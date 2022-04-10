Understanding a region and time through murals in 'Vanished and Vanishing Wall Paintings of Punjab and Haryana'

Understanding a region and time through murals in 'Vanished and Vanishing Wall Paintings of Punjab and Haryana'

Vanished and Vanishing Wall Paintings of Punjab and Haryana by Kanwarjit Singh Kang. Unistar Books. Pages 372. Rs1,500

Madanjit Kaur

Murals are a significant source of information on the socio-cultural history, geo-physical situation of a region; and the psyche, ethos, values, religious beliefs, customs, rites, rituals and festivals of the inhabitants of that area. It is true that most wall paintings are not dated, but it is not difficult to decipher the age, area and hypothesis of the visuals by scholars acquainted with the research methodology of history.

The subject matter depicted on the walls of mansions, havelis, palaces, forts, places of worship, samadhs, etc, are reflections of the aspirations and ambitions of the patrons as well as a yardstick of the skill of the artist. The royalty, aristocracy and well-to-do persons usually hired skilled painters, artisans and masons to fulfil their aspirations and ambitions of embellishing and decorating their dwellings and buildings to earn name and fame in their areas.

In the early and later medieval period, the ruling power was confined to Turks, Afghans and Mughals as well as the subjugatory Hindu states, feudals and jagirdars. They were not prejudicial in hiring artists and merit defined the criterion of selection. Painters, both Hindus and Muslims, served as muralists in the region under study. Hindu artists from the hill states like Chamba, Basholi, Kangra, Mandi and Jammu, as also Rajasthan, were preferred. Later, local Hindu and Sikh artists trained in the art of wall painting. Gradually, the Sikh school of fresco paintings emerged under the Gianis of Chiniot. They made commendable contribution to the wall paintings of Golden Temple.

The secular approach to artistic embellishment continued in the later period also. After the third battle of Panipat (1761), the Sikhs conquered most of the area of Punjab and Haryana from Afghan invaders and Mughal rulers. They established their independent principalities (misls). Subsequently, Ranjit Singh conquered most of the misls and established the kingdom of Lahore. Peace prevailed in the region and art and architecture flourished under his liberal patronage. The central shrine of the Sikhs, Sri Harmandir Sahib at Amritsar, and its ancillary shrines were embellished with gold and murals. Sikhs hired artists for making murals on the walls of Sri Akal Takht Sahib, bungas and akharas. Some Hindu temples, akharas and deras also got murals painted on their walls. A number of murals in this collection belong to this category.

Other works include depictions of Janamsakhis (life stories of Guru Nanak), besides paintings of Guru Nanak with his companions Bala and Mardana. These murals in varied hues are fine examples of wall paintings. The depiction of artistic borders in natural colours is very impressive and fine, a specimen of artistic skill. The drawing of the border lines is perfect. Guru Gobind Singh on the horseback seems to be a popular theme of the time in Sikh shrines and royal dwellings — the trend an imitation of the painting found on the walls of Akal Takht and staircase of Sri Harmandir Sahib.

The murals in this volume, ‘Vanished and Vanishing Wall Paintings of Punjab and Haryana’, draw heavily from Hindu mythology, religious literature, Puranas, epics, Krishna cult, Hindu festivals, customs, ceremonies and practices. Besides historical personalities, patrons, deities, saints, pirs and fakirs, samadhs, dargahs and temples are also depicted. The wall paintings at Baba Jamla Shah Pir Purnia’s dargah in Kapurthala’s Darvesh village is noteworthy.

It is surprising, however, to see the depiction of native soldiers and British officers on the walls of Jain Shwetambar Temple at Ambala city as well as in the Fort of Manimajra, Chandigarh. These paintings are a by-product of the Europeanisation of the native army after the advent of British to north India and the annexation of Punjab in 1849. The recruitment and training of native soldiers by the British officers was a new chapter in Indian history. Maharaja Ranjit Singh even had a special battalion trained by the European officers in his army.

The artists endeavoured to work on different themes by combining history (largely undocumented), mythology, folklore and religion that has enriched Indian culture. We have to keep in mind that their engagement with the murals did not begin and end with historical themes, personalities and myths. It also nurtured a phalanx of revival and synthesis of the Indian culture.

This book is a welcome addition to the field of Indian wall paintings. This volume contains hundreds of photographs collected by the author during his long research carried out in the present-day Punjab and Haryana. Dr Kanwarjit Singh Kang, qualified in the areas of arts and history, is well acquainted with the study of murals. However, in the absence of any script or captions to each mural, it is sometimes difficult for the reader to identify the motif, figure and theme of the mural.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
World

Pakistan political crisis: Prime Minister Imran Khan loses trust vote, govt falls

2
Himachal

AAP hits roadblock in Himachal; praising Anurag Thakur, top state leaders cross over to BJP 3 days after Kejriwal roadshow in Mandi

3
Diaspora

Indian student shot dead in Toronto; Jaishankar expresses condolences

4
Punjab

Amarinder Singh Raja Warring is Punjab Congress chief, Partap Singh Bajwa CLP leader

5
Punjab

Young girl found dead on highway, man killed in Khemkaran, ensure security of 3 crore Punjabis before inviting foreigners: Navjot Sidhu to Bhagwant Mann

6
Trending

Imran Khan knows he won't win so decided to campaign for India, says Pakistan PM's ex-wife Reham Khan

7
Entertainment

‘Mera pind, mere khet’: Punjabi kudi Shehnaaz Gill shares serene picture from gurdwara, breaks into ‘gidda’ with neighbours

8
Sports

After Yuzvendra Chahal's revelation about drunk player dangling him from 15th-floor hotel balcony, Ravi Shastri proposes life ban for offender

9
Punjab

Punjab govt to create setup to check brain drain: Bhagwant Mann

10
Nation

Kartik Vasudev dreamt of going to Canada to pursue higher education but fate had other plans, says family

Don't Miss

View All
Imran Khan knows he won't win so decided to campaign for India? Pakistan PM’s ex-wife Reham Khan
Trending

Imran Khan knows he won't win so decided to campaign for India, says Pakistan PM's ex-wife Reham Khan

Karan Johar’s endorsing matrimony advt leads to debate, it also drags Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan into controversy
Entertainment

Karan Johar endorsing matrimony ad rakes up debate, also drags Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan into controversy

Surviving traces of bygone era
Jalandhar

Surviving traces of bygone era

MP farmer dances atop his garlic as rate plunged from Rs 1000 to Rs 300 per quintal in wholesale Mandi
Trending

Hope crushed, MP farmer dances over his garlic as he gets paid Rs 3 per kg in wholesale market

Heat wave likely in Delhi today, maximum temperature can reach 40 degrees Celsius
Delhi

Heat wave likely in Delhi today, maximum temperature can reach 40 degrees Celsius

Putin's daughters’ role in Russian government and here is why US is targeting them
Trending

Why US is targeting Putin's daughters Katerina and Maria

No carnivore escaped from zoo, says official
Chandigarh

No carnivore escaped from Chhatbir Zoo, says official

Preparing for the worst, Ukrainian woman gets family detail inscribed on her child’s back
Trending

Preparing for the worst, Ukrainian woman gets family detail inscribed on her child’s back

Top Stories

Midnight no-trust vote ousts Imran Khan

Midnight no-trust vote ousts Imran Khan

Pak PM not in House during voting | His party members walk o...

No powers, up to voters to decide if freebies viable: Election Commission

No powers, up to voters to decide if freebies viable: Election Commission

Amrinder Raja Warring PPCC chief, Partap Singh Bajwa CLP leader

Amrinder Raja Warring PPCC chief, Partap Singh Bajwa CLP leader

Paid Covid booster capped at Rs 375

Paid Covid booster capped at Rs 375

Gujarat reports potential Covid ‘XE’ variant case

Gujarat reports potential Covid 'XE' variant case

Cities

View All

4 gangsters among 16 held with arms & ammunition

4 gangsters among 16 held with arms & ammunition

Gang involved in smuggling weapons, drugs busted, 2 held

Depleting green cover a cause for concern

New Police Commissioner Arun Pal Singh assumes charge

And the audience returns to theatre

Indian student, Kartik Vasudev, shot in Canada, EAM expresses condolences

Indian student, Kartik Vasudev, shot in Canada, EAM expresses condolences

Teachers to gherao Bhagwant Mann's house

Wheat procurement sluggish across Bathinda district

Opposition lashes out at Punjab Govt, raises concern over string of murders

Bathinda: Excise Department sleuths raid book shops over 'tax evasion' charge

Act against guilty schools, parents ask UT Edu Secy

Act against guilty schools, parents ask Chandigarh Education Secretary

Hold elections afresh, orders PU Chancellor

Man sets wife, 7-month-old daughter afire

Depleting groundwater cause of concern: NGT

Tanda Karor village in Mohali devoid of basic amenities

Online mediation can work wonders, says Chief Justice of India NV Ramana

Online mediation can work wonders, says Chief Justice of India NV Ramana

At 42.4 degrees Celsius, Delhi records April’s hottest day in 5 years

6 fire-fighters among 9 injured in blaze at Delhi factory

1 held for supplying firearm in 2020 Delhi riots case

Heat wave likely in Delhi today, maximum temperature can reach 40 degrees Celsius

Cut in booster dose prices unlikely to increase footfall in Jalandhar

Cut in booster dose prices unlikely to increase footfall in Jalandhar

13 minors rescued: Bihar man yet to find his 2 sons

Nawanshahr man takes on snatchers

Two-time gallantry awardee shares family’s love for olive green

Heavy vehicles turn commute into ordeal

Redressing grievances of people top priority, says Ludhiana Commissioner of Police

Redressing grievances of people top priority, says Ludhiana Commissioner of Police

Two accused in oil trading company robbery identified in Ludhiana

17-year-old raped by teacher in Ludhiana

Educator booked for harassing minor girl

Man booked for rape bid on daughter-in-law in Ludhiana

Milk items found not fit for human consumption

Milk items found not fit for human consumption

2,455 beneficiaries jabbed against Covid in district

1,316 get degrees at Modi College

Purse snatched from woman

Thrashed at hospital, elderly awaits justice