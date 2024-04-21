Translated from Assamese, ‘Yatra: An Unfinished Novel’ by Harekrishna Deka follows a writer’s experience of living under state surveillance, where nothing is as it seems and the stark distinction of your distance from the heartland is palpable with every step that you take. The book leaves one with the thought that perhaps, our travels never really end — when one journey finishes, we find ourselves at the beginning of another. Deka, who won a Sahitya Akademi Award for his poetry collection in 1987, and Katha Award for his short story in 1995, retired as DGP, Assam.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.