The Yellow Book: A Traveller’s Diary
by Amitava Kumar.
HarperCollins. Pages 183. Rs 699
What does the world look like? I don’t think it looks like photographs. You have to find out for yourself, you have to draw it. David Hockney’s profound quote is a template of sorts for acclaimed author and artist Amitava Kumar. ‘The Yellow Book’, like ‘The Blue Book’, shows us not just how we can put together a journal or a book, but also how we assemble a life and why we must plant memories and continue to believe in spring.
Ceremony of Aromas: Spices, Flavour, Recipes and More
by Vikas Khanna.
Bloomsbury. Pages 390. Rs 2,499
Spices have been central to shaping world’s history. In his 38th book, ‘Ceremony of Aromas’, Chef Vikas Khanna’s culinary journey takes him from the Himalayan saffron and Punjabi mustard to Abbey Notre-Dame de Sénanque’s lavender fields to the star anise ones in Vietnam. The book has lovely photographs capturing the origin of spices. Featuring 19 spices, the chef also shares over 100 recipes incorporating these condiments.
Phoenix in Flames
by Rachna Singh.
Vishwakarma Publications. Pages 206. Rs 325
Stories about eight brave women and their struggle to survive — ‘Phoenix in Flames’ sketches vignettes of ordinary women who walk the tightrope of life with extraordinary determination. The pervasive metaphor of the book is that of a phoenix. For author Rachna Singh, phoenix is a symbol of immortality and rejuvenation, showcasing the resilience of women.
