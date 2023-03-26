 What’s Up With Me? Puberty, Periods, Pimples, People, Problems and More : The Tribune India

Backflap

What’s Up With Me? Puberty, Periods, Pimples, People, Problems and More

What’s Up With Me? Puberty, Periods, Pimples, People, Problems and More

What’s Up With Me? Puberty, Periods, Pimples, People, Problems and More by Tisca Chopra. Westland. Pages 96. Rs 350



COLOURFUL illustrations, easy language and all the questions young girls find themselves dealing with — actor and mother Tisca Chopra’s ‘What’s Up With Me?’ is the guide they need. Hair sprouting all over the body, emotions out of control, a pimple on your nose... Growing up may feel too crazy to handle, but isn’t that big a deal, and Chopra offers practical suggestions for coping with all this. Packed with friendly and sensible, doable ideas on everything from the changing body to pimples and periods, health and hygiene to safety and self-worth, relationships and boys to emotions, etc, the author speaks both as a woman and as a mother. There are gynaecologist Dr Mala Arora and psychologist Malvika Varma chipping in with advice too.

Epic Tales of Wisdom by Nityanand Charan Das. Westland. Pages 120. Rs 250

TAKING a dive into the oral storytelling tradition of India, ‘Epic Tales of Wisdom’ brings for young readers a plethora of stories. It takes children on an exciting, enlightening, vivid and imaginative adventure through the epics. The stories bring to life a world inhabited by gods and goddesses, sages and saints, demons and monsters, and others. It aims at evoking interest in the scriptures. Retold by Nityanand Charan Das in a child-friendly manner, the stories allow kids to explore, perceive, comprehend and inspire their curious minds. The subtle lessons in the book capture timeless wisdom from Indian mythology and offer valuable insights on how to get through the rough and tumble of life. Nirzara Verulkar’s illustrations add zing to the book.

The Monkey Who Fell From The Future by Ross Welford. HarperCollins. Pages 336. Rs 399

THE year is 2425. Centuries after a catastrophic meteor collision, nature has retaken the earth. In a small town in what was once England, 11-year-old Ocean Mooney and the monkey-owning Duke Smiff have just dug up a 400-year-old tablet computer. Meanwhile, in the present day, Thomas Reeve and his genius cousin Kylie create the Time Tablet, a device they hope will allow them to communicate with the future. But when the Time Tablet malfunctions live on TV, Thomas and Kylie are sucked into the year 2425 and have only 24 hours to return home, and save the future of humanity. The hilarious and adventure-packed novel has been written by Ross Welford, the bestselling author of ‘Time Travelling with a Hamster’.

