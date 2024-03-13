4 Best Delta 8 Gummies Brands For Pain Relief & Relaxation

You might have heard of Delta 9 THC, but what’s all the chatter about Delta 8 THC gummies? These gummies are made from hemp-derived Delta-8 THC and have experienced a remarkable surge in popularity, particularly among individuals seeking natural remedies for relaxation and pain relief. That is not all, Delta 8 THC gives a feel-good and laid-back experience along with clarity.

So, if you are stuck in a loop of anxiety, aches, or sleep deprivation, we are here to assist. After thorough research and skimming 50+ brands, we have handpicked the 5 best Delta 8 gummies brands for you. Exhale, our #1 pick, with its special discounts, therapeutic effects, and usage of plant-based ingredients, rightly earns its position. To find what other brands you can use, scroll down.

#1. Exhale - Overall Best Delta 8 Gummies, Our Top Pick

Exhale’s Delta 8 gummies are crafted to offer a delicious and effective solution for those seeking relaxation and balance. With a commitment to quality, potency, and compassion, Exhale sets the standard for plant-based Delta-8 THC products. Crafted with precision and care, our Delta 8 gummy cubes embody the essence of quality, potency, and compassion. Proudly plant-based, these cruelty-free treats bid farewell to animal gelatin, offering guilt-free indulgence with a potent dose of Delta-8 THC extract in every bite.

Exhale Wellness sets itself apart by strongly emphasizing transparency and rigorous third-party testing, ensuring that each gummy meets the highest standards. Exhale Wellness delta-8 THC gummies offer a perfect fusion of delicious flavors and holistic benefits. Infused with all-natural ingredients and devoid of artificial colors or flavors, these gummies provide a pure, unadulterated taste.

Pros

Natural and Organic Ingredients: Exhale Delta 8 THC gummies are crafted from natural and organic ingredients, ensuring a pure and high-quality product.

Exhale Delta 8 THC gummies are crafted from natural and organic ingredients, ensuring a pure and high-quality product. Effective Relief from pain, anxiety, and stress

Transparency and Testing

Delicious Flavor Blend

Cons

These gummies can induce psychoactive effects

Long-term effects have not yet been discovered

Specs

Size - 30 gummies per bottle

Strength- D8 Gummies contain 25 mg of Delta 8 THC in each gummy

Flavors - Blueberry, watermelon, kiwi, mango, and strawberry

Customer Reviews

BohoGirl33 Says -

Wonderful Gummies - I buy these for me and my canna-loving besties...Great quality, taste, and effects too! Love EXHALE!

Stephanie Hall says -

Excellent product to help me sleep. Love the taste, and they are giving me what I need, SLEEP!

#2. Budpop - Best Vegan-friendly Delta 8 THC Gummies

Budpop stands out as a leading brand in the Delta 8 THC market, offering a range of high-quality products, including their popular vegan-friendly Delta 8 THC gummies. Our Delta-8 gummies blend the stimulating effects of Blue Dream, Strawberry gelato, and watermelon, offering a delightful and potent treat suitable for any time of day.

What sets our gummies apart is their vegan-friendly formulation, crafted with pectin instead of gelatin, to accommodate all dietary preferences without compromising on taste or quality. Sourced from natural U.S. farms, our hemp is cultivated without GMOs, pesticides, or contaminants, ensuring a pure and clean product with each bite.

With a robust dosage of 25mg per gummy and options for additional savings on multi-pack purchases, Budpop makes experiencing the benefits of Delta-8 THC accessible to all.

Pros

Vegan-Friendly: Budpop's Delta 8 THC gummies are vegan-friendly, making them suitable for individuals following plant-based diets.

Budpop's Delta 8 THC gummies are vegan-friendly, making them suitable for individuals following plant-based diets. High-Quality Ingredients: These gummies are crafted with premium-quality ingredients, ensuring a delicious and satisfying experience with each chew.

These gummies are crafted with premium-quality ingredients, ensuring a delicious and satisfying experience with each chew. Effective: Users report positive experiences with Budpop's Delta 8 THC gummies,

Users report positive experiences with Budpop's Delta 8 THC gummies, Transparent: Budpop prioritizes transparency, providing detailed information about their products' ingredients, sourcing, and third-party testing practices.

Cons

Some users may find that Budpop's Delta 8 THC gummies are occasionally out of stock due to high demand

Specs

Ingredients - Budpop's Delta 8 THC gummies are made with natural and vegan-friendly ingredients, free from animal-derived components.

Budpop's Delta 8 THC gummies are made with natural and vegan-friendly ingredients, free from animal-derived components. Flavor Options - These gummies come in various flavors to suit different preferences, including fruity and tangy options ( Blueberry, strawberry, watermelon).

These gummies come in various flavors to suit different preferences, including fruity and tangy options ( Blueberry, strawberry, watermelon). Strength - 625 mg of Delta-8 THC

625 mg of Delta-8 THC Size - 25 gummies per bottle

Customer Reviews

Anonymous

Amazing Relief - I love the blue dream gummy’s! What I love most is that I can cut them in half and take a half during the day and feel a nice full body high, and my anxiety is relieved. Amazing product! My friends and family are taking them now, too! Thank you Bud Pop🙏💝😎

#3. Cheef Botanicals - Strongest Delta 8 Gummies For Good Sleep & Prolonged Relief

Cheef Botanicals is again one of the best Delta 8 gummy brands. Utilizing precision, their all-natural, cruelty-free D8 Gummies contain no artificial coloring or flavors, offering a savory assortment of natural fruit flavors in every bottle. Each Gummy Cube is pre-measured with a precise amount of hemp-derived Delta 8 THC. If you cannot sleep or are facing stress, Cheef Botanical’s Delta 8 Gummies are the best option for you. With various strengths to choose from, our D8 Gummies cater to individuals of all experience levels, allowing everyone to enjoy the pleasures of this euphoric cannabinoid.

Pros

Strong Potency: Known for their strong potency, providing users with a robust dose of Delta 8 THC for enhanced sleep and prolonged relief.

Known for their strong potency, providing users with a robust dose of Delta 8 THC for enhanced sleep and prolonged relief. Sleep Enhancement : Effectiveness in promoting restful sleep and alleviating insomnia and sleep-related issues.

: Effectiveness in promoting restful sleep and alleviating insomnia and sleep-related issues. Long-lasting Relief: These gummies offer prolonged relief from various symptoms, including pain, anxiety, and stress, allowing users to experience sustained comfort and relaxation.

These gummies offer prolonged relief from various symptoms, including pain, anxiety, and stress, allowing users to experience sustained comfort and relaxation. Natural Ingredients: Prides itself on using natural and high-quality ingredients in its gummies, ensuring a clean and wholesome product free from artificial additives.

Cons

Cheef Botanicals' Delta 8 gummies are not shipped to Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Delaware, Idaho, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, Rhode Island, and Utah

Specs

Size - 30 Gummy Cubes per Jar

Ingredients - 100% Natural, Non-GMO Ingredients ( Light Corn Syrup (Corn Syrup, Salt, Vanilla), Cane Sugar, Apple Pectin, Water, Citric Acid, Natural Flavors, Fruit and Vegetable Extract (for color), MCT Oil)

Flavors - No Artificial Coloring or Flavors (Assorted Natural Fruit Flavors)

Strength - 100 mg per gummy

#4. Hollyweed CBD - Delta 8 THC Gummies With Variety Of Fruity Flavors

The pinnacle of Delta 8 THC Delta gummies is Hollyweed CBD’s gummies. The vegan fruit-flavored Delta-8 gummies redefine indulgence while delivering potent effects. With a commitment to cruelty-free ingredients and no animal gelatin, the gummies offer guilt-free enjoyment for all. Say goodbye to artificial additives – our gummies contain no artificial colors or flavors, ensuring a pure and authentic taste.

Enhance your relaxation and wellness journey with Hollyweed CBD's Delta 8 THC gummies – now offering 20% off for a limited time.

Pros

High Potency: These gummies are renowned for their high potency, offering users a strong dose of Delta-8 THC for enhanced effects.

These gummies are renowned for their high potency, offering users a strong dose of Delta-8 THC for enhanced effects. Vegan and Cruelty-Free: These gummies are made with vegan ingredients and contain no animal gelatin, ensuring a cruelty-free product that aligns with ethical values.

These gummies are made with vegan ingredients and contain no animal gelatin, ensuring a cruelty-free product that aligns with ethical values. Infused with Full Spectrum Delta-8 Extract: The gummies are infused with full spectrum Delta-8 extract, ensuring a comprehensive and well-rounded experience.

Cons

Limited Availability

Specs

Flavors - Blueberry, Kiwi, Mango, Watermelon, and Strawberry

Size - 30 gummies per packet

Strength - 25 mg of delta 8 per gummy

How We Made The List of Best Delta 8 Gummies?

Value

We considered the product's price relative to its quality and effectiveness because we understand that consumers want to ensure they get good value.

Example: Cheef Botanicals offers competitively priced Delta 8 gummies made with high-quality ingredients and consistently receive positive reviews. Price ranges from $34.95 - $51.98 as of Feb 2024.

Effectiveness

When screening the brands to make it to our list, we also focused on how well the Delta 8 gummies deliver their intended benefits, such as relaxation, pain relief, or anxiety reduction. Budpop is known for its potent Delta 8 gummies that provide fast-acting and long-lasting effects, making them highly effective for managing various conditions. Exhale and even Hollyweed top the list when speaking of effectiveness due to their high potency.

Brand Reputation

We know that when you look for methods to relieve your stress or anxiety, it is essential to choose a brand that is well established and reputed, so we looked for Delta 8 gummies brands with overall competitive reputation and trustworthiness, including factors like reliability, customer satisfaction, and adherence to industry standards. Exhale has built a strong reputation in the wellness industry for its commitment to quality, transparency, and customer satisfaction, earning consumer trust and loyalty.

Customer Service

We also looked into the customer service and satisfaction rates of the brands. The brand's responsiveness, helpfulness, and professionalism in addressing customer inquiries, concerns, and issues. Dopeboo is praised for its excellent customer service, prompt responses to queries, and efficient resolution of any problems.

Manufacturing Transparency

By this, we mean that while searching for the best Delta 8 gummies brands, we paid heed to how transparent the brand is about its manufacturing processes, including sourcing of ingredients, production methods, and third-party testing for quality and safety. Hollyweed prioritizes manufacturing transparency by providing detailed information about its sourcing practices, extraction methods, and third-party lab testing results, instilling confidence in consumers about the quality and purity of their Delta 8 gummies.

What is Delta 8?

Delta-8-tetrahydrocannabinol, commonly referred to as Delta 8 THC or simply Delta 8, is one of the many cannabinoids found in the cannabis plant. It is structurally similar to the more well-known Delta 9 THC, the primary psychoactive compound in cannabis that produces the "high" typically associated with marijuana use.

However, Delta 8 THC has a slightly different chemical structure, with a double bond on the 8th carbon chain rather than the 9th, hence the name. This difference in structure leads to differences in the way Delta 8 THC interacts with the endocannabinoid system in the human body. Delta 8 THC is known for producing milder psychoactive effects compared to Delta 9 THC, making it potentially more suitable for those who are sensitive to the strong effects.

What are the benefits of Delta 8?

Delta 8 THC offers a range of potential benefits, including:

Milder Psychoactive Effects:

Delta 8 THC is known for producing milder psychoactive effects, making it potentially more suitable for those who are sensitive to the strong effects of Delta 9 THC or who prefer a more subtle experience.

Reduced Anxiety and Paranoia:

Several users of Delta 8 gummies report experiencing less anxiety and paranoia. This makes Delta 8 a preferable option for individuals prone to experiencing negative psychological effects with traditional cannabis products.

Pain Relief:

Like other cannabinoids, Delta 8 gummies exhibit potential analgesic properties, making them potentially useful for alleviating pain. Some users find relief from various types of pain, including chronic pain conditions, inflammation, and neuropathic pain.

Anti-Nausea Properties:

Delta 8 has been studied for its anti-nausea and antiemetic effects, which makes it beneficial for individuals undergoing chemotherapy or experiencing nausea due to other medical conditions or otherwise.

Appetite Stimulation:

Delta 8 can help stimulate appetite, which could be beneficial for individuals experiencing appetite loss due to medical conditions or treatments, or the ones who lose their appetite due to stress, anxiety, or otherwise.

How To Find The Right Delta 8 Gummies for You?

Flavor

Flavor plays a significant role in the enjoyment of Delta 8 gummies, as they are consumed orally. Our listed brands like Budpop offer a variety of flavors to cater to different tastes. Dopeboo offers Delta 8 gummies in a range of flavors, including fruity options like strawberry, watermelon, and mango, as well as more unique flavors like sour apple and blue raspberry. Exhale also provides a diverse selection of flavors, such as mixed berry and tropical punch, ensuring that there's something to suit every palate.

Potency

By potency, we refer to the concentration of Delta 8 in each gummy, which can vary significantly between products. It's essential to consider your tolerance and desired effects when selecting the potency of Delta 8 gummies. Brands like Cheef Botanicals offer Delta 8 gummies in various potencies starting from 100 mg to accommodate different preferences and experience levels.

Dietary Restrictions

Dietary restrictions are yet another important consideration, especially for individuals with specific preferences or requirements. Fortunately, many brands offer Delta 8 gummies that cater to various dietary needs. For instance, Budpop offers vegan Delta 8 gummies that are free from animal-derived ingredients, making them suitable for individuals following a plant-based diet. Hollyweed also provides gluten-free and allergen-free options, ensuring that individuals with dietary sensitivities can enjoy their hemp-derived products safely.

Differences between delta 8, delta 9, and delta 10

While Delta 8, Delta 9, and Delta 10 THC are all cannabinoids with psychoactive properties, they have distinct chemical structures, effects, and legal statuses, making them unique compounds with different potential uses and applications.

Chemical Structure:

Delta 8: Delta 8 has a double bond on the 8th carbon chain of its molecular structure.

Delta 9: Delta 9, also known as the primary psychoactive compound in cannabis, has a double bond on the 9th carbon chain of its molecular structure.

Delta 10: Delta 10 has a double bond on the 10th carbon chain of its molecular structure.

Psychoactive Effects:

Delta 8: Delta 8 is known for producing milder psychoactive effects compared to Delta 9 and 10. Users often report feeling relaxed and euphoric without the intense "high".

Delta 9: Delta 9 THC is the primary psychoactive compound in cannabis and is responsible for the typical "high" experienced by users. It can induce euphoria, altered perception, relaxation, and increased appetite.

Delta 10: Delta 10 THC's psychoactive effects are less well-studied compared to Delta 8 and Delta 9 THC. Some users report experiencing mild euphoria and relaxation similar to Delta 8.

Legality:

Delta 8: The legal status of Delta 8 varies by jurisdiction. In the United States, Delta 8 is often derived from hemp and is legal under the 2018 Farm Bill if it contains less than 0.3% Delta 9 THC. However, some states have imposed restrictions or bans on Delta 8 products.

Delta 9 THC: Delta 9 THC is classified as a Schedule I controlled substance under U.S. federal law and is illegal at the federal level. Regardless, many states have legalized medical and/or recreational cannabis, allowing for the legal use of Delta 9 THC in those jurisdictions.

Delta 10 THC: Its legality depends on local laws and regulations regarding cannabis products.

Cannabinoid Chemical Structure Potency Effects Legality Delta-8 THC Double bond on 8th carbon Less potent Milder psychoactive, potentially less anxiety/paranoia Varies, legal in some US states, illegal in others Delta-9 THC Double bond on 9th carbon Most potent Euphoria, relaxation, increased appetite, anxiety, paranoia Illegal in most countries, legal for recreational use in some US states, medically in others Delta-10 THC Double bond on 10th carbon Varies (reported similar to Delta-8 or slightly stronger) Energetic, uplifting (limited research) Even less clear than Delta-8, varies regionally, subject to legal debate

FAQs About Delta 8 Gummies

Q1. How are Delta 8 gummies legal?

Delta 8 gummies are legal because they are typically derived from hemp, which contains less than 0.3% Delta 9 THC, as mandated by the 2018 Farm Bill in the United States. Brands like Exhale, Budpop, Dopeboo, Cheef Botanicals, and Hollyweed produce Delta 8 gummies using hemp-derived Delta 8 THC, making them legal for sale and consumption in many jurisdictions.

Q2. How long does it take for Delta 8 gummies to kick in?

The onset time for Delta 8 gummies can vary depending on factors such as metabolism, dosage, and individual sensitivity. Generally, users may start to feel the effects of Delta 8 gummies within 30 minutes to 2 hours after consumption. Brands like Budpop and Exhale offer Delta 8 gummies formulated for faster onset times, allowing users to experience the effects more quickly.

Q3. How long do you stay high on Delta 8 gummies?

The duration of the effects of Delta 8 gummies can also vary based on factors such as dosage and individual metabolism. On average, users may experience the effects of Delta 8 gummies for 4 to 8 hours. However, this timeframe can vary from person to person. Cheef Botanicals and Hollyweed offer Delta 8 gummies formulated for extended release, providing longer-lasting effects compared to traditional gummies.

Q4. Are Delta 8 gummies addictive?

Delta 8 gummies, like other THC products, have the potential for dependency or addiction, especially with frequent or high-dose use. However, Delta 8 THC is generally considered to have a lower potential for dependency compared to Delta 9 THC. Users should consume Delta 8 gummies responsibly and consult with a healthcare professional if they have concerns about dependency or addiction.

Final Thoughts - Which Brand Offers The Best Delta 8 Gummies?

Brimming with diverse flavors, potencies, and qualities, Delts 8 gummies are not just about a quick buzz, but a journey towards holistic wellness, finding the perfect balance for you.

Forget the stereotypical "high." Delta-8 gummies offer a spectrum of potential benefits, from relaxation and stress relief to improved focus and creativity. Not all gummies are created equal, therefore, we prioritize brands offering lab-tested products with transparent ingredients and responsible sourcing like Exhale and Budpop. Being our #1 and #2 choices, respectively, Exhale and Budpop both offer a diverse range of natural flavors.

Though we’ve brought you the best brands, it is advisable to remember that Delta-8 is a potential tool for exploring well-being in a mindful and informed way and can have a certain level of addictivity.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the above article are independent professional judgment of the experts and The Tribune does not take any responsibility, in any manner whatsoever, for the accuracy of their views. This should not be considered as a substitute for medical advice. Please consult your physician for more details. Delta 8 Gummies shall solely liable for the correctness, reliability of the content and/or compliance of applicable laws. The above is non-editorial content and The Tribune does not vouch, endorse or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it responsible for them in any manner whatsoever. Please take all steps necessary to ascertain that any information and content provided is correct, updated, and verified.