludhiana-Delhi tourist bus after it catches fire near Panipat

6
Punjab

Man accused of woman's murder outside Bathinda bus stand identified; was a case of 'personal enmity'

7
Punjab

PAU alumnus Prof H Deep Saini appointed Vice-Chancellor of Canada's prestigious McGill University

8
Trending

Shraddha Walker's photo with bruises on face surfaces; she used to complain to her friends about Aaftab's drug addiction and how he would beat her up

9
Patiala

Patiala police arrest topper, another candidate in naib tehsildar exam scam

10
Nation

BJP questions Arvind Kejriwal's silence over Satyendar Jain video; terms AAP 'spa massage party'

Don't Miss

View All
Rohtak villagers gift ~2.11 crore, SUV to man who lost sarpanch’s election
Haryana

Rohtak villagers gift Rs 2.11 crore, SUV to man who lost sarpanch's election

Moosewala’s parents to take part in march in UK
Diaspora

Sidhu Moosewala's parents to take part in march in UK

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, students turn to UK
Punjab

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, Punjab students turn to UK

Flights from Shimla to Kullu, Dharamsala may start after December 10
Himachal

Flights from Shimla to Kullu, Dharamsala may start after December 10

Environment, girl child theme for this 8-yr-old cyclist with a mission
Jalandhar

Environment, girl child theme for this 8-yr-old cyclist with a mission

Articles of Sikh faith
Features

Holy city of Amritsar offers a range of articles of Sikh faith

Tourist influx to Manali goes up after fresh snowfall
Himachal

Tourist influx to Manali goes up after fresh snowfall

Why is the pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's killing case?
Trending

Why is pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's murder case?

Top News

US hails PM on G20, but cites his case for immunity to Saudi Prince

US hails PM on G20, but cites his case for immunity to Saudi Prince

India played an essential role in negotiating the G20 Summi...

Economic crackdown on terror havens a must: Shah targets Pak

Economic crackdown on terror havens a must: Shah targets Pak

Asks FATF chief to keep vigil on nations aiding terrorists

India to be 2nd largest economy by ’50: Adani

India to be 2nd largest economy by '50: Adani

Wanted terrorist Rinda dies of drug overdose in Pak hospital

Wanted terrorist Rinda dies of drug overdose in Pak hospital

Mastermind of RPG attack in Mohali

Punjab sits on subsidy to manage paddy straw, adds fuel to farm fires

Punjab sits on subsidy to manage paddy straw, adds fuel to farm fires


Cities

View All

MC collects water samples in Vijay Nagar

MC collects water samples in Vijay Nagar

Punjabis should feel proud of glorious cultural heritage inherited by them: CM

Man accused of woman’s murder outside Bathinda bus stand identified, say police; it was case of ‘personal enmity’

Man accused of woman's murder outside Bathinda bus stand identified; was a case of 'personal enmity'

39-year-old woman shot dead outside bus stand in Bathinda

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, Punjab students turn to UK

Despite change of guard, drug menace rampant in Bathinda

Bathinda: Contractual workers demand regularisation

No new real estate projects in Kharar, Zirakpur: PPCB

No new real estate projects in Kharar, Zirakpur: Punjab Pollution Control Board

GMADA told to end traffic bottlenecks, upgrade infra

Over 24K apply for 89 posts at Chandigarh Housing Board

Shoddy cable removal work irks Chandigarh residents

Night shelters to come up for homeless in Chandigarh

Metro tunnelling work on Janakpuri West-Ashram Marg corridor completed

Metro tunnelling work on Janakpuri West-Ashram Marg corridor completed

AIIMS launches campaign to check children's balcony fall deaths

Pollution, MCD's income key poll planks of Cong

MCD poll: BJP leaders to hold 14 roadshows

BJP claims AAP leader assaulted its candidate during TV debate

Militant Mintu gets life term in 35-year-old murder case

Nawanshahr teachers help prepare English workbooks

Cops crack whip on drug peddlers, three arrested

Surjit Academy beat Roundglass to lift Mahinder Munshi hockey trophy

On the run since 2016, PO held

47 UPHCs, PHCs to be upgraded in Ludhiana district

47 UPHCs, PHCs to be upgraded in Ludhiana district

Stubble burning incidents down 55% than last year in Ludhiana district

NCB raids money changer’s shop in Ludhiana

Man held with 410-gm heroin

One tests +ve for Covid in Ludhiana district

No new real estate projects in Kharar, Zirakpur: PPCB

No new real estate projects in Kharar, Zirakpur: Punjab Pollution Control Board

40 primary health centres to be converted into Aam Aadmi Clinics in Patiala district

4K bills pending at Patiala Civil Surgeon’s office

Two arrested for smuggling liquor

MM Modi College win taekwondo championship