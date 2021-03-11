Unmasking Indian Secularism

HASAN SUROOR’S new book is a critical examination of the history of India’s secular politics. It underlines the urgent need for a roadmap to restore communal harmony. But, when did the transition from secularism to ‘sickularism’ take place and Indianness morphed into majoritarianism? Suroor says the story of Indian secularism is a classic example of good intentions being derailed by misguided practices. With this book, he aims to start a conversation about where we go from here.

Birds of the Snows by Tarannum Riyaz. Niyogi Books. Pages 498. Rs 695

A YEAR after her death due to Covid, Tarannum Riyaz’s own translation of her widely acclaimed Urdu novel ‘Barf Aashna Parindey’ is finally out. Exploring women’s freedom, the mother-daughter relationship and social mores, the novel traces the journey of a family in Kashmir whose daughter wishes to be free, just like the birds. The book evocatively describes childhood in Kashmir, capturing beautiful images of the landscape, the changing seasons, the customs, food and birds of the region.

The Immunity Diet by Kavita Devgan. Rupa. Pages 280. Rs 295

NEVER before were we more aware of the role that immunity plays in combating infections than during the last two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, how do we strengthen immunity? This book by nutritionist Kavita Devgan tells you exactly that as she takes us through the essential steps in nutrition and lifestyle to build a robust immunity. She puts together an extensive set of habits that can help us empower our system further and suggests foods that are healthy as well as tasty.

Unfetter by Tanuja Sodhi. Rupa. Pages 272. Rs 295

HOW do people deal with unhappiness? Through transient quickfixes such as popping pills, seeking external validation, even binge eating, perhaps. But are these sustainable practices? In her book ‘Unfetter’, health coach Tanuja Sodhi shares tools, tried and tested by her, to lasting health and happiness. These interventions are aimed at covering the entire spectrum — from eating a nutritious diet, sleeping enough, nurturing relationships, discovering the purpose of life and indulging in self-care.